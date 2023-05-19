513
Pro Pundits May 19

FPL Q&A: Best goalkeepers, Free Hit + captain Bruno

Our top team of Pro Pundits and Hall of Famers write about all things Fantasy Premier League (FPL) throughout the season.

Here, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar answers some of the week’s most-asked FPL questions and reveals his own transfer plans.

Q: Should I take a hit(s) to bring in doubling goalkeepers for a Gameweek 37 Bench Boost? I currently have Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya.

FPL review: Kepa hauls again but James misses out on clean sheet 2

(via @tammrak)

A: There are obviously four Double Gameweek goalkeeper options: Ederson (£5.4m), Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.6m), Jason Steele (£4.0m) and David de Gea (£5.1m). In short, the only Double Gameweek ‘keepers you can be certain will play both are Steele and de Gea, and I shall list why.

Manchester City could have the title wrapped up even before they kick a ball on Sunday if Arsenal lose to Nottingham Forest. Even if the Gunners do win, all City need to be crowned champions is a win against Chelsea in their first game. Pep Guardiola has previous for this, having rotated and played Scott Carson (£3.8m) in a previous season (see below) after clinching the league, so Ederson could very well be a single Gameweek option. There are no guarantee he plays in Gameweek 38, either, with Stefan Ortega (£3.8m) possibly given minutes before the FA Cup final. The Golden Glove race is already settled. 

FPL Gameweek 37: Will Pep rotate if City win the league?

With Chelsea, Frank Lampard’s comments that Edouard Mendy (£4.8m) deserved a game are ambiguous. Kepa could start one game, both or none. Either way, his potential is quite low in this double, so if you do own Kepa, I’d still start him anyway and let your substitute goalkeeper come in if the Spaniard is a no-show. 

Manchester United need two wins to clinch fourth, so you will likely see de Gea play both games in Gameweek 37. There is a small chance of a rest if the top four is settled by Gameweek 38 but I think that is very unlikely. I don’t see any goalkeeper as really worth taking a hit for but if you do feel inclined to make a move, I think De Gea is your man. He’s got good clean-sheet potential in the two home games, as well as against a Bournemouth side who have nothing to play for. 

Q: Should I Free Hit in Gameweek 37 or 38?

FPL Gameweek 36 differentials: Madueke, Willock + Calvert-Lewin 1

(via @Sha_Naray)

The Double Gameweek teams are a bit of a minefield in Gameweek 37. Chelsea are not really worth investing in given the form and fixtures. Man City’s league position means that they might not have anything to play for in midweek and could rotate heavily, so nailing down assets that start both games is very difficult. Brighton, I’m guessing, are a team that most of us have already doubled or tripled up on so the upside of using the chip is again low. Man Utd obviously warrant a triple-up but there again, you are likely owning at least two players already. I am struggling to see the upside, even looking at the teams with good single Gameweek fixtures. 

We might end up in a position where the title and European spots are all sewn up by Gameweek 38, so the potential for random rest and changes is very high. The points might be in the teams battling relegation, many of whom we don’t own. Early team news is likely to filter in, as well, so I am seeing a much higher upside in Free Hitting in Gameweek 38 versus Gameweek 37. 

Q: Is Bruno Fernandes a good captain shout if chasing?

FPL Gameweek 22 Scout Picks:

(via @fpl_mike)

A: As mentioned above, City could mass rotate against Brighton midweek after a tiring game against Madrid earlier. Whether Erling Haaland (£12.4m) starts the second game or not is up for speculation but the Norwegian has generally started every game when fit and available and there is always the fear that he could rack up a monster score in the fixture against Chelsea alone. 

That being said, I think Bruno Fernandes (£9.5m) and even Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) if declared fit are great alternatives this week. Bournemouth’s defensive numbers have been poor and the Cherries are unlikely to park the bus in their final home fixture with safety already secured. There should be plenty of goals in that game. Chelsea are yet to keep a clean sheet under Lampard and there are goals to be scored there as well for Man Utd.

As mentioned in this week’s Big Numbers article, Bruno’s numbers have been excellent of late and there could be an explosion coming. Callum Wilson (£7.2m) has already shown us the gains that can be made from a Hail-Mary punt at this time of the season so if you’re chasing, a Man Utd attacker is definitely the play. 

Q: Buy Julian Alvarez or keep Alexander Isak?

FPL Gameweek 35 tips: Best players, predicted line-ups, team news + more

(via @Stevesquires15)

A: I think Manchester City go full strength against Chelsea with a similar line-up they fielded against Real Madrid, maybe Riyad Mahrez (£7.4m) instead of Bernardo Silva (£6.7m). I think Julian Alvarez (£6.1m) only gets one start so I think I would stick with Alexander Isak (£7.0m). Newcastle need only one win to secure Champions League football next season so I expect Eddie Howe to go all out against Leicester. That being said, I do expect Callum Wilson to start, too, with his recent heroics so Isak will likely be stationed on the wing again, which limits his potential as we have seen. I think the transfer is better saved for a punt in Gameweek 38.

Q: Who are the best Gameweek 37 assets from each team that plays twice?

FPL Gameweek 6: Sunday's goals, assists, bonus and statistics

(via @FPLtugues)

A: Alexis Mac Allister’s (£5.6m) benching against Newcastle puts him in good stead to start both of Brighton’s games in the double, and the same applies for Julio Enciso (£4.6m), so I would put both of them along with Pervis Estupinan (£4.9m) as my preferred Brighton triple-up.

Chelsea are a complete avoid, there is no one I can recommend.

With Man City, it is very difficult to predict who will start both games in the double, but of course, you can’t ignore Erling Haaland so it would be him and perhaps Riyad Mahrez. Their defence is a total coin toss and any of the four regulars could start both or miss one. 

Man United are easy: Luke Shaw (£5.2m), Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. 

My team

Just one more Gameweek to go! See you next week.

  1. Ray Kinsella
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    20 mins ago

    Anyone else got Triple Captain left?! If so, what are you doing with it?

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      I'd TC Wilson last GW.

      1. Ray Kinsella
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        16 mins ago

        ooohhh i wish. went with isak. ouch.

      2. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Martinelli in 25 if we're playing Captain Hindsight

    2. PlayPercentage
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      Still have TC. It's got to be Haaland this week, though I am worried about rotation.

    3. Gegenpress
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      I still have it, was between Haaland and Bruno/Rashford tbh

      Might go Bruno for gametime also they’ll need the two results to guarantee top r

  2. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Would u undo this move ?
    Schär > Estupinan for -4
    And Bench Tripper
    Yaaaay
    Nope

    1. Patron
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      No way

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Cheers mate

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Do*

  3. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Is Salah to KDB too risky?

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      Downgrade I think

    2. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Could pay off this week.
      Salah to score more over the next 2 though.
      I wouldn't.

    3. Patron
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I wouldn’t because its too risky, but I’m thinking of Bruno…

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yes.

  4. evilfish
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Correct to start Raya over Kepa?

    1. Patron
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      I’m not doing it, Kepa might start and get a lot of save points atleast. Don’t know if Frank said anything about him?

    2. boc610
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      just start kepa and hope he starts (i think he does) ,could rack up a lot of save points over two games. raya not keeping a clean sheet away to spurs

    3. evilfish
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ok, thanks chaps.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Am getting Steele with -4

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Frank said anything? Don't feel confident starting Kepa if he only plays one

  5. Patron
    • 4 Years
    17 mins ago

    Isak to Alvarez?

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      I am very tempted.

      1. Patron
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Have a feeling he will score against Leicester as an ultimate troll

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yes, sick of Isak playing out wide - only 1 shot on target in last 5 games.

      1. Patron
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        You think he will start both? Cheers

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Sub on against Chelsea, start against Brighton I think. Or vice versa.

          1. Patron
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Yep.. thanks mate

  6. OneDennisBergkamp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    All this rotation talk....

    but, would expect Arsenal to get something vs Forest...

    so surely Pep goes full strength on last Home game of the season to lift the title vs Chelsea in front of own fans????

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      I think he goes full strength vs Chelsea even if the league is already won.
      Put on a show and all that.

      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        8 mins ago

        I agree with this. He won't take risks, but I don't think he'll rest and rotate wholesale

      2. The Biscuitmen
        1 min ago

        Agreed. Final home game, Haaland chasing goal records and Chelsea are bad. Can see a pretty convincing scoreline.

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yeah, he’ll rotate against Brighton and make early subs against Brentford, I think.

    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Yeah he will. But then he won't go full strength against Brighton.

      I also think if we don't get anything against Forest, they won't batter Chelsea because it's already won.

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        I actually think the opposite. If the league isn't sewn up I can see a tighter game and a 1-0 or a 2-0. If it's all done and dusted and Pep sends them out to have fun and entertain the fans I can see a crazy score.

        1. Qaiss
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          But if it's won, they just need to get through unscathed. It's the biggest game in their history in 3 weeks time, everyone will be trying to avoid getting injured.

  7. The Parrot
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Best 3rd United player?

    Ederson to De gea or take a hit to get Bruno in for someone? Probably Mitoma or Grealish

    1. The Parrot
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      Have Shaw and Rashford btw

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      De Gea probably best, would say Bruno if no hit

    3. Patron
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thats really tough, don’t like selling doublers and then I think my grandma will have Bruno…

    4. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Bruno the best. But not at the expense of hits and downgrades. DDG a great option for the last two weeks

  8. Hooky
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    Flags all over my team this week! What's up with Trippier?

  9. PlayPercentage
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    Fofana(mic,MCU) on my bench. Play him or Tripps/Pinnock?

  10. Slim25
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Steele
    Lindelof, Estu, Stones
    Salah, Rash, Mitoma, Grealish
    Haaland (C), Wilson, Isak
    (Raya, Gakpo, Trippier, Mings)

    1ft 0.9m ITB
    Which transfers would be best?
    A) Stones & Gakpo > Shaw & Mahrez (-4, would lineup 352)
    B) Stones & Isak/Wilson > Shaw & Alvarez (-4, would line up 343)
    Cheers guys!

  11. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any updates on rashford?
    Thinking of grealish to rash

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ten Hag presser is now

  12. No Kane No Gain
    • 4 Years
    11 mins ago

    Who plays more minutes out of Mahrez and Alvarez this week?!

    1. Patron
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Im more confident of Mahrez tbf.
      Famous last words

    2. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Fancy Mahrez to start both

    3. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Mahrez.
      But I think Alvarez gets more points.

  13. Patron
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    You lads think Bruno will be highly owned? That said too risky not to own?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      25% I think in Top 10k week just gone. I'd expect a lot get him in so maybe 50% or 60% with some captain pints on him? Could be high but the higher it is, the more likely people have taken hits so negates some of the benefits

      1. Patron
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Oh thank you for your effort, nicely said.
        Well only way in for me is selling Salah which I do not quite like. Or if Rashford is out, which isn’t a case I think.

  14. Rex Lapis
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Jota + Stones > Alvarez + TAA worth a hit?

  15. wotwot
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. Get mahrez on ft & bench wilson?
    B. Play wilson & keep ft?

    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Man gets you a serious haul - literally one of the biggest of the season - and plays a much worse defence this week and you want to bench him...?

    2. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    3. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      just now

      play wilson mate, hes on fire

  16. villian-ty
    • 13 Years
    5 mins ago

    24 points behind ML

    Do i captain
    A. Haaland
    B. Rashford
    C. Mahrez

    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      just now

      b or d, depends what you think the leader will do??

  17. panda07
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    5 mins ago

    Howe didn't give much away in his presser regarding Trippier. Would you do Trippier > Stones? I could otherwise downgrade Raya or Pinnock/Mings to have a bit more cash for 2FTs next week.

    2FTs 0.3ITB

    Steele
    TAA Shaw Trippier
    Salah Bruno Rashford Mitoma Mac
    Haaland Wilson

    Raya Pinnock Mings Greenwood

    1. Boss Hogg
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      When I see the word "Howe" I always think of Don Howe.

      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I don't see Howe you can make that mistake!

  18. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Greetings all!! Best option here?? Have Rashford and DDG

    A- Shaw and Gundo/Mahrez
    Or
    B- Bruno and Trippier

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      just now

      a

  19. Bavarian
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who to play?
    Isak or Mitoma

    1. tibollom
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      tough one.. isak v leicester could be intersting

  20. tibollom
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    chasing 40pts in my ML, leader has similar team to mine. 2 FT 2.2 ITB..

    a. marti + Isak to Bruno + alvarez
    b. marti + veltman to mahrez + lindelof
    c. marti + isak + veltman to mahrez, lindelof + alvarez for -4pts

    Kepa Raya
    Shaw Tripp White Veltman Mings
    Salah Rash Mito Marti MAC
    Haaland Isak Wilson

    His team: he also has 2 FT worried he'll go Bruno too.

    Steele Ederson
    Shaw Tripp Pinock Mee Estu
    Salah Rash Mito Marti Grealish
    Halaand Isak Wilson

