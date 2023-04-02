81
Scout Notes April 2

FPL notes: Steele + Raya’s returns, De Zerbi on “tired” players

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) fixtures in our Scout Notes series.

The spotlight here is on the six-goal thriller at the Amex and Bournemouth’s victory over Fulham.

UNLIKELY GOALKEEPER RETURNS

Jason Steele (£3.9m) and David Raya (£4.9m) somehow managed to salvage some decent points out of Saturday’s south-coast epic, despite each conceding three goals.

Steele claimed an assist when his long raking pass was finished by Kaoru Mitoma (£5.6m), while Raya racked up a remarkable 11 saves and was rewarded with bonus, as well as save, points for his efforts.

Perhaps we shouldn’t have been too surprised despite the freakish-sounding returns: Steele’s excellent distribution is precisely why Roberto De Zerbi favours him over Robert Sanchez (£4.6m), while Raya has registered more stops and save points than any other Premier League goalkeeper in 2022/23.

DE ZERBI ON ‘TIRED’ PLAYERS + FERGUSON’S INJURY

Brighton’s returning internationals all made light of their air miles by starting against Brentford, although budget FPL forward Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) missed out with an unspecified injury.

De Zerbi isn’t sure if he’ll be back for Brighton’s second Double Gameweek 29 fixture at Bournemouth.

“[Evan] Ferguson has an injury but I don’t know if he will be able to play on Tuesday. He is important but today [Danny] Welbeck was one of the best players on the pitch.” – Roberto De Zerbi

The Seagulls go again at the Vitality Stadium in less than 72 hours’ time and while there’s nothing we FPL managers can do about it now, De Zerbi did warn of tiredness affecting the players who were away with their countries over the last fortnight.

“[Deniz] Undav, [Julio] Enciso, and [Facundo] Buonanotte were only on for 10 minutes but they played well. Adam Webster will play on Tuesday and we have to decide the best first XI because the players who were with their national teams they can be tired.” – Roberto De Zerbi

It’s something Brighton will have to get to grips with, as three more Double Gameweeks are still to come between now and the end of May.

BRIGHTON’S REMARKABLE NUMBERS

Thirty-three shots, six big chances, 4.47 expected goals (xG), and every starting outfielder – even the four defenders – having at least two attempts on goal.

We’ve become used to seeing Brighton rack up some impressive attacking numbers in both the Graham Potter and De Zerbi eras but even by their standards, the figures that the Seagulls posted on Saturday (quoted above) were something else.

Albion are now behind only Manchester City and Arsenal for minutes per xG since De Zerbi took over, and indeed plain old goals scored (38 in 20 matches).

We’ve done the ‘MMM’ midfield comparisons to death in the last few months, and each of them played up to type against Brentford: the clinical Mitoma made the absolute most of what few chances came his way, Solly March (£5.2m) was the best player on the park and racked up the highest ‘expected’ numbers without fully capitalising on it, and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m) once again demonstrated why penalty-taking duties are a boon. Mac Allister’s 90th-minute goal ironically came after he had moved back to central midfield late in the game and his open-play threat had diminished.

BIG-GAME TONEY AVOIDS TENTH YELLOW

Ivan Toney’s (£7.9m) owners breathed a collective sigh of relief as he got through another game without a booking, meaning that – fitness permitting – he’s free to face Manchester United in the second of Brentford’s two Double Gameweek 29 fixtures.

He claimed maximum bonus points after this his 17th league goal of the season, 10 of which have been scored against top-half teams.

Above: Premier League players sorted by goals scored against top-half teams in 2022/23

That’s something to bear in mind for any Toney owners thinking that Brentford’s run-in looks a bit ropey (they are still to face every team from 2nd-6th), although whether the England international is even available for some of those fixtures is another question entirely.

The Bees’ set-piece prowess was again in evidence, as Pontus Jansson (£4.2m) and Ethan Pinnock (£4.4m) scored from dead-ball situations. Brentford have found the net on 20 occasions from penalties and set plays in 2022/23, more than any other side and making up over 40% of their total goals scored.

CHERRIES’ GOAL THREAT

Further along the south coast, Bournemouth ground out a valuable three points against Fulham.

Substitute Marcus Tavernier (£4.7m) and budget forward Dominic Solanke (£5.5m) – with his first goal since November – did the damage, and it was a deserved three points as the Cherries dominated their visitors: it was 5-0 to Gary O’Neil’s side on those Opta-defined big chances.

Bournemouth have been given a lift by some January signings and a clearing of their once-lengthy injury list, and have now scored in six of their last seven matches, breaching the defences of Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United, Arsenal and Fulham in that time. They rank seventh for xG over this period, so it might be worth rethinking the notion that they’re pushovers for a clean sheet, even if their defence remains suspect.

Fulham meanwhile have some excellent fixtures and a Double Gameweek 34 ahead.

The loss of Aleksandar Mitrovic (£6.6m) to suspension is potentially massive, though, depriving the Cottagers of a focal point in attack and a way of easing opposition pressure by retaining the ball up the pitch. Poor Carlos Vinicius (£5.4m) doesn’t look up to the task.

“The ball had to stick to Vinicius today to give Fulham a chance to progress up the pitch, and it never did. Vinicius was bullied by Jack Stephens and Marcos Senesi, and never looked like causing a threat. [His] link-up play was questionable alongside an absence of strength. The drop-off between him and Mitrovic is night and day (and then some).” – Fulhamish match report

While Fulham might be early shouts as the season’s first ‘on the beach’ candidates, Andreas Pereira (£4.3m) could still offer plenty of value in an admittedly competitive FPL midfield pool – not least because he is presumably on penalties in Mitrovic’s absence.

The cut-price FPL asset opened the scoring at the Vitality Stadium, registering his 13th attacking return of the season in the process.

  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 25 mins ago

    Those March stats feel like a massive missed opportunity. Dammit Solly!

    Open Controls
    1. alsybach
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      He can hardly hit a barn door with a banjo!

      Open Controls
    2. Zimo
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      He's always been an underperformer. Just his skill level.

      Open Controls
    3. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Yep captained him. Still a game to go at least.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Hi-five brother.

        Open Controls
  2. Mambino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Fortunately I have a plan

    Open Controls
  3. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    How did Martinelli play yesterday?

    Open Controls
    1. Oscar Slater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      4 goal attempts, 2 chances created, 5 points. Boom.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        March-inelli?

        Open Controls
  4. Jonesfromthere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Anyone else going to go for Grealish? Free hit 32 people obviously.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      I looked at it earlier this morning, for the Maddison spot. (Looks like it could be a dodgy move.) Not the worst idea.

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not sure that he's very explosive however.

        Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Considering it. For Martinelli, so I can bring in Jesus.

      Open Controls
    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      Not really. He’s in the form of his life yet his FPL returns in last 5 have been

      12, 3, 3, 3, 5

      Lacks output for FPL

      Open Controls
      1. AndyLet'sNotTalkSocial
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I had Gakpo pencilled in for GW32 on. Thinking of Grealish now. Plenty time to ponder further.

        Open Controls
  5. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    29 gws of hard work wasted because I forgot to activate my bb. One mistake and my season is over.

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      How is your season over? You've still got your BB to use in another DGW if you want to.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Either your planning skills, or your reading of the planning skills required improvement!

      You can still use it in another GW.

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        19 mins ago

        Time is a factor. To keep rank this season you just can’t spend 10 minutes picking your team. Planning for another bb after I spent a month planning for this one isn’t going to happen. This was the biggest gw of the season so feels like season over.

        Open Controls
    3. GC123
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      Sorry to hear that. All is not lost though. I feel your pain. I had a horrible run for 5/6 weeks and it is frustrating. Just sit down and plan transfers aimed at using the BB in GW34 buddy. You’ve got this. Nothing is ever non-recoverable. Good luck and keep your chin up

      Open Controls
      1. SirMattBugsby
        • 3 Years
        14 mins ago

        I second this Pogchamp. Take some time off and return stronger. Think of it as points not gained, which you could gain later, rather than points lost.
        That BB active thing btw.. ridiculous. Can't even tell if it's been activated..

        Open Controls
        1. PogChamp
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          ikr. There should be something above the pitch layout that tells you you’ve activated a chip

          Open Controls
          1. SirMattBugsby
            • 3 Years
            2 mins ago

            That's how it was previously, the whole bench would be highlighted. They've actively changed it to make it worse!

            Open Controls
            1. PogChamp
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              I thought that’s how it used to be. Really needs to be idiot proof for people like me

              Open Controls
      2. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Yes, thanks.

        Open Controls
    4. The Swan
      • 10 Years
      29 mins ago

      My BB this gw has so far gotten me 9 points. You're not missing out on much. GW34 looks great for BB.

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        It’s not so much the missing out but the planning that went into it

        Open Controls
    5. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      Always bus team

      Open Controls
    6. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      I got -2pts on mine BB in GW17 but have since risen from 828k to 454k currently.

      Open Controls
      1. Fitzy.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        The Dark Knight Rises

        Open Controls
    7. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      I feel the same and my one mistake was benching Toney instead of Saka, heard the rumours with 15/20 mins to deadline and bottled it.

      Open Controls
    8. Bluetiger1
      3 mins ago

      use bb now in GW34

      Open Controls
      1. PogChamp
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yes maybe. I will see how much my rank drops before deciding to see out the season

        Open Controls
  6. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is this Chelsea’s worst side in their 20 year history?

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      47 mins ago

      😆

      Open Controls
    2. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Don't banter using false info. it's 18 year history.

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      I only ever see you comment about Chelsea. Do Chelsea live rent free in your mind?

      Also where have Arsneal been for the last 20 years?

      Open Controls
      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        I don’t waste too much of my time thinking about mid-table mediocrity, was just a genuine question. Only 2 more points needed for you lot to hit the magic 40 points and stay up - Mudryk looks like money well spent too, 8 more joyous years remaining on his contract.

        Open Controls
    4. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      Looks like a team that has given up on their manager to me. Reminded me of United at the end of Ole or Rangnick’s time

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        This isn’t a troll of Chelsea fans by the way. Genuinely thought they all looked disinterested (apart from Chilwell and Kante when he came on)

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          No worries mate - I didn't read it as a troll at all.

          Chilwell was a standout. Busted a gut. I'm less sure it's about the players not trying, but because they're so disorganised.

          Cucurella & Koulibaly at CB is sadly a recipe for disaster nothing is going to help. I don't know why Badiashile was dropped.

          Reece should have been at RWB. RLC wasn't that effective & Villa were defending quite narrow (Chilwell had so much freedom on the other side!)

          Mudryk looks devoid of confidence. I'm less enthusiastic of Felix every time I watch him play (wasteful)... but yeah it's not a great environment right now.

          Open Controls
          1. Admiral Benson
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            7 mins ago

            Yeah, selections are odd. RLC has got the energy to play RWB but no end product. And the best RWB in the game is playing at RCB. If Reece can’t play 90 at RWB, sub him at 70 after he has done the damage.

            Centre backs baffle me. Pick 3 and stick with them to build some understanding between them. Koulibailly and Cucu looked like strangers.

            Open Controls
            1. Øgaard it's Haa…
              just now

              This. RLC better centrally anyway imo.

              Open Controls
      2. Shine on you crazy diamond
        • 2 Years
        22 mins ago

        Or Moyes' time

        Open Controls
      3. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Perhaps. To the players credit, Potter doesn't keep anything consistent either.

        Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Playing not playing for the manager

      Structure & getting the job done.

      Mr Porter a nice person but job too big, possible only is Europe keeping his job

      Luis Enrique or Julian Nagelsmann now

      Open Controls
  7. PogChamp
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    So much planning went into gw29 and not sure I want to do it again.

    Open Controls
    1. PogChamp
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Reply fail

      Open Controls
  8. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Jesus probably starts now, right? With Trossard and Martinelli sharing minutes on one side with Saka nailed on the other (unless injured/ill).

    Open Controls
    1. Art Vandelay
      • 12 Years
      48 mins ago

      You would think so. I will monitor for the next few GWs, but, at the moment, he is nailed in my FH32 team.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        Cheers. I'm thinking of bringing in sooner. For Toney. I'm massively chasing, so willing to take the gamble.

        Open Controls
      2. Bluetiger1
        1 min ago

        I'm watching & looking at options if Toney gets his expected Yellow card could be my Plan B in GW32

        Open Controls
    2. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      40 mins ago

      He’s a dream for non FH32. Get him in for Toney when that yellow card comes.

      Open Controls
      1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        That's my thinking 🙂 Might even do it preemptively this week...

        Open Controls
  9. teknicolourfox
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Why did I buy into the Chillwell wagon past week, Chelsea defence, no go zone!

    Open Controls
    1. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      44 mins ago

      At least he looked like the only one with a chance of an attacking return. I’m stuck with Kepa

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      He has a lot of attacking upside, which does (theoretically) help to mitigate Chelsea's defensive woefulness. There's some debate over the disallowed goal yesterday: different story if that's given.

      Open Controls
    3. RichardNixon
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      What other defenders would you pick?

      He's on corners and is probably Chelsea's main attacking outlet. He keeps bombarding forward and getting in behind the defence. He hit the post yesterday, had a goal disallowed, had four shots, and whipped in 16 crosses. Besides Trippier he's the pick of the defenders for attacking returns I reckon.

      And as far as clean sheets go, Aston Villa was the only team to keep one last game week, and is the only team to keep one this game week so far.

      Open Controls
      1. Admiral Benson
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        31 mins ago

        Shaw?

        Open Controls
        1. RichardNixon
          • 6 Years
          20 mins ago

          Ok, but can have both. Trippier Chilwell Shaw and a couple of others (say Arsenal, Brighton, etc).

          Money doesn't really matter this season so he's affordable. And DGWs, BGWs, fixtures, matter at this stage of the season. Chilwell has a DGW now, has some pretty good fixtures (on paper) to come, and has another DGW on the horizon. Can easily bench him and play another defender if needed for some GWs.

          Each to their own but there's nothing wrong with Chilwell as a pick imo.

          Open Controls
          1. bench boost for every gamew…
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Except when he gets injured and you need to ship. Signs yesterday that it will occur soon.

            Open Controls
            1. RichardNixon
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Or you can leave him on the bench and play Trippier, Shaw and one of Estupinan or Zinchenko (for example) instead.

              Open Controls
    4. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      As a non-ownerz mostly because i expect him to crash sion, i must say owners are q bit unlucky with the last couple of games from an attack pov. Chelsea conceding without Silva hardly any surprise.

      Open Controls
      1. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Soon, not sion.

        Open Controls
    5. Bluetiger1
      5 mins ago

      Attacking options - unlucky not to score yesterday

      Open Controls
  10. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    56 mins ago

    Not sure (M)itoma will be suffering from fatigue he played the full 90! Here’s hoping he isn’t! Mind you he only played 54 mins midweek.

    Open Controls
    1. noissimbus
      1 min ago

      For longer term benefit, I actually hope his minutes are managed. Can still get decent output even from reduced playing time.

      Open Controls
  11. jammie26
    • 2 Years
    41 mins ago

    My Chilwell captain punt went well.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      No it didn't.

      Open Controls
    2. Bluetiger1
      12 mins ago

      not over yet as Liverpool cannot defend like Chelsea for toffee

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        are you saying Liverpool can defend like Chelsea?

        Open Controls
  12. PartyTime
    • 1 Year
    40 mins ago

    Whether you activate your bench-boost or not, the web page design remains the same unlike the previous seasons.

    Whoever created the new one for the bench-boost chip is a dummy.

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      The BB button does change to say 'Cancel Bench Boost' from memory

      Open Controls
    2. SirMattBugsby
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Didn't you see the thin rainbow

      Open Controls
  13. 1justlookin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    22 mins ago

    Captain choice will be interesting in GW 30.

    Open Controls
    1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Kane or Rashford for me currently if I decide against getting Haaland back in

      Open Controls
    2. noissimbus
      2 mins ago

      Haaland should lead with Rashford a close second in that poll, if they're both cleared fit.

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Haaland for me but besides the United trio and Kane all my squad play away.

      Open Controls
  14. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    ... on MoTD they said 2 shots by all ten outfield players for Brighton was a first since Opta started counting those stats.

    "Thirty-three shots, six big chances, 4.47 expected goals (xG), and every starting outfielder – even the four defenders – having at least two attempts on goal."

    Open Controls
    1. Shine on you crazy diamond
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tempted by Maddison -> March to double up on Brighton mids(have Mitoma)

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        yeah

        I was never convinced by Maddisson but there's a counter argument that they'll actually have to perform with their backs against the wall somewhat to stave off relegation.

        Open Controls

