Scoreboard April 1

FPL Gameweek 29: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Chelsea0 – 2Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest1 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace2 – 1Leicester City
Brighton and Hove Albion3 – 3Brentford
Arsenal4 – 1Leeds United
Bournemouth2 – 1Fulham
Manchester City4 – 1Liverpool

  1. nerd_is_the_werd
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    They need to review the BPS system.
    NO WAY should James get anything being on the losing side 0-2.

    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I don't think he is... but it was close

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      He isn't getting anything atm.

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      24 mins ago

      He didn’t get anything

      1. TheBiffas
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Beside the point

    4. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      28bps after conceding 2 goals and no attacking returns is crazy

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    54 mins ago

    bb with 3 bri,3 chel,3leic,all didnt win

  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    51 mins ago

    Any big scores out there people?

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      46 from 9 with 11 to go. Probably doesn't classify as big.

    2. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      46 here too. Is that big in this situation?

    3. Thanos
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Does 44 after hits qualify as a big score?

    4. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      50 plus to be considered ‘big’.

      Average is like 38

    5. chunk
      • 10 Years
      21 mins ago

      59 with 9 players to go

      1. TheDragon
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is huge currently but e intersting to see where you end up.

        You’ve got 20 points more than me but I have 12 extra players to go!

    6. evilfish
      • 7 Years
      20 mins ago

      52 from 12 with 16 left to play

    7. Crouching Tiger
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      50 with 10/29 players. Quite happy so far. Martinez a big differential for me and in my ML.

    8. Offside Trapattoni
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      36 from 6, not 'big' but 16 to go

    9. WATERMELONS
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      66(-4) with 15 to go!

      1. Offside Trapattoni
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Wow who is your C?

  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    My gameweek really will depend on;

    - Salah battering Chelsea
    - Rashford double blank
    - Kane blanking
    - Newcastle + Brentford not keeping any cleanies

    Yeah I'll stay behind the sofa for a little while longer.

    1. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      On a positive … there’s a good chance Brentford don’t keep any clean sheets

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Well, mine is the opposite 😉

  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Watkins 8 pointer, very nice

  6. MFC86
    • 7 Years
    41 mins ago

    On todays episode of Fantasy fails

    White to Chillwell

    1. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’m personally loving the fact that the seemingly innocuous choice of Henry over Pinnock on wild card has basically ended up -15 points

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I chose Mee over Ethan, cause he was worth the extra...

  7. el polako
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    GW27 - 102pts and another 24 on my bench.

    Highly anticipated current GW and planned bench boost - mere 47 pts and whole 7 on the bench so fat with only Steele and Henry to play (on the bench).

    You got to love this game to keep coming back season after season.

    1. TheDragon
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      47 at this stage (presumably 20 or so players left) is right on schedule for a 120+ point week (maybe more given fixture order)

      1. el polako
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It's the bench that let me down, with Saka's 1 pointer and Zinchenko (once again!) being subbed off 1 minute too late.

  8. The Ilfordian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    Biggest underperformer today? Pascal Groß with -1.11. Anyone got him or thinking of getting him in?

    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      You’d have to be mental with March Mitoma and Mac all returning

    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I’d love to see a Digne owner.

      Lovely to see him still trolling today with a booking.

      I miss him

  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    Had 5 players in that last match…. Kepa, Chillwell and James 2 points between them, and Mings and Watkins 16 points between them!!…. It’s a funny old game at times!!!

  10. SouthCoastSaint
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    13 points from Pinnock and Raya whilst conceding 3 is absolutely glorious

    Less said about Saka, Chilwell and Kepa but gotta be grateful for FPL miracles

  11. Eleven Hag
    • 5 Years
    14 mins ago

    Unlucky with Cash injury, wouldnt have needed to sell him for a hit 🙁

  12. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    5 mins ago

    Currently only 4 points on the bench. Only Kane can save my BB now.

    1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I’m on 7, so not much better. Steele assist, or I’d be right there with you.

