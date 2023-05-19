FPL Gameweek 37 Scout Picks: Two City forwards, Rashford dilemma

Ahead of Saturday’s deadline, we have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 37.

As ever, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GOALKEEPER

David de Gea (£5.1m) was a late addition to the Scout Picks, with illness concerns leading to the withdrawal of a second Manchester United midfielder – more of which below.

The Spaniard has 11 clean sheets in his last 14 home matches heading into next Thursday’s clash with Chelsea, while Saturday’s opponents Bournemouth have looked decidedly off the boil since securing Premier League safety (even their manager talked about “dropping levels”) and have manufactured a league-low one big chance in their two games after assuring survival.

DEFENDERS

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m) is finally serving up the returns that saw him become virtually essential in recent seasons. The Liverpool man has produced either a goal, assist or clean sheet – sometimes more – in eight successive fixtures, working out at 6.9 points per match.

Having looked much more secure in Jurgen Klopp’s 3-2-2-3 formation, an ‘inverting’ Alexander-Arnold will ask questions of an Aston Villa side that have been toothless on the road of late, scoring just one goal in their last three road trips.

After a four-match spell at centre-half, Luke Shaw (£5.2m) returned to left-back duties in Gameweek 36, claiming eight points, ahead of Manchester United’s encounters with Bournemouth and Chelsea in Double Gameweek 37. As identified in our opposition weaknesses report, no side has conceded more crosses from their right flank than the Cherries in their last six matches and across the season, which bodes well for Shaw.

Double Gameweek 36 hero Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) keeps his place in the Scout Picks. While rotation is justifiably a concern at Brighton and Hove Albion, given the tight Thursday-Sunday-Wednesday turnaround, the attack-minded full-back doesn’t really have a fit positional rival. His goal threat is on the up, too: Estupinan has only failed to have a shot in two of his last 17 appearances.

MIDFIELDERS

