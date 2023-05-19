753
Scout Picks May 19

FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Two City forwards, Rashford dilemma

753 Comments
Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 37.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

  • An £83.0m budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of £100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

The best FPL goalkeepers for a Double Gameweek 22 Free Hit 2

David de Gea (£5.1m) was a late addition to the Scout Picks, with illness concerns leading to the withdrawal of a second Manchester United midfielder – more of which below.

The Spaniard has 11 clean sheets in his last 14 home matches heading into next Thursday’s clash with Chelsea, while Saturday’s opponents Bournemouth have looked decidedly off the boil since securing Premier League safety (even their manager talked about “dropping levels”) and have manufactured a league-low one big chance in their two games after assuring survival.

DEFENDERS

FPL Gameweek 37: The Bournemouth + Soton weaknesses to target 2

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) is finally serving up the returns that saw him become virtually essential in recent seasons. The Liverpool man has produced either a goal, assist or clean sheet – sometimes more – in eight successive fixtures, working out at 6.9 points per match.

Having looked much more secure in Jurgen Klopp’s 3-2-2-3 formation, an ‘inverting’ Alexander-Arnold will ask questions of an Aston Villa side that have been toothless on the road of late, scoring just one goal in their last three road trips.

After a four-match spell at centre-half, Luke Shaw (£5.2m) returned to left-back duties in Gameweek 36, claiming eight points, ahead of Manchester United’s encounters with Bournemouth and Chelsea in Double Gameweek 37. As identified in our opposition weaknesses report, no side has conceded more crosses from their right flank than the Cherries in their last six matches and across the season, which bodes well for Shaw.

Double Gameweek 36 hero Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) keeps his place in the Scout Picks. While rotation is justifiably a concern at Brighton and Hove Albion, given the tight Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday turnaround, the attack-minded full-back doesn’t really have a fit positional rival. His goal threat is on the up, too: Estupinan has only failed to have a shot in two of his last 17 appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

 

  1. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Repost

    How about these moves lads:

    Rashford,Martinelli,Isak,Chilwell—>Bruno,Odegaard,Alvarez, Lindelof (-8)

    Steele
    TAA,Shaw,Estupinan,Lindelof
    Salah,Bruno,Odegaard,Mahrez
    Haaland,Alvarez
    Sub:Raya,Mitoma,Trippier,Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. HM2
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Would definitely not take out rashford

      Open Controls
  2. The Mighty Hippo
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Hi everyone - I've missed all of the news today. Does it look as though Rashford is out? If so I may move him to Mahrez, otherwise I was looking to bring Alvarez in.

    Open Controls
  3. RichRover
    • 10 Years
    31 mins ago

    I already have 3 from United, City and Brighton.
    Looking for a replacement for Martinelli, up to 6.8m.
    I am thinking one of the relegation battle teams, either Rodrigo or McNeil?
    Any thoughts?
    Or will Gallagher from Chelsea play both games?
    Winning my mini-league by a mile, so looking for a 1 week punt really.
    Thanks for any reply

    Open Controls
    1. hussain_786zx
      just now

      I would go for Eze, or if you really want to then go for McNeil

      Open Controls
  4. HM2
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit? Bench correct?

    ————-—-STEELE———————-
    ——-- Trent - SHAW - ESTUPINIAN —
    MAC - Salah - RASH - MHRZ - GAKPO
    —— HAALAND - ALVAREZ ————-

    Raya - Isak - Trippier - Pinnock

    Open Controls
    1. hussain_786zx
      just now

      Okay Isak over Gakpo, Isak will be on the hunt against Leicester

      Open Controls
  5. Franfe98
    • 9 Years
    29 mins ago

    I have a doubt! Help!

    If I have 1 FT this GW and I am using the FH chip this GW. Will I have 2 FT next GW?

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. hussain_786zx
      12 mins ago

      No, according to the FPL rules

      Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Franfe98
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        If I use my FT this GW and then activate the FH chip, will the new player be on my team next GW? So I do not lose my FT.

        Open Controls
        1. PØTÅTØ
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Nope

          Open Controls
  6. wowo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    28 mins ago

    A. Trippers& Enciso
    B. Estu & Alvarez
    Which one?

    Open Controls
  7. adams2318
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Is Foden getting overlooked for the dgw?

    Open Controls
    1. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Yep i expect a lot of minutes

      Open Controls
    2. wowo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Foden and Mahrez should get the minutes. but Foden looks a bit flat recently

      Open Controls
  8. WibblesTeam
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    A) Kepa > De Gea
    B) Odegaard > Rashford
    C) Grealish > Mahrez

    Which to do with 1 FT?

    Open Controls
  9. Seminole
    • 8 Years
    27 mins ago

    Raya
    Shaw Trip Estu
    Salah Rash Mac Grealish
    Wilson Alvarez Haaland

    Gomes Mitoma Botman Henry

    1ft, 4.3 it

    A bit stuck on what to do here. Already a bit of a benching headache but feel Rashford and Grealish aren't optimal... One could be moved to Bruno for free. Or just swap out a keeper for DDG for free. Or both for a hit, but then it would need to be Rashford.

    Any thoughts would be much appreciated.

    Open Controls
  10. odbs1515
    26 mins ago

    Repost as I need help! I was all set with Saka/Toney out Fernandes/Alvarez in, then the price went up on alvarez and I can't afford it.

    I have
    Leno (Ward)
    Shaw, Botman, Estupian (Castagne, Moreno)
    Mitoma, Eze, Salah, Rash (Eze, Saka?)
    Toney, Welbeck, Haaland

    A: Drop Saka/Toney/Welbeck, add Fernandez/Enciso/Alvarez (-8) (or Wilson instead of Alvarez)
    B: Drop Toney/Botman, Add Alvarez/Stones (-4)
    C: Drop Toney, add Alvarez (0)
    D Something else?

    Open Controls
    1. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Tony Castagne Moreno is the bench.

      Open Controls
    2. FingerNFudge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Saka to Bruno maybe.

      Open Controls
  11. MaestroMostar
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    De Gea
    Stones Estu Shaw
    Rash Grealish Mitoma MacA
    Isak Kane Haaland(C)

    Kepa Trippy Gakpo Botman

    Did Raya->De Gea for free, G2G or make some change for -4 or play Trippy instead or someone? Have 1.7 MITB btw.
    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. Subzero (-4)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Should I leave this team alone or take the -4 Isak to Alvarez and bench Mitoma?

    De Gea
    Shaw TAA Estupinan
    Salah Bruno Mahrez Macallister Mitoma
    Haaland Wilson

    Raya Isak Henry Moreno

    What do you reckon guys?

    Open Controls
  13. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ederson
    Trippier Shaw Estupian
    Bruno(TC) Rashford Foden Gross
    Wilson Kane Haaland

    Steele MacAllister Gabriel 3.8

    Two questions:
    1) Leave TC on Bruno or change to someone else (not Haaland cause looking for differential)?
    2) Foden to Mahrez?

    Open Controls
  14. 420king
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Which is more sensible move for a BB team? (1FT, 0.2m ITB)

    A) Dalot > Varane
    B) Ake > Akanji
    C) Both for a hit

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.