91
Scout Picks May 5

FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: Brighton triple-up, Mahrez gamble

91 Comments
Share

Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 35.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Jason Steele (£4.0m) is our goalkeeper for Gameweek 35.

Only two teams have given up fewer big chances than Brighton and Hove Albion since the restart, with their defensive form at the Amex particularly strong, having kept clean sheets in six of their last eight home games, conceding only four goals.

As for Steele, he is averaging 5.9 points per match since taking over as Albion’s number one, earning maximum bonus on two occasions.

DEFENDERS

Liverpool v Man City team news: Alexander-Arnold, Darwin and Grealish subs

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) was by far and away the most popular defender among the Scout Squad panel in Gameweek 35. His recent switch into a midfield role has seen him produce attacking or defensive returns in each of his last six appearances, averaging 5.8 points per match. He goes into Gameweek 35 facing a Brentford side who have failed to score in two of their last three on the road, creating only two Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) has already earnt over 110,000 new owners since the last deadline, after stepping up in Double Gameweek 34, claiming 16 points across his two matches. Now, Brighton host an Everton side that have failed to score in two of their last three away fixtures. The Toffees will also be without first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman (£4.2m), potentially weakening them down Estupinan’s flank.

There was plenty of support for Luke Shaw (£5.1m) in the Scout Squad, but with a tighter budget due to our three-premium set-up, cut-price defender Victor Lindelof (£4.1m) is selected. Since his run in the first-team began in Gameweek 31, he’s earned clean sheets in two of his four starts as part of one of the division’s form defences.

MIDFIELDERS

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

COMMUNITY CHAMPION

Each week, a member of the Fantasy Football Scout community takes on the Scout Picks.

The community member who beats our team by the largest margin will win a £100 Amazon voucher and a place in our Moderators and Contributors League for the following season.

Boleyn Boy’s 81-54 victory in Gameweek 6 gave them the biggest win (27 points difference) of 2022/23 so far.

Our champion this week is Husky who has gone for the following: Steele; Alexander-Arnold, Estupinan, Dalot; Salah, Fernandes, Grealish, Rashford, Mitoma; Haaland (c), Isak

The Scout Picks are 17-16 up on the community this season.

FOLLOW THE SCOUT’S WEEKLY TRANSFER PLANS

Premier Fantasy Tools to join the Scout Network in 2021/22 2

We’re running a Scout community team in FPL this season, with regulars like TopMarx, Geoff, Tom Freeman and more contributing to the weekly decisions.

And we’re not just looking one week ahead like we are with the Scout Picks but instead planning in advance for the weeks and months to come.

You can follow our team via the Premier Fantasy Tools Pro Planner, which you can learn more about here.

91 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    32 mins ago

    Lindelof over Newcastle defense namely Trippier? Are you sure scouts ?

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      24 mins ago

      We can't afford that, unfortunately.

      Open Controls
  2. Kane and Ablett
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Struggling on who to omit for my Willock punt, Solanke Mitoma Rashford or Grealish?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Grealish benching may help you out but he could get 20 mins.

      Open Controls
  3. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Who would you bench?

    March
    Watkins
    Mitoma

    Thanks and have a good long weekend!

    Open Controls
    1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      That's very tricky ! Maybe Watkins but only because it's a Black Country derby and both sides will be well up for it

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      9 mins ago

      Watkins, his lucky hot streak is over. Completely average player.

      Open Controls
    3. RichardNixon
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      March I reckon, but any of the three could get points.

      If Wolves weren't so dire last week against Brighton I would say Watkins. But defensively they were atrocious. A 6-0 loss was flattering.

      Regarding the two Brighton mids:

      Mitoma has scored points in seven home games this year out of a total of nine starts. Two of his three hauls (more than 10 points) have come at home.

      March has scored points in 4 home games this year out of a total of 15 starts (although he was playing wing back early in the season). One of his four hauls has been at home.

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Daniel
    • 13 Years
    30 mins ago

    Sorry scouts but 2 city against Leeds at home which could be a banana score looks like a poor choice imo. It’s not long term it’s 1GW only. Even some dudes like Ake could make sense

    Open Controls
    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Hard to call who starts though, plus it would mean leaving one of Alexander-Arnold/Estupinan out in the current set-up, which we weren't so keen on.

      They obviously have a good chance of a clean sheet, but at the same time, a Bamford/Gnonto goal wouldn't surprise me at all this week, especially if they rotate/make lots of early subs.

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      9 mins ago

      Save it for your YouTube channel.

      Open Controls
  5. GW35 Fixture and clean sheet odds
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    GW35 fixture odds can be found here:
    https://prnt.sc/ybvvCBElrXNK
    (Provided by William Hill.com)

    GW34 clean sheets:
    MNC: 52% ❌ & 53%* ✅
    NEW: 52% ❌
    BHA: 45% ✅ & 33%* ✅
    BRE: 45% ❌
    ARS: 40% ❌
    LEI: 36% ❌
    LIV: 36% ❌ & 47%* ✅
    CRY: 34% ❌
    MNU: 34% ✅ & 26%* ❌
    WHU: 32% ❌ & 8%* ❌
    LEE: 28% ❌
    BOU: 27% ❌
    EVE: 24% ❌
    CHE: 17% ❌
    NFO: 17% ❌
    AST: 16% ❌
    WOL: 15% ❌
    SOU: 14% ❌
    TOT: 14% ❌
    FUL: 10% ❌ & 10%* ❌

    Highest clean sheet % odds current success rate: 37% (no change from the previous GW due to rounding up/down)

    GW35 clean sheet odds:
    MNC: 50%
    BHA: 47%
    CHE: 38%
    LIV: 38%
    NFO: 36%
    TOT: 36%
    AST: 32%
    MNU: 29%
    WOL: 28%
    LEI: 27%
    FUL: 25%
    NEW: 25%
    ARS: 24%
    SOU: 24%
    BOU: 21%
    WHU: 21%
    CRY: 17%
    BRE: 12%
    EVE: 12%
    LEE: 6%
    (Provided by Checkthechance.com)

    Clean sheet totals:
    Man Utd: 15 (+1)
    Newcastle: 13
    Arsenal: 12
    Aston Villa: 12
    Liverpool: 12 (+1)
    Brighton:11 (+2)
    Manchester City: 11 (+1)
    Brentford: 10
    Chelsea: 10
    Wolves: 10
    Tottenham: 9
    Bournemouth: 8
    Crystal Palace: 8
    Everton: 8
    Fulham: 8
    West Ham: 8
    Nottingham Forest: 7
    Leicester: 6
    Leeds: 5
    Southampton: 4

    *(+1) denotes team kept a clean sheet in the past GW.

    The green arrow streak for me comes to an end with a score of 109 (-4)! Was good while it lasted and will aim for a realistic target of finishing in the top 100k. Not the greatest season but if you had offered that to me when I was 5.5m OR I would have snapped your hand off without a doubt!

    Gonna roll and see what damage we can do with 2FTs for DGW36 🙂

    Good luck with whatever you moves you do, and as always, may your arrows be green 😀

    G

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Thanks as always, great work. For me it’s also either a roll or bring in City defender. Who do you think is the one to play most Premier League games from now on and get most points? Stones, Ake, maybe Días?

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        After Pep benched Ederson I'm a bit wary to advise of anyone tbh 😆 but if I had to roll the dice and gamble, it would be Stones or Aké for me...

        Dias is a bit of a boring pick imo, but if you have the money he's supposed to be 'nailed' according to the Content Creators but so was Ederson right?! 😉

        Open Controls
    2. Kane and Ablett
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      Thanks again, I always love to see Chelsea’s odds…. License to print money

      Open Controls
      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Gwaan Solanke!

        I have no faith whatsoever they'll keep a clean sheet tbh but we'll see...

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Agreed. Frank is utterly clueless

          Open Controls
  6. Jonesfromthere
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    26 mins ago

    Isn’t Mahrez mr champions league? Can’t see him starting a third in a row

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      Nobody knows, really. Only one I think certain to start is Foden, you’d also expect KDB to have a go before CL on Tuesday.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Wasn't he left out of the starting line up recently, I think Bayern Munich or the round before?

      Open Controls
      1. swanseag55
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        I checked and he didn’t start any of the last 4 CL games

        Open Controls
    3. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 13 Years
      18 mins ago

      He could be benched, of course, but his last start in the Champions League was against Leipzig (first leg).

      Open Controls
  7. Red Star Toro
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    A) Gabriel to Stones/Días/Ake, bench Trippier
    B) save FT, play Trips

    Open Controls
  8. Fero1905
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Do you think haaland will benched tomorrow because of CL Game?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      I was thinking it’s possible but the consensus seems to be he probably starts and might have his minutes managed. Many are hoping for early team leaks

      Open Controls
      1. Fero1905
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thank you

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      No. City will try and wrap up the Prem as soon as they can.

      Open Controls
  9. Ibralicious
    • 8 Years
    25 mins ago

    Who to bench?

    A) Watkins
    B) Grealish
    C) Martinelli

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Many expect Grealish and Martinelli to be benched so wait for the leaks

      Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      A easy

      Open Controls
  10. Il Capitano
    • 2 Years
    24 mins ago

    1FT 0.7m ITB

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw Estupinan
    Salah (vc) Rashford Grealish March Mitoma
    Haaland (C) Watkins

    Kepa - Jota Schar Mee

    If we get news on a Grealish benching, move Jota to a Newcastle forward a week early? Otherwise GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. Red Star Toro
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Or in fact if there’s a news Foden starts and I see you have the money, I’d be tempted to maybe go Grealish to Foden if you feel maverick

        Open Controls
    2. WVA
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Then you'll have a benching headache, just wait

      Open Controls
  11. WVA
    • 6 Years
    23 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A. Trippier
    B. Shaw

    1. Watkins
    2. March

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      B1

      Open Controls
      1. WVA
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  12. Bobby Digital
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Thinking about benching Lindelof :/

    Open Controls
    1. WVA
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Can't believe people own him

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 6 Years
        19 mins ago

        Cant believe his ownership is so low. Price at 4.1 and a reliable starter for the rest of the season.

        Open Controls
        1. WVA
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Anyone half decent would have already owned a united defender

          Open Controls
          1. Aksekladden
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Dont agree.

            Open Controls
      2. Sure You Did
        7 mins ago

        This is why you are a very poor player.

        Open Controls
        1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          Ha ha . Your posts are admirable

          Open Controls
          1. Sure You Did
            2 mins ago

            Flattery will get you everywhere.

            Open Controls
            1. Slouch87 Liar Repellent
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              It's a date

              Open Controls
              1. Sure You Did
                just now

                Yours or mine?

                Open Controls
  13. Aksekladden
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A Tripps (ARS)
    B Lindeløf (wh)
    C Moreno (wol)

    Bench Toney and play one of the defenders:
    1 Bench
    2 Play
    3 Sell for Wilson/Isak

    Thx!!

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      B 2

      Open Controls
      1. Aksekladden
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Much appriciated!

        Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      6 mins ago

      B3

      Open Controls
  14. Slitherene
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    Bench one?

    A) Porro
    B) Dalot
    C) Akanji

    Open Controls
    1. Casp123
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Sure You Did
      5 mins ago

      A is utter garbage, so him.

      Open Controls
  15. Casp123
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    Most nailed City midfielder for this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Red Star Toro
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Gundogan and Foden

      Open Controls
      1. Casp123
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Clearly Foden doesn't start midweek but his minutes are so few lately it makes me think he's not ready to start tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    2. Aksekladden
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Foden
      Kdb
      Mahrez
      Grealish

      In that order imo. Not including Rodri, Bernardo and Gundo.

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      5 mins ago

      Grealish.

      Open Controls
  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would you take Alvarez's points and move on to Isak/Wilson this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Aksekladden
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      Play Alvarez if you got him, and move next week.

      Open Controls
  17. FootballRookie
    18 mins ago

    Would u take a -8 hit for this....

    DDG to Iversen
    Grealish to Eze
    Jota to Kane

    Open Controls
    1. Aksekladden
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hell no

      Open Controls
      1. FootballRookie
        5 mins ago

        The -8 element or the players I'd be choosing?

        I'm more so thinking I'd like to get Kane in and this seems to be only way.... Unless I sell Salah or Haaland

        Open Controls
        1. Aksekladden
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I got Eze and think im keeping for the season, but i wouldbt but him now. Would probably aim for a midfielder doubling in 36 or 37.
          Kane is kane and cant be wrong. But got no faith in spurs. Sure he will get some points, but he is not a viable captain and at that price he has to be.

          Open Controls
          1. Aksekladden
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            And that -8 is no good.

            Open Controls
    2. Euro Raiders
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      No. A -8 is daft. Too much ground to make up.

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      Terrible transfers, for -8 as well.

      Open Controls
  18. Jonesygeez1979
    18 mins ago

    Worth Rashford in for -4 for Harrison?

    ALISON

    BURN, ESTU, TAA, DUNK

    MITOMA, SALAH, GREALISH

    HAALAND, WATKINS, SOLANKE

    Rash would prob replace Burn...........

    Open Controls
  19. Strchld
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Jota and Grealish probably won't start.

    Would you do Jota+Grealish to Bruno and Isak for free? Have 2 FTs and not sure what to do.

    Open Controls
    1. Aksekladden
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yes 100%

      Open Controls
  20. FPL_WILDCARD
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bench one DEF out of:
    White, Chilwell, Botman

    Bench one MID/ATT out of:
    March, Mitoma, Odegaard, Watkins

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  21. Indio
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    What to do here? 2 FTs but can't see anything obvious - maybe switch out Botman for NEW attack?

    Raya
    Trent, Estupian, Trips,
    Salah, Rash, Grealish, Mitoma, Mac
    Haaland, Isak
    (Kepa, Watkins, Botman, Henry)

    Open Controls
  22. Jon Snow
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    1) Roll over the FT?
    2) G2G? Bench looking good?

    De Gea, (Iversen)
    TAA,Trippier, Stones, Estapinan, (Castagne)
    Salah, Rashford, Mitoma, March, (Martinelli)
    Haaland, Isak, (Martial)

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Would play martinelli over March/mitoma

      Open Controls
      1. Jon Snow
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Gone back and forth on that but worried I'll pick the wrong one!

        Open Controls
  23. Boleyn Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Evening All. Who to start:

    a) Watkins (wol)
    b) Solanke (CHE)

    Open Controls
    1. Rhodes your boat
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      A for me

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Watkins from those two.

      Open Controls
  24. BrutalLogiC
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Who should I get rid of with 2 FT? Any suggestions thx

    Steele // Leno
    Trip / TAA / Shaw / Stones // Botman
    Salah / Rash / Grealish // Mitoma & March
    Watkins / Haal / Solanke

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Leno to Forster? Just to use a FT and get some cash ITB

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Solanke > Newcastle attack maybe

      Open Controls
  25. Rhodes your boat
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Any suggestions here please? 1FT 0.0itb

    Kepa
    Trent trippier estupinan
    Salah grealish rashford March
    Haaland watkins Isak

    Raya mitoma botman gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Save and play Mitoma (probably over Isak?)

      Open Controls
  26. RashFraud
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Play 1:
    A. Shaw
    B. Watkins
    C. Isak
    D. Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. Werner Bros
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Ouch that's a strong bench, I'd maybe lean towards Watkins as he's the attacker with the best fixture

      Open Controls
  27. Werner Bros
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    A: Save FT (could bring in Wilson/Isak for Toney/Watkins next week for free)
    B: Grealish > other city mid?
    C: Toney > Alverez
    D: Something else?

    Steele
    TAA Shaw Estupinan
    Bruno Grealish Mitoma Rashford Gakpo
    Watkins Haaland

    Raya Toney Trippier Henry

    1FT 0.8ITB

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  28. DangerFC
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Eze to march for free? Yes or no

    Open Controls
    1. RashFraud
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Y

      Open Controls
  29. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Anyone swapping Ederson for Alvarez for a 3rd city player if ederson's dropped again?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.