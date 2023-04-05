23
Spot the Differential April 5

FPL Gameweek 30 differentials: Eze, Grealish + Ramsey

23 Comments
Share

Gameweek 30 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is fast approaching, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Aston Villa, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

EBERECHI EZE

  • FPL ownership: 1.9%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: lee | sou | EVE | wol | WHU

Eberechi Eze (£5.4m) was restored to the Crystal Palace starting XI for the first time since Gameweek 26 on Saturday, playing a key role as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at Selhurst Park.

It meant Roy Hodgson enjoyed a winning return, in a match they dominated, as they racked up a whopping 31 shots, four more than in their previous four games combined.

The star man was undoubtedly Eze, who played brilliantly in a more central no. 8 role. He was a real playmaker on the day, creating three chances, but also had five shots of his own. In fact, it was his free-kick that smashed against the crossbar and led to Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) deflecting the ball into his net, earning him his fourth assist of the season.

Hodgson’s switch from Patrick Vieira’s trusted 4-2-3-1 formation to a 4-3-3 felt key, as it enabled two advanced midfielders – Eze and Jeffrey Schlupp (£4.7m) – to push further up the pitch, penning Leicester in. They did, however, lose talisman Wilfried Zaha (£7.2m) to injury before half-time, with an update eagerly anticipated later this week.

That’s because there are some tasty fixtures for Palace still to come. They have the second-easiest run-in according to our Season Ticker and the highest-ranked team they play are Tottenham Hotspur, with seven of their last nine games against direct relegation candidates.

Eze and his Crystal Palace colleagues looked refreshed playing under Hodgson on Saturday, in a style nobody really expected, so he could be a nice set-and-forget differential option for the remainder of the season.

JACK GREALISH

Antonio, Benrahma and Son among eye-catching FPL assets as De Bruyne returns 9
  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: sou | LEI | – | ARS | ful + WHU

Jack Grealish (£6.8m) has established himself as a key member of Manchester City’s attack since the restart, providing a goal and assist against Liverpool on Saturday.

It was one of his most complete performances under Pep Guardiola and continues a strong run of form that has seen him produce three goals and six assists in his last 14 appearances. In that time (Gameweek 17 onwards), he ranks second at Man City for shots in the box/chances created and third for expected goal involvement (xGI), only behind premiums Erling Haaland (£12.0m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m).

Rotation is always a concern at the Etihad, yet Grealish has now started 10 league games in a row and is clearly thriving on the left side of Man City’s attack. He has, of course, been helped by Phil Foden’s (£8.0m) ongoing fitness issues since the World Cup, but Guardiola clearly thinks he is playing at his top level right now, telling reporters at the weekend “Today was amazing, he was really good. Football is more than stats, it’s many things. The way he gives us the tempo to play and to make extra passes”.

Man City will blank in Gameweek 32 but that won’t be a problem for those planning to Free Hit. They also have two Double Gameweeks before the end of the season and can’t afford any slip-ups as they attempt to overthrow Arsenal. It’s also worth noting City’s next two opponents – Southampton and Leicester City – both rank among the worst three sides for chances conceded from their right flank since the restart, which should suit Grealish.

A move for the former Aston Villa man isn’t without risk, given Man City’s hectic schedule and Guardiola’s tendency to rotate, but at just 2.4% ownership, Grealish is an intriguing differential.

JACOB RAMSEY

FPL Daily: Firmino and Ramsey injury updates
  • FPL ownership: 0.7%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW30-34 fixtures: NFO | NEW | bre | FUL | mun

Jacob Ramsey (£5.2m) has impressed for Aston Villa in recent matches, becoming a key part of Unai Emery’s midfield.

The England U21 star scored against Bournemouth prior to the international break and then registered an assist in the 2-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday. He will be disappointed that he didn’t get on the scoresheet at Leicester City, too, when he shot over, but his trademark driving runs into the box asked plenty of questions. His defensive work is equally key, with 23 tackles in the last six matches, a team-leading total.

As for Aston Villa, their 2-1 win at Leicester was their 10th in 16 matches since Unai Emery took charge. In fact, since the weekend of the Spaniard’s first game, only Arsenal (41) and Manchester United (35) have earned more points in the Premier League than Villa (32).

Next up is an appealing home meeting with Nottingham Forest, who have won just six points on the road all season, the joint-worst return in the division. Encouragingly for Ramsey, both of their full-backs – Neco Williams (£3.8m) and Harry Toffolo (£4.3m) – were given a torrid time at Leeds United on Tuesday, so whichever side the midfielder lines up on (he can play left or right), he should get some joy.

Ramsey is starting to flourish under Emery, playing a key role in their resurgence, and could be a decent budget midfielder for FPL managers to acquire.

23 Comments Post a Comment
  1. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    115 with 6 to go with rash(c). Finally under 350k for the first time. Top 50k here i come

    Open Controls
    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      106 with 6 to go with rash(c) here. I've gone from 289k in GW23 to 30k thanks to GW27 WC and BB GW29 but I think that type of progression is commonplace for GW26 and GW27 WC'ers.

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      114 (-4) with 7 players + Rashy(c) to go.
      You’d think that’s mega, but when I look at teams around me, there’s an awful lot of 100+ scores out there around my rank (8k OR)

      Open Controls
      1. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yes that's pretty common for BB boosters I'd be on a red arrow for this GW if I hadn't activated that chip.

        Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Similar: 116pts with 8 to go with Rash (c).

      Has felt like a long slog of a season up until now, but with WC and FH to go, hoping to go from 100k rank up to 20k-ish, maybe even top 10k (64pts off).

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That’s pretty mega considering you have WC and FH left.
        Many of the 100+ BB scores only have FH chip left.
        A good chance for you to get ahead of them with a well played WC

        Open Controls
    4. Botman and Robben
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Was 473k OR after gw23 and now into top 50k. Doable.

      Open Controls
  2. thegaffer82
    • 11 Years
    25 mins ago

    Haaland on -98.3% on FPL statistics to drop in price.
    As someone who is 0.1 short of a direct Toney > Haaland transfer, it’s going to be a difficult wait to see if he’s fit and to know if I need to take a hit go get him back in.

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      He'll only drop if ruled out this weekend.

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      FFFix has him at -61.2 and still falling (0.1% an hour)

      Open Controls
      1. thegaffer82
        • 11 Years
        just now

        That’s a pretty wild variance right there.
        If fffix are more accurate, I haven’t a hope of him falling before deadline - unless he’s confirmed out. In which case, I’m not buying him anyway

        Open Controls
    3. Pegboy
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      I don't think he'll get there, but will be tight.

      Open Controls
    4. El Presidente
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I don't think he's dropping in price unless he's ruled out for GW30

      Open Controls
  3. The Red Devil
    • 8 Years
    15 mins ago

    I have 8 players currently for 32, can get to XI in 32, but there are 2 issues

    1- I'll have to sell Brighton mids but have to buy them back in 33 onwards, main move would be Bruno to salah
    2- Arsenal have tough games 33 onwards but they're in terrific form
    One easy move will be Bruno to salah

    I'm not completely sold on FH32 but do see the points for it

    I could do March Mitoma Dunk Bruno to
    Odegaard Martinelli Gabriel salah Or if haaland still is a doubt, get in Jesus for if/when Toney is suspended

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. thegaffer82
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      It’s the selling March & Mitoma part I don’t like. Dunk & Bruno are very sellable up until GW34 when you may want them back again.

      Open Controls
      1. The Red Devil
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        That's the thing, there aren't too many sellable players, from my squad I could think of
        Bruno
        Dunk
        Chilwell maybe
        Toney to Jesus (if Toney is suspended)
        Bruno Dunk chilwell
        To
        Salah + 2 defenders gives me 11

        Open Controls
  4. Fit_to_drop
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    1,115,000 to 667,000 this week with a Bench Boost and 6 players left to play.

    Have played the game poorly all season. Normally finish around 200k most seasons.

    Open Controls
  5. jackruet
    • 1 Year
    5 mins ago

    I am going without haaland for the rest of the season. Toney, watkins are great value.

    Open Controls
    1. Heavy Cream
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I’m tempted too….. I also don’t think I have the courage to stay the course though 🙂

      Open Controls
  6. Heavy Cream
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Maddi to Grealish worth a punt or keep him in the pocket for upcoming blanks?

    Open Controls
  7. trinzoo
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Those with FreeHit only:

    A) do you navigate to play 11 in GW32 and FH 34 or
    B) play FH in GW32 and navigate to have best possible team for 34 onwards?

    Open Controls
    1. Fit_to_drop
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Have 10 players for 32 already and will FH 34 (which has the more upside and also means loading up on players that I dont own - city, etc)

      Open Controls
  8. faux_C
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Fingers crossed for a Fernandes blank tonight!

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.