Scoreboard April 22

FPL Gameweek 32: Saturday’s goals, assists, bonus points + statistics

The Scoreboard presents all the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) numbers from Saturday’s matches on one page.

As well as LiveFPL‘s rundown of the goals, assists and bonus points from the day’s FPL action, we’re bringing you a selection of the Opta stats that arrive in our Premium Members Area almost immediately after full-time in each fixture.

The usual Scout Notes will follow this piece.

SATURDAY’S GOALS, ASSISTS AND BONUS

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

TEAMS – GOAL ATTEMPTS
TEAMS – EXPECTED GOALS (XG)
PLAYERS – GOAL ATTEMPTS (TOT)

MORE STATS IN OUR MATCH CENTRE

For other stats, shot maps, heat maps and more, click on the result of each fixture below to go through to the Match Centre:

Liverpool3 – 2Nottingham Forest
Leicester City2 – 1Wolverhampton Wanderers
Crystal Palace0 – 0Everton
Brentford1 – 1Aston Villa
Fulham2 – 1Leeds United
Arsenal3 – 3Southampton

  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Need Solanke to go berserk tomorrow.

    1. JBG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Same, Kane as well.

  2. threeputt
    • 13 Years
    20 mins ago

    strange how we never see the potential offsides in the buildup - money talks
    Stones (is it Stones ?) looks offside when the free kick comes in, does that matter ?

  3. Zimo
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Johnstone the hero

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      My one transfer this week to take out Kepa ... have to be happy with that

    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Andreas Pereirra says Hi !!!!

  4. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 9 Years
    19 mins ago

    40 points with Trippier, Billing and Kane left. Red arrow? No Saka last night and Jesus > Toney hurting me.

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends on your rank ... but if you are on the top 500k yip, that may be a red arrow

    2. asquishypotato
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Outside the top million, yes I’d say so, I’m on 69 points (nice) and only 6 above safety where my rank is.

  5. The Senate
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    City getting lower division teams and soft penalties in the cup

    Same old same old

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      I'll get the tin foil brb

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      city are most likely up to no good when it comes to sports washing and financial doping so maybe worry about that instead of conspiracy theories

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Didn't watch the 3pm games but the swings against ML FH team has been brutal!

    Me:
    Moreno 2
    Jesus 2
    Solanke

    Rival:
    Castagne 10
    Ode 9
    Toney 9

    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Ode 7

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha thanks for the correction. Still a massive swing and need a Dom haul!

  7. agueroooooney
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC? (Using BB34)

    Steele - DDG
    Shaw - TAA - Robertson - Trippier - Stones
    Rashford - Grealish - Mitoma - March - Martinelli
    Haaland - Jota - Toney

    Have 1.7 itb, might change Stones to another City defender.

    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      just now

      That's actually very nice, but I would try my best to get Salah in there.

  8. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    What's the average score here then? A lot of people used their FH.

    1. fantasist
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      50pts without FH and 2 players left

    2. Salarrivederci
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      69 (-4) with Trippier to go.

      Non-FH

      1. fantasist
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Can't beat a 69

  9. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    61 points with Ings to go.

  10. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bottomed. Please, lads:

    Raya
    Chilwell, Trippier, Gabriel, Mee, Burn
    Saka, Ødegaard, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Watkins

    Steele / Ødegaard, Gabriel, Mee

    A. Kane to Toney, Ødegaard to Salah (- 4)
    B. Save

  11. TonyRaw
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    79 pts with Kane to go.

  12. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    I don’t care what my FPL score is tonight.

    We just beat Burnley away and might stay up now!

    You RRRRRRR’s!

  13. fantasist
    • 13 Years
    1 min ago

    Mahrez 2nd

  14. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Mahrez G

