Scoreboard April 4

FPL Gameweek 29: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece on Wednesday.

TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
Total
Leeds United21
Brighton and Hove Albion16
Aston Villa15
Bournemouth14
Nottingham Forest13
Chelsea12
Leicester City9
Liverpool7
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
Total
Brighton and Hove Albion2.76
Chelsea2.12
Leeds United1.94
Bournemouth1.92
Aston Villa1.03
Nottingham Forest0.79
Leicester City0.48
Liverpool0.35
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Chelsea0 – 0Liverpool
Leicester City1 – 2Aston Villa
Leeds United2 – 1Nottingham Forest
Bournemouth0 – 2Brighton and Hove Albion

  1. Ask Yourself
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    2 big headaches ahead of next GW:

    Play 1:
    A) Henry (NEW)
    B) Botman (bre)
    C) Estupinan (tot)

    Play 2
    A) Maddison (BOU)
    B) March (tot)
    C) Mitoma (tot)

    Open Controls
    1. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Have the same decisions except Mac Allister instead of March.

      Thinking A, B.

      Open Controls
    2. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      C
      A

      Open Controls
  2. toerag
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    anyone going up tonight???

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid

      Open Controls
    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      The worst Premiership match of all time

      Open Controls
    3. toerag
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      that's a maybe for both of those then..

      Open Controls
  3. Scalper
    • 6 Years
    14 mins ago

    Top 5 highest scorers so far

    Haaland - 203 pts - 72.2%
    Kane - 189 pts - 40.1%
    Saka - 171 pts - 41%
    Trippier - 166 pts - 66.9% (nice)
    Martinelli - 162 pts - 37.5%

    Open Controls
    1. saplingg
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      What do the % mean?

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Ownership

        Open Controls
  4. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Play Saka or Mitoma?

    Open Controls
  5. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Was my BB a fail?
    Steele, Kane, Saka, Tarkowski = 20 points

    My starting XI were all doublers

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’d consider 20 the minimum for a successful BB

      Open Controls
    2. gart888
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      20 points is what I usually want out of a BB.

      Not a failure.

      Open Controls
    3. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      adequate

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        assuming you took no hits to achieve it

        Open Controls

