FPL Gameweek 29: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.
As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.
The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece on Wednesday.
TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS
PLAYER AND TEAM STATS
TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
|Total
|Leeds United
|21
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|16
|Aston Villa
|15
|Bournemouth
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|13
|Chelsea
|12
|Leicester City
|9
|Liverpool
|7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
|Total
|Brighton and Hove Albion
|2.76
|Chelsea
|2.12
|Leeds United
|1.94
|Bournemouth
|1.92
|Aston Villa
|1.03
|Nottingham Forest
|0.79
|Leicester City
|0.48
|Liverpool
|0.35
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE
For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:
|Chelsea
|0 – 0
|Liverpool
|Leicester City
|1 – 2
|Aston Villa
|Leeds United
|2 – 1
|Nottingham Forest
|Bournemouth
|0 – 2
|Brighton and Hove Albion
2 big headaches ahead of next GW:
Play 1:
A) Henry (NEW)
B) Botman (bre)
C) Estupinan (tot)
Play 2
A) Maddison (BOU)
B) March (tot)
C) Mitoma (tot)