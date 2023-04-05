FPL notes: Maddison update + Watkins to face travel-sick Forest

We continue our analysis of the Gameweek 29 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) action in our Scout Notes series.

The focus here is on Leicester City v Aston Villa and Leeds United v Nottingham Forest.

Any numbers you see in this article are taken from our Premium Members Area, where you can access Opta player and team data from every single Premier League fixture.

WATKINS YET AGAIN

The formidable away form of Aston Villa continued at King Power Stadium, as did the superb scoring of Ollie Watkins (£7.5m).

He stayed onside to slot the ball past Daniel Iversen (£3.8m) in the 24th minute, taking him to eight goals from ten matches. In fact, since this run began in Gameweek 21, no FPL player has more points (72), big chances (12), shots on target (18) or expected goals (xGC, 6.14).

Attacking stats from our Members Area

It’s helped Unai Emery’s side win five of their last six matches, with consecutive victories at Chelsea and Leicester City making it six from eight on the road. Now seventh in the league, they are very much in the hunt for European football and are about to face Nottingham Forest – more on them below.

MADDISON CRAMP

For opponents Leicester, it was the second successive game where a late winner was conceded and this pain worsened when their stoppage time penalty was overturned once the referee saw a pitchside replay. By this point, the Foxes were down to ten men due to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall‘s (£4.9m) red card.

Harvey Barnes (£6.7m) made it 1-1 by bagging his tenth goal of the season and, in terms of scoring, this Premier League campaign is now his personal best. Yet curiously he’s still without any bonus points at all.

Far more FPL managers had placed their faith in James Maddison (£8.3m) – 45.35% of the top 100k – but the midfielder blanked against both Crystal Palace and Villa in this double. He was replaced in the 85th minute but because of cramp, rather than an injury.

Should he not produce at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, expect many frustrated Maddison sales, as the managerless Foxes sit 19th in the league table.

NO KAMARA FOR VILLA

One absentee for Villa was defensive midfielder Boubacar Kamara (£4.8m), whose weekend return from an ankle injury was prematurely ended after 45 minutes at Chelsea.

Not named in last night’s squad, Unai Emery wasn’t able to give any information on the problem.

“I don’t know, sadly. I don’t know.” – Unai Emery, when asked if Kamara will play on Saturday

Therefore, Kamara has now been flagged on the FPL site as a doubt for Saturday.

MORE AWAY MISERY FOR FOREST

With or without Kamara, they will be confident of a home victory versus Nottingham Forest who, unlike Villa, have a terrible away record.

This 2-1 defeat to Leeds means they’ve accumulated just six points from 14 trips, netting just five times. On a slightly more positive note, four of these goals have arrived in their last six.

Orel Mangala (£4.9m) gave them an early 1-0 lead at Elland Road but this was overturned by half-time thanks to Jack Harrison (£5.7m) and Luis Sinisterra (£6.5m). Forest couldn’t find an equaliser and are now only outside of the relegation zone on goal difference.

It’s a defeat that puts manager Steve Cooper under severe pressure. Their last win came in February’s reverse fixture with Leeds and that put opposing coach Jesse Marsch out of a job, although owner Evangelos Marinakis has already put out a statement today confirming that Cooper will remain.

Regardless, FPL managers certainly won’t be selling Watkins or Villa defenders before the weekend.