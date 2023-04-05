43
Scout Notes April 5

FPL notes: Maddison update + Watkins to face travel-sick Forest

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Leicester City v Aston Villa and Leeds United v Nottingham Forest.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

WATKINS YET AGAIN

The formidable away form of Aston Villa continued at King Power Stadium, as did the superb scoring of Ollie Watkins (£7.5m).

He stayed onside to slot the ball past Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) in the 24th minute, taking him to eight goals from ten matches. In fact, since this run began in Gameweek 21, no FPL player has more points (72), big chances (12), shots on target (18) or expected goals (xGC, 6.14).

Attacking stats from our Members Area

It’s helped Unai Emery’s side win five of their last six matches, with consecutive victories at Chelsea and Leicester City making it six from eight on the road. Now seventh in the league, they are very much in the hunt for European football and are about to face Nottingham Forest – more on them below.

MADDISON CRAMP

For opponents Leicester, it was the second successive game where a late winner was conceded and this pain worsened when their stoppage time penalty was overturned once the referee saw a pitchside replay. By this point, the Foxes were down to ten men due to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s (£4.9m) red card.

Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) made it 1-1 by bagging his tenth goal of the season and, in terms of scoring, this Premier League campaign is now his personal best. Yet curiously he’s still without any bonus points at all.

Far more FPL managers had placed their faith in James Maddison (£8.3m) – 45.35% of the top 100k – but the midfielder blanked against both Crystal Palace and Villa in this double. He was replaced in the 85th minute but because of cramp, rather than an injury.

Should he not produce at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, expect many frustrated Maddison sales, as the managerless Foxes sit 19th in the league table.

NO KAMARA FOR VILLA

One absentee for Villa was defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara (£4.8m), whose weekend return from an ankle injury was prematurely ended after 45 minutes at Chelsea.

Not named in last night’s squad, Unai Emery wasn’t able to give any information on the problem.

“I don’t know, sadly. I don’t know.” – Unai Emery, when asked if Kamara will play on Saturday

Therefore, Kamara has now been flagged on the FPL site as a doubt for Saturday.

MORE AWAY MISERY FOR FOREST

With or without Kamara, they will be confident of a home victory versus Nottingham Forest who, unlike Villa, have a terrible away record.

This 2-1 defeat to Leeds means they’ve accumulated just six points from 14 trips, netting just five times. On a slightly more positive note, four of these goals have arrived in their last six.

Orel Mangala (£4.9m) gave them an early 1-0 lead at Elland Road but this was overturned by half-time thanks to Jack Harrison (£5.7m) and Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m). Forest couldn’t find an equaliser and are now only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

It’s a defeat that puts manager Steve Cooper under severe pressure. Their last win came in February’s reverse fixture with Leeds and that put opposing coach Jesse Marsch out of a job, although owner Evangelos Marinakis has already put out a statement today confirming that Cooper will remain.

Regardless, FPL managers certainly won’t be selling Watkins or Villa defenders before the weekend.

FPLMarc Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

43 Comments Post a Comment
  1. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    27 mins ago

    Watkins is looking pretty essential.

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Absolutely. Form and fixtures on his side.

      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        Captain

        1. Flying Dutchman
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Shouldve captained him this week. Instead went for Rashford and that's not looking bright now

          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Same

      2. AC/DC AFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        unfortunately I've got Isak, Kane and Haaland but Kane gives me possibilities if I want to shake it up.

        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Have Toney, Kane and Watkins, will probably sell Toney or Kane for Haaland.

        2. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yeah I think Kane is going to go for me. Appreciate no new manager but nothing from them vs Everton suggests a miraculous turn around is on the cards whoever takes over. Kane is ticking over nicely, but if you don't captain him his value isn't there

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Ignoring him was not my finest hour, but no room for him now & its too late to buy him just for Forest. But that game is going to be painful

      1. NateDog
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Kind of in this boat too, need to prioritise transfers for GW32 and went Isak over him this week. Not overly disappointed in the decision, he looked excellent v ManUtd so I'm sure pts will come. If Toney gets booked tonight I might do it but similarly I mat actually just need to hold out on him as he'd then be back for GW32

  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!! Got 2.6 in the kitty!!! Thinking I might actually save FT this week… this team should be okay to go without Haaland this week right???

    Kepa
    Chilwell James Mings
    Bruno Saka Rashford Madison
    Kane Toney Watkins
    Subs Neto Mitoma Trippier Estupinan

    Haven’t decided on my line up yet with Mitoma and Trippier potentially making the starting 11!!

    Advice welcomed!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      That is a save as you can't afford Toney to Haaland anyway. I've got Mitoma starting over Maddison. Probably Mings just about edges it over Trippier. Difficult one

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Cheers mate!! Yeah initial plan was Chilwell and Toney to Haaland and Tarkowski but I’m thinking about saving FT now, yeah I think Mitoma has to steer probably too, just feels strange benching a player at home to Bournemouth haha, Mings and Trippier close but I’ve just started mings on the basis of being more likely to keep a clean sheet

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          I don't rate the idea of a hit to get Tarkowski, even if it is offset by Haaland....

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            No it’s certainly not ideal mate, no FH left so it would be an extra player for 32 however

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      yep, you've got a decent team but downgrading Maddison in budget can help to get Haaland and you've got Mitoma to play.

      I realise avoiding hits pays off too.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thankyou mate!!! I’ve looks at Maddison to Harrison to facilitate Toney to Haaland actually so that’s an option too, Harrison have returned well in the last 4 games, Eze is another option

        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          You probably want an eigth attacker you can perma-bench? No point carrying a strong front eight

    3. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      Always start Trippier and Mitoma.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Could be right mate!! Who would you start Trippier over??

        1. Flying Dutchman
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          I wouldn't play three Chelsea at the back. That's a bit overkill.

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yeah could bench one of James or Chilwell, maybe James is benched anyway to protect him

        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Thankyou mate, that’s a really good idea!! Have a benching headache every week atm, and played BB this week so it’s a good idea

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            *reply to Biggsy

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      I would swap Mitoma/Maddison and Trippier/Mings. Any concern about James rest ahead of Real Madrid?

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hello mate, yes I think I agree with Mitoma over Maddison, definitely worried about a rest for James I might bench him and start Trippier, Chilwell and Mings

  3. The Swan
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Haaland is back in training

    https://twitter.com/ManCity/status/1643584039511547905?t=JGvrbxW6A2tT_AGEhntotQ&s=19

    1. Make United Great Again
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      HAALAND (C) Vs Southampton let’s go

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        First half triple, pulled at half time to rest for Bayern. Everyone wins

        Well not everyone. In fact, his EO probably means few win. But there you go

    2. NateDog
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ruh-roh

    3. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Could also get a 20 min cameo mind you.

      1. Nomar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        just now

        That might still be plenty enough time to haul v Saints

  4. Hairy Potter
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Don't watch Villa much. Most of Watkins's goals seem to be on the break. How does he do against teams that sit deeper?

    1. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      6 mins ago

      Teams don't sit that deep against Villa, especially playing at Home.

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Just thinking about him as captain this week. Will Forest look to park the bus. Not sure they are capable, but they played pretty deep against Newcastle.

    2. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Overthinking much?

      He didn’t score against palace- so prob best to leave alone!

      1. Hairy Potter
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I brought him in GW25 and happy with the points. Just now wondering about whether he's a captaincy choice for my team this GW.

  5. Shark Team
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Which one scores more?
    A) Haaland sou/LEI + Haaland sou/LEI (because he will be my captain)
    B) Salah ARS/lee + Watkins NFO + Kane BOU + 4pts

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I don't get it. Why is it 1v3? There must be other players in A, no?

      1. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Watkins Kane will be my captains in 30,31 if I get Salah, while if I get Haaland he will be my captain in 30,31 while Kane Watkins will just be in my starting 11

    2. Flying Dutchman
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Impossible to determine in that equation. But I would want Halaand

  6. rozzo
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    Raya Kepa
    Tripper Chilwell Shaw Botman Mee
    Saka Odegaard Maddison Rashford Mitoma
    Haaland Kane Toney

    1ft
    0itb
    Fh left

    Got 9 players for gw32 so will probably free hit gw34

    Any ideas here? Maddison to Martinelli or save?

    1. CONNERS
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      If you don't plan on FHing in 32, I would save FT and use 2 FTs next week to get Salah +1 for Maddison and Kane.

  7. The Pep Revolution
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which one to transfer to Haaland?
    A. Watkins
    B. Toney

    No other Villa or Brentford players in my team.

    Thanks

