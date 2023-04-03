79
Scout Picks - Bus Team April 3

FPL Gameweek 30 early Scout Picks: De Bruyne in as Haaland news awaited

79 Comments
We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

In this early selection, we select a first draft of our regular picks before they are finalised and published much closer to Saturday’s deadline.

We are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI, while our bench is also price-capped after a reader vote.

In the meantime, this ‘bus team’ article – a term coined by the duo behind the Always Cheating podcast – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

GAMEWEEK 30 FIXTURES

Times given in BST

THE LIKELY LADS

Auto Draft 61

A below-par Marcus Rashford (£7.3m) failed to register a shot when blanking in Sunday’s defeat at Newcastle United, but you’ll struggle to find many Fantasy teams without him this week. Despite his recent mini-slump, he is FPL’s leading points scorer since the World Cup and now meets an Everton side that have conceded at least two goals in each of Sean Dyche’s four away games. Rashford’s home form is also worth noting: he has blanked just three times at Old Trafford all season. Writing before Manchester United take on Brentford on Wednesday, only an unfortunate injury will keep him out of the Scout Picks.

Another player barely involved at the weekend was James Maddison (£8.3m), with Leicester City’s 2-1 defeat at Crystal Palace marking the end of Brendan Rodgers’ reign. The Foxes are in a perilous position at the bottom of the table, but with Bournemouth up next, their talisman is likely to make the cut, having supplied 15 attacking returns across the season so far. If a quick appointment isn’t made, Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will be in the dugout. They temporarily took over in 2019 after Claude Puel’s sacking, guiding Leicester to a 2-1 home win against Brighton and Hove Albion, with Maddison providing an assist. Like Rashford, we’ll also get him to see him in action again before the weekend, when the Foxes meet Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Staying with Villa, they will be hosting a Nottingham Forest side that have conceded 32 goals in 13 away matches this season, so it’s a fair bet to assume Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) will be included. The home side have scored in every game under Unai Emery so far, with his star striker growing into his role as the focal point of the attack, returning in 10 of his 13 Premier League games since the restart. In that period, only Erling Haaland (£12.0m), Rashford and Harry Kane (£11.8m) have scored more goals than Watkins.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

79 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ZeBestee
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Bou vs Brighton score prediction?

    
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      2-2

      
    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      1-2. And teams that live by the coast should be made to sail to fixtures.

      
      1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        When you play Sunderland on Saturday and Cardiff on Tuesday

        https://images.app.goo.gl/s1ZEf94p1ycGmTqAA

        
    3. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      1-0 either way for me, will be tighter than people think imo

      
    4. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      1-3. Brighton is top 3 offensively. Not that it says too much.

      
    5. Ingstagram
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      0-7

      
    6. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      1 v 2

      
    7. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      1-3

      
    8. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      55 mins ago

      1-3

      
    9. Shark
      • 3 Years
      35 mins ago

      1-3

      
    10. tahoe don
      • 11 Years
      20 mins ago

      0-0

      
  2. gart888
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Lots of benching headaches this week for people coming off a BB in a season where there are so many good value options.

    I can't wait to get to GW33 where I start thinning the top end of my roster.

    
    1. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Yes although could be worse with no FH for 32

      
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Oh absolutely. My next two planned transfers (Toney to Haaland, and Maddison to Bruno) are very luxurious because of FH32. I just kind of wish my 2nd keeper, 5th defender and 5th mid didn't cost 4.7, 4.6, and 5.5 respectively.

        
  3. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Going based on Pep's comments earlier today:

    “Erling is getting better," said the Spaniard following Saturday's win over the Reds. "On Friday he felt a little bit better compared to the previous two days. It's five days to Southampton, so hopefully can still help us like he has all season.”

    Article: City will want their star man available for Southampton so he can get minutes under his belt before a tricky period of fixtures that includes a Champions League quarter-final first leg tie against Bayern Munich and an FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United.

    Why do people strongly believe Haaland is a doubt and will be rested for the UCL tie when all signals from the City camp point toward a start if he's fit? He's having a record-breaking season and let's be honest, 60-70 minutes against Southampton is no more intense than a training match against City's B team...

    
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      We all thought that the severity of the injury was being exaggerated, but then he wasn't even dressed for Liverpool. So we know that it's a real injury. So we're skeptical that it will go from severe enough to not dress to good enough to start within a week.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        When a man goes out nude in public, it's usually a bad sign!

        
        1. BUZZBOMB
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Only Gazza and the Emperor with his new clothes do that. Im pretty sure Erling had his cloth on, looking relaxed, laughing and ready to blitz GW30.

          
    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      They won comfortably this weekend without him and the team looked fluid. If he's fit, he'll get minutes imo but no need to rush him back

      
      1. Bluetiger1
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        City against the best teams look slightly more balanced/harder to play without Haaland in it for results
        but on the other hand Haaland has the chance to bring in a hattrick at any time - hard to call

        Injury - GW32 only concerns

        
    3. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Because we don’t believe a single word Pep says.

      
  4. Silecro
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Would you bring Haaland instead of Toney or Mbeumo? I lean to sell Toney due to inevitable yc ban (unless he pulls a Costa) because i need every player i can get in gw32, no free hitting

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Well then you shouldn’t consider Haaland I guess

      
      1. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I suffer from incurable Haaland FOMO and symptoms got progressively worse after his 8 goals in last 2 games he played

        
  5. HD7
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    1Ft

    Not sure if I should sell Toney to Halland.
    Maybe Kane is the better choice?

    Kepa
     Chilwell Shaw Trippier  
    Rashford Saka Maddison Mitoma 
    Kane Watkins Toney

    Steele Martinelli Henry Estupinan

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      RFT

      I'm in similar situation with Toney but concerned with BGW G32 / plus injury so might
      hold off now until GW33

      
  6. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 11 mins ago

    Kane only 2 bonus is a scandal

    
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Why?!

      
    2. Steve Stiffler
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      In fairness apart from conceding the penalty, Keane should have got max baps with Kane 2

      
    3. tahoe don
      • 11 Years
      14 mins ago

      If Keane hadn't scored and diminished the Spurs bonus predictions, Kane would have been well out of the bonus points

      
  7. Bluetiger1
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Chelsea vs Liverpool score prediction?

    
    1. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      2-2. James and Havertz goal involvements and 6 saves for Kepa.

      
      1. Bluetiger1
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Wow - impressive prediction

        Both sides I feel this year expected top four who have had indifferent seasons

        
    2. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      1-1

      
    3. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      1 v 1

      
    4. Snake Juice
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Chelsea 0 - 2 Liverpool

      
    5. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      3-1 Mudryk hattrick, obvs.

      
    6. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      0-0

      
    7. Øgaard it's Haa…
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You did say prediction, right, not wishful thinking?

      
    8. Shark
      • 3 Years
      just now

      1-2

      
  8. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    21 points from my bench boost so far with Iversen left, feels like a good decision playing it

    
    1. Bluetiger1
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Congrats

      How many DGW players on your Bench how many in your starting line up?

      
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        All single GW players on my bench but didnt want to sell - Iversen, Kane, Martinelli, White. Happy out yeah how is your week going ?

        
  9. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Can others on LiveFPL view your transfer planner by putting your team ID in or is that only visible once you log in to your account?

    
    1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You have to log in - no one else can see it

      
  10. Mr. O'Connell
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Anyone on a green arrow w/o bench boost?

    
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Was before today's match, and still would have been if didn't stick with benching Kane instead of Saka, after ignoring the Saka benching rumour five minutes before deadline.

      
    2. tahoe don
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have a couple of greenies

      
    3. RedLightning
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Currently on a very small green arrow without a Bench Boost -- up from 492k to 476k.
      Not taking any hits this week helped.
      But my only green arrow in my mini-leagues is in Mods & Cons, despite most of the others in that one playing their Bench Boosts.
      At this rate, I might even still be in the top 500k at the end of the Gameweek!

      
  11. Steve Stiffler
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    1FT, 6.6m ITB, WC and FH left

    Kepa
    Mee Shaw Trippier
    Rashford Saka Maddison Mitoma
    Kane Watkins Toney

    Iversen Martinelli Estupinan White

    Was planning on doing Toney to Haaland for this weekend but might just do Mee to Ake instead? Whats everyone doing navigating their WC and FH too, wait for DGW34?

    
    1. GC123
      • 1 Year
      52 mins ago

      WC in 33 to maximise DGW34 if I can hold out. Not having Saka has hurt lately….until the weekend when it was a blessing. I imagine he’s back for GW30 though. My BB has been disappointing though, due in large to United’s horror showing yesterday

      
      1. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        43 mins ago

        Yeah will probably do the same yes, will probably just use some transfers to get around the blank in 32 can do it without taking a hit. Yes thats unlucky they were shocking, im glad I never got Bruno in.

        
      2. Steve Stiffler
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        and there is still another full GW to go mate, we could still get a big score

        
        1. GC123
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Thanks but 72 points is underwhelming. I’d hoped to be over 100 by now. I need Bruno and Rash (Captain) to do the business v Brentford. I don’t mind if DDG concedes providing its Toney that scores. Then hopefully the Brighton boys will do the business v Bournemouth. I’d take 140 right now but I expect it will be nearer 115 which isn’t great. Still have FH for GW32 though

          
          1. Steve Stiffler
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            Im only on 68 myself and yeah its a bit disappointing first half to the double gameweek. Onto the next set of games good luck mate

            
            1. GC123
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              Thanks. And to you buddy

              
            2. Rupert The Horse
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              On 55 myself

              
  12. Disturbed
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Bruno havertz > kdb Kane -4? If Haaland is out….

    
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      God yes.

      
    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just Havertz to Kane

      
  13. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    If you had to bench one of these 2 players who would it be?

    A March
    B Mitoma

    
    1. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

      
    2. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      It's even, so it depends if you want to go with the differential or the crowd.

      
  14. Flynny
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A....kepa (double Chelsea defence at wolves)

    B....raya v Newcastle

    Currently thinking raya. Thanks

    
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Same choice, thinking B despite the easier looking fixture for Kepa.

      Raya has just been so steady and double che def seems dodgy at the moment.

      
    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      On B atm. Will see how Chelsea look tomorrow.

      
  15. Muscout
    • 3 Years
    58 mins ago

    Is new manager bounce a thing? Maddi for (C) against BOU?

    
    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      21 mins ago

      There are so many new managers EPL is like a bouncy castle atm.

      
  16. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Do you think De Zerbi rotates the big names tomorrow?

    
    1. MANU4LYF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Mac Allister, March and Estupinan should all be safe. Everyone else at risk.

      
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        Why? I see Mac and Estupinan at risk. They had busy international breaks.

        
      2. Silecro
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Mac has probably biggest odds to be benched due to latest international return and playing same position as enciso who will presumably start

        
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Yes

      
    3. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      26 mins ago

      Nope

      
    4. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Worried that my captain Mac Allister will be rested.

      
      1. FPL Daniel
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I guess Estupinan will be rested and Mitoma and Mac 10 will start

        
    5. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I think they all play but early subs for Mitoma Mac10 Estupinan

      
  17. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    New job so haven't been as focused as I might be. Seems to be paying off hahahah, solid green arrow of some 400K. Would be some wild ride if the second run of games went just as well.

    

