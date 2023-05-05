FPL Gameweek 35 Scout Picks: Brighton triple-up, Mahrez gamble

Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 35.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

Jason Steele (£4.0m) is our goalkeeper for Gameweek 35.

Only two teams have given up fewer big chances than Brighton and Hove Albion since the restart, with their defensive form at the Amex particularly strong, having kept clean sheets in six of their last eight home games, conceding only four goals.

As for Steele, he is averaging 5.9 points per match since taking over as Albion’s number one, earning maximum bonus on two occasions.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.6m) was by far and away the most popular defender among the Scout Squad panel in Gameweek 35. His recent switch into a midfield role has seen him produce attacking or defensive returns in each of his last six appearances, averaging 5.8 points per match. He goes into Gameweek 35 facing a Brentford side who have failed to score in two of their last three on the road, creating only two Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) has already earnt over 110,000 new owners since the last deadline, after stepping up in Double Gameweek 34, claiming 16 points across his two matches. Now, Brighton host an Everton side that have failed to score in two of their last three away fixtures. The Toffees will also be without first-choice right-back Seamus Coleman (£4.2m), potentially weakening them down Estupinan’s flank.

There was plenty of support for Luke Shaw (£5.1m) in the Scout Squad, but with a tighter budget due to our three-premium set-up, cut-price defender Victor Lindelof (£4.1m) is selected. Since his run in the first-team began in Gameweek 31, he’s earned clean sheets in two of his four starts as part of one of the division’s form defences.

MIDFIELDERS

