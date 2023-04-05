30
Scout Notes April 5

FPL notes: Klopp on rotation, Mac Allister injury update

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Chelsea v Liverpool and Bournemouth v Brighton and Hove Albion.

KLOPP ROTATES

Jurgen Klopp made a number of alterations to his Liverpool starting XI for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.3m) and Andrew Robertson (£6.8m) among those dropping to the bench. Another surprise was the absence of Virgil van Dijk (£6.5m), who missed out through illness.

Explaining his decision to rotate and make six changes, Klopp said:

“It didn’t work out in the last weeks so that’s the moment when you have to make changes. Saturday, Tuesday is always something when you have to think about changes. I think things combined a little bit because we are not overly happy. There must be the opportunity for other players.” – Jurgen Klopp

As for van Dijk, he should be back for Gameweek 30, when Liverpool host league-leaders Arsenal on Sunday.

“Yeah, yeah, yeah. He was ill but until the weekend we have a few days.” – Jurgen Klopp on Virgil van Dijk

Despite making those changes, which saw Diogo Jota (£8.7m), Darwin Nunez (£8.8m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.0m) line up in attack, it failed to have the desired effect, as the Reds were unable to seriously trouble Chelsea ‘keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m).

It means Klopp’s side have scored just 14 goals in 15 away league fixtures this campaign. Fortunately, five of their next seven games are at Anfield, where they have performed much better.

“At home our record is not as bad as away so we showed tonight we show we really care and we really want it. Anfield is waiting for us and we want to deliver.” – Jurgen Klopp looking ahead to Sunday’s Arsenal match

Salah, meanwhile, appeared as a 65th-minute substitute, replacing Firmino, but struggled to get involved, making just 13 touches.

CHELSEA UNDER BRUNO

Bruno Saltor claimed a point in his first game as Chelsea’s interim head coach, but the Blues were once again let down by wasteful finishing.

Despite dominating most of the match, they had goals (correctly) disallowed by Reece James (£5.8m) and Kai Havertz (£7.6m), whilst also missing a number of other opportunities.

It means Chelsea racked up an expected goals (xG) total of 4.33 and had 39 shots in Double Gameweek 29 without finding the net. Havertz was particularly poor, with 1.81 expected goal involvement (xGI) across both matches.

“It’s the execution in front of the goal. They are human beings and the confidence has to be there. We just need to keep helping the boys. They’ve been through a lot, as well – it’s been a tough season for them. I know they missed chances but what they could affect the most was the attitude and the effort, which was there. They score a lot of goals in training. But coming into a game is completely different. It’s something we have been working on but we need to keep going.” – Bruno Saltor

Tactically, Bruno added an additional midfielder, switching to a 3-5-2 formation and using James as a wing-back.

Above: How Chelsea lined up v Liverpool (3-5-2)

Kepa (1); Fofana (33), Koulibaly (26), Cucurella (32); James (24), Kante (7), Enzo (5), Kovacic (8), Chilwell (21); Havertz (29), Felix (11)

Explaining the changes, Bruno said:

“It was a four in midfield because Joao [Felix] was more of a 10. It was a little bit more like a diamond and it’s something that before we’ve been working on, trying to understand the spaces. I thought the boys did it really well, we had good possession, we had counter-attacks, I think we affected the game good enough. It’s not been a massive change, just obviously personnel and Kante affects the game a lot.” – Bruno Saltor

MITOMA DELIVERS

Evan Ferguson (£4.6m) marked his return to Brighton’s starting XI by scoring the opener at Bournemouth, with a clever finish from Kaoru Mitoma’s (£5.6m) pass.

It means the Japan international has now returned in five straight Premier League games and ends Double Gameweek 29 as Albion’s top-scoring player on 14 points. That’s despite registering a lower xGI than six teammates across the two matches, including Solly March (£5.1m), Pascal Gross (£5.4m) and Alexis Mac Allister (£5.5m).

The 2-0 win moves Brighton into sixth, four points behind Tottenham Hotspur in fourth with two games in hand, who they visit on Saturday. Confidence will be sky-high in the Seagulls camp, too: they have lost just once in 2023, last suffering defeat on the road all the way back in Gameweek 13.

On why Brighton have such a good away record, Roberto De Zerbi said:

“In terms of quality of performances, they are same home and away. Maybe there is more space, my players are fantastic because they have character to play away like they do at home. We have to keep our mentality and humility, but we want to dream and to try to achieve Europe.” – Roberto De Zerbi

DE ZERBI EASES INJURY FEARS

Moises Caicedo (£5.0m) and Mac Allister are vital components of Brighton’s midfield, but there was some concern at the Vitality Stadium as they were both forced off.

However, De Zerbi has since confirmed neither injury is serious.

“It is not a big problem [for Caicedo] and the same for Alexis [Mac Allister]. He had a small problem at the end of the first half and I didn’t want to take any risks as both are very important and I didn’t want to lose them.” – Roberto De Zerbi on Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister

A spell on the sidelines for Caicedo could potentially have had implications for Mac Allister, who may have been moved into a deeper-lying midfield role in his absence, yet it appears there is nothing for his owners to worry about.

30 Comments Post a Comment
  1. alsybach
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    124 points and into the top 4k still got a couple of stragglers to play tonight too. God I’m good at this!

    1. POTATO
      • 2 Years
      54 mins ago

      Good. I detest humble brags.

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 7 Years
      52 mins ago

      Team link?

      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        30 mins ago

        You doubt me sir!?

    3. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Not as good as 4,000 other people

      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        How do you know? The season has still a long way to go!

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          37 mins ago

          I’ve only got as much evidence as you’ve given me. Right now 4,000 people are whipping your team

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      I mean well done, that’s an outstanding score and OR. Just work on the humbleness

      1. alsybach
        • 13 Years
        43 mins ago

        *humility

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          39 mins ago

          https://www.thefreedictionary.com/humbleness#:~:text=1.,3.

          In any event, Shakespeare invented 1,700 words. I don’t recall hearing Anne Hathaway criticising him for his creativity

    5. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      How are you when you win a poker round?

    6. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Good on you. Revel in it.

  2. Botman and Robben
    • 6 Years
    45 mins ago

    1FT, 6.0ITB.

    Roll FT here?

    Kepa
    Trippier Mings Chilwell
    Maddison Mitoma Rashford Saka
    Toney Watkins Haaland

    Raya Mac Estupian Pinnock

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Looks good to Roll this week.
      Who will you Captain?

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thinking Watkins

        1. Boberella
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Same hwre

  3. Tibbs
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Non- Haaland owners, are you waiting and assessing? Will you bring him back this GW if confirmed fit?

    I’m considering going without and doing Maddison>Grealish as a punt until FH32 (dependent upon Toney getting booked)

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Waiting here. Can’t afford without a -8 anyway.

    2. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      I’m planning to bring him back but I don’t think he’s essential and if I was braver I’d consider going without and just do a midfielder KDB, Grealish, Mahrez and/or a defender/Ederson.

      Waiting on further news anyway

      1. Tibbs
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        Just broken into top 100k and considering going without to make up some ground, could backfire spectacularly mind you!

        1. The Ilfordian
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Or it could be gold. I can see Alvarez getting more time, particularly if they progress in Europe

          Good luck

  4. Boberella
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    Assuming no injuries or bans tonight, anything worth a hit here?
    No City is a bit of a concern.

    Kepa (Steele)
    Trippier Chilwell Shaw (Zinchenko Mee)
    Rashy Saka Maddison Mitoma (Ode)
    Kane Toney Watkins(c)

    1. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      0FT 3.8itb

    2. BlzE_94
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'm in a similar boat (see below), will either save FT or bring in a city mid

  5. Monster Muppets
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    120 points and 8 players left
    (pinnock, mee, shaw, trippier, botman, fernandes, rashford, toney)
    Mitoma cap, so dont really want rashy points, but at the same time nice with a masssive score.
    GW rank like 50k now

    I guess 0-0 x 2 would bring me to 150+ 😀

    (id: 1422003)

  6. BlzE_94
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    What would you guys do here? (£0.5 itb)

    A) Save FT
    B) Salah -> KDB
    C) Martinelli -> Grealish

    Raya
    Trippier Chilwell Shaw
    Salah Saka Rashford Mitoma
    Kane Toney Watkins

    Steele Martinelli Zinchenko Estupinan

    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Save imo

    2. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d do B if FHing in 32

