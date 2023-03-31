150
Pro Pundits March 31

FPL Q&A: Keep or sell Haaland, best Ward replacement, Saka out?

150 Comments
Share

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Only Premium Members are able to read every single one of these pieces, so sign up today to get full access not just to the editorial content but all of the other benefits, from hundreds of Opta stats to a transfer planner.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions.

Q: What do you do with Erling Haaland if you still own him this week?

via @FPLDalmatian

FPL review: Haaland's hat-trick, Foden update, Rashford's run

A: At the time of writing (before Friday’s press conference), we have no definitive news on Erling Haaland’s (£12.0m) availability for Gameweek 29 but he was not pictured in open training with the rest of the squad on Thursday and I think it is reasonable to assume he will not be risked for the Liverpool game. Manchester City do not take any chances with his fitness, as we saw in the period before the World Cup, and the Champions League games with Bayern Munich have to be a priority.

Haaland owners have been unlucky, that needs to be said, as he could have been a great ‘differential’ this week. I think if he is ruled out for this weekend, you move him on. I don’t think he will start the Southampton match with the Bayern game two days later and City might not want to start him three games a week and risk aggravating a muscle injury again. 

Q: How do Liverpool assets compare with single-game players, ie Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane?

via @kong08

FPL review: Salah ends goal drought, Gakpo off the mark

A: Liverpool’s struggles on the road have been documented in this excellent piece. While their attacking numbers are still good, they have failed to convert these chances; Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) being the main perpetrator.

It is a decision I am weighing up for my own team, whether to move Bukayo Saka (£8.6m) to Mohamed Salah (£12.8m) for a hit, having already done Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) to Bruno Fernandes (£9.6m). I think City will be fairly tight with their Pulis-esque backline of four centre-halves and though Chelsea can be got at, the ceiling doesn’t feel that high this week. I’d look to see how they do in this double and possibly move Saka on the week after. 

Q: Bukayo Saka to James Maddison/Harvey Barnes for -4? It would leave me no Arsenal players for the match against Leeds but I plan to sell Saka next week anyway.

via @SwanProud

FPL Gameweek 9: Is Harvey Barnes being overlooked?

A: This is a tricky one as I don’t know what to make of Leicester’s first opponents Crystal Palace now, as all their numbers from earlier in the season go out the window with Roy Hodgson in charge. This could be a cagey match but depending on the game state, it could open up as well.

Aston Villa have been decent under Unai Emery but the numbers make for strange reading: they are ranked 17th for big chances conceded over the last six Gameweeks but have kept three clean sheets in that time. Leicester have been worse at the King Power than away, as well.

James Maddison’s (£8.2m) creative numbers are elite but in terms of goal threat, he has had just four shots in the box over the last six Gameweeks and only one big chance. He does look to be over his injury problems, but I still harbor some doubts about his ability to play three games a week; this might be overthinking on my part, though.

Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) is now more of the goalscorer but if I had to pick one it would still be Maddison with possible penalty-taking duties thrown in. The Leicester pick will probably need to be sold beyond Gameweek 30 anyway with midfield real estate at a premium – that spot will likely need to be a Liverpool or Manchester City player with the coming schedule.

So personally I’d stick with Saka, especially if you don’t have a Free Hit for Gameweek 32.

Q: Who is the best Danny Ward replacement for those who are already tripled up on Brighton?

via @mbison22

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit

A: I’m going to assume you already own Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) so if you can afford it, I would move Danny Ward (£4.0m) to David de Gea (£5.0m), who has three doubles yet to come. Yes, he will double in Gameweek 37 the same week as Kepa will – but Chelsea’s double will be much tougher that week and the Blues’ season is in danger of fading out with little to play for in the league now. Ederson (£5.4m) is also an option with the doubles to come for City. 

Lukasz Fabianski (£4.9m) is back in training and if David Moyes does give an indication that the Polish shot-stopper will feature between the sticks, he could be a good cheaper pick. David Raya (£4.9m) is always reliable for save points and does have some decent home fixtures left, too. If you need to squeeze out every bit of cash possible, then Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) does look to have the spot for the rest of the season and you could do the sideways move. 

Q: What are the chances of Reece James playing both games in Gameweek 29? Is he back in training?

via @FPL_OldMonk

Chelsea v Fulham team news: James, Fernandez and Mudryk start

A: Reece James (£5.8m) has been pictured back in training with Chelsea and should be available for Gameweek 29 but I think he will be rested for at least one of the Blues’ next three fixtures. The player himself is quite cautionary with his own fitness now after numerous injuries and will want to be available for the Real Madrid ties. His attacking threat is also not the same, he doesn’t look to be pushing himself 100% and I would avoid him as an FPL option at the moment.

Q: Prioritise Pervis Estupinan or Luke Shaw? It’s a better double this week for the former but the latter has more appealing fixtures in the following two Gameweeks.

FPL Gameweek 19 Scout Picks: Pereira among five players who 'double'

via @toothlessgibbon

A: As you mention in your question, because of the Gameweek 30 and 31 fixtures I would prioritise Luke Shaw (£5.2m) at the moment. 

Q: How many hits are worth it for a Bench Boost?

via @wayneteh77

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 2

A: There isn’t a benchmark number that would make hits worth it for a Bench Boost but I would rather look at the players you are bringing in and how many fixtures they have over the next 10 Gameweeks. If the players you are hitting in include the likes of Shaw, Fernandes and Brighton assets, who still have doubles to come in Gameweeks 34 and 37, then I would say those hits are likely to pay off over the long run. The same could even apply to Liverpool, who have an excellent Gameweek 34 double; you are saving that transfer in the long run. This is assuming you will Free Hit in Gameweek 32, though. 

Q: Pick a captain between Mohamed Salah and Alexis Mac Allister.

via @FPLDwghtSchrute

Auto Draft 41

A: Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) is posting better numbers than Salah and has better fixtures. It would definitely be the Brighton man between the two, for me. 

Q: What’s the best Brighton duo in midfield?

via @mejaega

FPL review: Bueno benched, Tete terrific,

A: Mac Allister, Kaoru Mitoma (£5.5m) and Solly March (£5.1m) would be my ranking for the Brighton midfielders. Over the long run they should all score similarly, so whoever racks up more points in a shorter spell is down to variance/luck. 

My team

It’s good to be back! See you again next week. 

VIDEO LATEST

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Jumpingjim
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    A - Zouma and MacAllister
    B - Estupinan and Benrahma?

    Already own Steele and Mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      A.

      Open Controls
    2. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. Dotherightthing
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A strange one, would you rather have;
    A - chilwell
    B - salah with a hit -4

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  3. NateDog
    • 2 Years
    20 mins ago

    Morning all.

    Kepa Ward
    Trippier White Chilwell Henry Kilman
    Rashford Saka MacAllister Mitoma(C) Maddison
    Toney Kane Haaland

    BB active, 2FT, 3.6m itb. Taking -4 for Ward, Kilman and Haaland/Kane out

    I'll be moving Kane/Haaland to probably Isak (could be Havertz or Watkins mind), most likely Haaland out but I'll probably decide late tomorrow to see if we get early news, Ward to Neto/Martinez. Moving Kilman out as well but I've honestly not really at any point had an obvious choice to bring in, not overly keen on him despite everyone having him but is Estupiñan the best call given Brighton's form and due doubles etc? I have WC in hand and may use it next week so I'm not averse to a one week punt by any means. Not keen on ManUtd defence before anyone asks!

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Be cautious that with early kick-off news, particularly involving Haaland, that the site could crash.

      Hard to ignore Estu - i've just brought him in. BAP magnet, gets forward a lot, and a form team with so many DGWs.

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Yeah I'm definitely making the other 2 changes today as I think tomorrow is going to be a mess, I'll see if Pep gives any Indication today but I doubt he'll be anything but vague. Thanks!

        Open Controls
    2. Croaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably Estu as Brighton have good clean sheet prospects. Dunk if you want security of starting

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Not overly keen on Estupinan? Wash your mouth out! Any particular reason? Looks to me like Brighton are getting even better at controlling games and giving up fewer and fewer chances. Even Estupinan, who I initially thought wasn't the most solid defensively, has improved his defensive positioning / tracking back. And going forward, you've surely seen what he's like. The only slight concern is that HT subbing v Grimsby; unfortunately I didn't see the first half.

      Open Controls
  4. kanuforpresident
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    Raya Ward
    Estu White Trip Pinnock Mings
    Marti Saka Mitoma March Rash (c)
    Haaland Kane Toney

    2 FT and planning to BB

    Ward, Haaland out for

    A) De Gea, Watkins
    B) De Gea, Felix
    C) Kepa, Watkins
    D) Kepa, Felix

    Open Controls
  5. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    cheapest nailed DGW defender that is not Mings or W.Fofana?

    Open Controls
    1. Black Knights
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      West Ham?

      Open Controls
      1. OneDennisBergkamp
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        is Emerson nailed?

        Open Controls
    2. Hairy Potter
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Castagne?

      Open Controls
  6. GC123
    • 1 Year
    17 mins ago

    Castagne

    Open Controls
  7. Friday's Press Conference Times
    Skonto Rigga
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Morning, folks! After the nine pressers of yesterday, here are today's times for the remaining 11 (all times in BST):

    10am - Howe
    1pm - O'Neil, ten Hag
    1.30pm - Arteta, De Zerbi, Potter, Klopp, Guardiola, Selles, Moyes
    2.30pm - Stellini

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      And NOW fpl is officially BACK, baby!

      Open Controls
    2. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks as always Neale - much appreciated

      Open Controls
    3. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thanks Skonta.

      Hoping for a clean bill of health from Eddie at 10am, ready for the massive game this weekend!

      Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Thanks, I just need Guardiola's vague comments on Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. TheTinman
        • 7 Years
        just now

        "I don't know, ask his father. We will speak with the medical team later today"

        Open Controls
  8. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Which one would you choose?

    1) Saka to Bruno -4
    2) Martinelli to Bruno -4 and no funds for Haaland
    3) Saka/Martinelli to Mitoma/MacAlister -4

    Could do 2) if we assume that Haaland won't start vs Southampton so I will be able to find funds to bring him for GW31.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If Haaland is fit 2 is a no.

      Toying with 3 Ode > Mac below

      Open Controls
  9. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    YO! If Haaland is out then save the BB? Plan would then be Odegaard -> March/MacAllister and team below

    Raya
    Henry Trippier Botman
    Rashford Salah Mitoma March Saka
    Toney Watkins

    Ward; Haaland, Gabriel, Tarkowski

    Original plan was to Ward, Tarkowski -> Steele, Dunk (-4) and BB

    Open Controls
  10. carko92
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Isak or Havertz?

    Impossible to choose from.

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Flip a coin

      Open Controls
  11. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Morning all, best moves to make here? Playing BB, and leaving enough to get Haaland back next week.

    Thinking Pinnock, Zinchenko > Shaw, Chilwell; is it worth a hit to do Martinelli > MacAlister?

    Kepa
    Trippier Schar Pinnock Estupinan
    Rashford Mitoma Maddison
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Raya Saka Martinelli Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I would do just the first 2

      Open Controls
  12. Boz
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Mitoma or MacAl for Ode or Saka?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Either but keep Saka

      Open Controls
  13. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Playing BB like everyone else, any of these worth a hit?

    A, Mee or Zinch > Shaw

    B Ode > Mac (could do Bruno but takes cash for Haaland away)

    C Raya > DDG

    Kepa,
    Mee, Trippier, Chilwell, Purvis
    Ode, Maddison, Mitoma, Rashford
    Toney, Watkins

    Raya, Saka, Kane, Zinch

    4.6

    Open Controls
    1. Boz
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Ta is no Pool a risk?

        Open Controls
    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B could go Gakpo for Pool cover?

      Open Controls
  14. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland to Isak and Odegaard to Bruno (-4)

    Yay / nay?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      After pressers you will have more info?

      Open Controls
  15. Boss Hogg
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Darwin worth a punt this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Thinking about Toney to Darwin on a free transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Is he going to be fit?

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Apparently been back in training. I gave half a thought to it since I'll likely be buying him in GW31 anyway, but with these next 3 fixtures & an uncertain knock, plus plenty of alternatives fit now, I think he can wait.

      Open Controls
    4. Boz
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nah save the cash

      Open Controls
  16. carko92
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Yay

    Open Controls
  17. TheTinman
    • 7 Years
    just now

    I think I'm going to run the gauntlet for the first time this season and go with Kane over Haaland from now until GW33 wild card.

    Goodbye rank 😀

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.