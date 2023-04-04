FPL Gameweek 29: Tuesday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Tuesday’s matches on one screen.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes articles will follow this piece on Wednesday.

TUESDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

Total Leeds United 21 Brighton and Hove Albion 16 Aston Villa 15 Bournemouth 14 Nottingham Forest 13 Chelsea 12 Leicester City 9 Liverpool 7

TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)

Total Brighton and Hove Albion 2.76 Chelsea 2.12 Leeds United 1.94 Bournemouth 1.92 Aston Villa 1.03 Nottingham Forest 0.79 Leicester City 0.48 Liverpool 0.35

PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre: