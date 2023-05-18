295
Big Numbers May 18

FPL Double Gameweek 37: The player and team stats

295 Comments
We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

FPL 2022/23 'sleeper' picks: David Raya

80.8% of the shots on target that Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) has faced this season have been saved by the Crystal Palace goalkeeper, the best save percentage among current first-choice picks between the posts. The budget custodian has registered three clean sheets, four save points and five bonus points in his seven matches under Roy Hodgson.

37 save points accumulated by David Raya (£4.8m) in 2022/23, the most that any goalkeeper has managed and the equivalent of nine extra clean sheets (and a bit to spare) in terms of FPL points. Raya is level with Ederson (£5.4m) for shut-outs this season (11 each) but the Manchester City man has picked up only eight save points in the current campaign, just one of which has arrived since the World Cup.

2.37 is the expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) in his last six matches, which is still higher than any other FPL defender including an ‘inverting’ Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m). Trippier leads his positional peers for xGI over the whole season (12.00), too, although has only one goal and six orthodox assists to show for it.

5.4 minutes per baseline bonus point (BBPS) recorded by Victor Lindelof (£4.1m) this season, an average bettered only by Trippier and Alexander-Arnold (5.0 each) among current first-choice FPL defenders. Lindelof has gained a bonus point in three of the last four games in which Manchester United have kept a clean sheet with him in the starting XI.

48 consecutive shots taken by Fabian Schar (£5.1m) without success since his Gameweek 1 goal against Nottingham Forest. Three-quarters of them have been from inside the opposition area, with eight of them classed as ‘big chances’ by Opta.

15 of Pervis Estupinan‘s (£4.8m) last 16 appearances have seen the attacking left-back register at least one shot. He has attempted eight efforts in the box in his last six matches alone, a total that no other defender can beat.

51.8 minutes per chance afforded to Matías Viña (£4.5m) this season, an average bettered only by Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro (£4.8m, 48.4) among current first-choice defenders. Viña has already scored twice for Bournemouth in just 394 minutes of game-time.

  1. circusmonkey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    43 mins ago

    Trippier cap tonight, nil nil gives me 5 clean sheets. Anyone beat that?

    Open Controls
    1. Gudjohnsen
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      Only 2 for me

      Got McAllister, Mitoma, Wilson and Isak (C)

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      36 mins ago

      Yes, nil nil tonight gives me 6 (Trent, Shaw and Estu already plus Estu, Botman and Trippier in your hypothetical scenario)

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        29 mins ago

        Wait, seven when Raya auto-subs in for Kepa

        Open Controls
    3. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      0-0 tonight gets me 6 - Steele, Botman, Trippier, Shaw and Pinnock (7 if you count Dias on bench).

      Open Controls
    4. The Biscuitmen
      28 mins ago

      Got Steele, TAA, MacA and Salah so far. Also got Trippier and Schar so 0-0 would put me to 8 i think

      Open Controls
      1. Sailboats
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        if we count mids, we'd all have around 10

        Open Controls
  2. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    42 mins ago

    Bruno or Mahrez?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bruno - nailed 180 minutes and good fixtures. Mahrez could play 1 minute, could play 180 minutes. Who knows?

      Open Controls
  3. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    41 mins ago

    Enciso or Ferguson?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      I think RDZ downplayed the injury, but didn't look great for Enciso on Sunday. Kinda depends what happens tonight

      Open Controls
  4. CheesyZoot
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    Salah > KDB, Botman > Estu for free this week?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      38 mins ago

      No way the first bit. Second bit reasonable

      Open Controls
      1. CheesyZoot
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Cant do the 2nd without the 1st

        Open Controls
  5. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    39 mins ago

    Pending presser, feel confident keeping Rashford, so Martinelli to Bruno leaves me this:

    Kepa (Raya)
    Trent, Shaw, Estupinan (Trippier, Botman)
    Salah, Rashford, Bruno, Mitoma, Grealish
    Isak, Haaland (Greenwood)

    What to do with the next FT?

    a. Roll into 38
    b. Raya out to max £5.2m GK (Ramsdale? Steele? Johnstone?)
    c. Trippier to Stones/Laporte (bench who?)

    Probably on a simply because none of the options with b or c scream major gains.

    Open Controls
    1. Eyes of Blue
      5 mins ago

      Yeah probably A.

      Open Controls
  6. focaccia
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Thoughts on this team? 1FT and £0.1itb…

    Raya

    Estupinan TAA Trippier

    Salah Grealish Odegaard MacAllister Rashford

    Haaland Isak

    Kepa Solanke Pinnock Zinchenko

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      35 mins ago

      Looks good. Not sure I'd change much. Maybe Trippier to Shaw (or Zinchenko if price works and bench Trippier). Not enough cash to do much else without a hit.

      Open Controls
      1. focaccia
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Rashford ?

        Open Controls
        1. Biggsy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          32 mins ago

          Obviously depends what ETH says, but not for me. Chelsea is the more promising fixture as United can struggle a little away from home so a cameo followed by a start is good enough to keep for me (accounting for a decent GW38 game too).

          Open Controls
  7. T88MYE
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    I’m chasing… 40pts, have TC chip left, and willing to gamble. The question is who on?

    Open Controls
    1. alexmj
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Fernandes

      Open Controls
      1. Biggsy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        I think this. Potential to go big, double, good fixtures. He's everything a punt should be. Including buckets of potential disappointment.

        Open Controls
    2. Sailboats
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Bruno or Gundogan/Mahrez

      Open Controls
    3. Eyes of Blue
      20 mins ago

      Rashford could be tasty if we get word he’s fully fit and likely to start both.

      Open Controls
  8. Shine on you crazy diamond
    • 2 Years
    30 mins ago

    A: Jota -> Alvarez
    B: Willock -> Olise

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      not sold on any of those

      Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  9. P-P-A-P
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    1FT.
    A) Grealish to Mahrez
    B) Schar to Shaw and play ahead of Trippier.

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      B. A seems a waste of a FT on a move that may not pay off.

      Open Controls
      1. P-P-A-P
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        True. I'm only newly on the B) idea

        Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      23 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  10. Ne0
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which of these is the best move?
    a) March -> Mac Allister
    b) March -> Gundogan
    c) March -> Foden
    d) March -> Mahrez
    e) March -> Grealish
    f) March -> Odegaard
    g) Save FT (play Trippier)

    Open Controls
    1. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      d

      Open Controls
    2. nolard
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    4. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    5. Eyes of Blue
      8 mins ago

      G

      Open Controls
  11. NJ MetroStars
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    29 mins ago

    roll with the kepa/iversen combo or burn a transfer for johnstone? (cant get ederson or degea)

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      25 mins ago

      If you'd be burning otherwise then Johnstone is reasonable for the last 2 games

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      In a similar position myself. Not convinced its worth it with Kepa/Raya combo, but Iversen backup makes it more worth it I think. Wait for Frank's presser and hope for something you can hang your hat on?

      Open Controls
      1. NJ MetroStars
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        8 mins ago

        true true. rest of team looks like this (1ft, 0.2 itb)

        kepa

        taa, shaw, estup

        salah, bruno, mac10, mitoma, rashford

        haal, isak

        (iversen, trip, botman, greenwood)

        if kepa plays I definitely want to roll it. but I'm holding off my ML rival and I dont want to have a blank spot in goal

        Open Controls
  12. nolard
    • 8 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who scores most?

    a) Fernandes and Mahrez -4
    b) Fernandes and Gakpo
    c) KDB and Gakpo

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      22 mins ago

      Depends on city starts (if they all start both games)
      Id go A)

      Open Controls
      1. nolard
        • 8 Years
        19 mins ago

        Yes, that is the Schrödingers Cat here.

        Open Controls
    3. nolard
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      a involves losing KDB btw

      Open Controls
    4. NJ MetroStars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      probably a

      Open Controls
  13. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi Guys

    What are your thoughts on what is the best transfer out of this for next GW

    Salah & Pinnock > Fernandes & Gundogan/Mahrez (2 FTs)
    Wilson > Alvarez (1FT 1 Rolled over to 38)

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      I wouldn't lose Salah or Wilson (subject to tonight's outcomes).

      Open Controls
  14. Cammick
    • 2 Years
    22 mins ago

    De Gea
    Stones Taa Tripp
    Macallister Salah Mitoma Mahrez Rashford
    Wilson Haaland

    Martinez Watkins Mee Mingz

    Any ideas

    A) do tripp > estupian with FT and then FH week 38
    b) A+ Salah to Bruno - minus 4

    Open Controls
    1. nolard
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Looks solid. Hard to see what needs to be done.

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • 2 Years
        15 mins ago

        Dont think its worth doing A then?

        doubt ill move salah to bruno now that i think about it

        cheers for the feedback though

        Open Controls
        1. nolard
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          I guess that works, but I don't think Brighton would keep more than one clean sheet.

          But as no pressing issues, why not?

          Open Controls
  15. The Biscuitmen
    22 mins ago

    Current defenders are Trent, Trippier, Schar, Mee and Mings. Is it worth a hit to get a United defender in? I'd need to sell Trippier to get Shaw otherwise I have to go cheaper (probably Lindelof)

    Open Controls
    1. Snoz
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      If Shaw is back at left back I'd probably take a minus 4 to get him in for Trippier.

      Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      13 mins ago

      I wouldn’t take a hit, no. Just play Schar imo.

      Open Controls
  16. Snoz
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Grealish to Mahrez for a minus 4, what are we saying??

    Open Controls
    1. The Biscuitmen
      20 mins ago

      No, Grealish probably starts one of the games

      Open Controls
      1. Snoz
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Mahrez likely to start twice though, difficult one!

        Open Controls
    2. Eyes of Blue
      19 mins ago

      No not worth a -4. Could both end up starting 1 each for all we know.

      Open Controls
    3. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    4. Cammick
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      no

      Open Controls
      1. Snoz
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks like a resounding no, thanks

        Open Controls
        1. Cammick
          • 2 Years
          just now

          if it was for free i would have tbf

          Open Controls
  17. Lionel Fellaini
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    1. Saka to Mahrez for free
    2. Saka to Bruno for -4
    3. Keep Saka

    Open Controls
    1. Eyes of Blue
      16 mins ago

      Wouldn’t take a -4. Probably 1 but he’s not a bad differential.

      Open Controls
  18. Rafster
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is Salah > Bruno worth it? .. already have Rashford.

    I'm leading my ML by 60pts. 2nd place has Bruno and pretty sure he will captain him ..

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      I don't think it gets you more points, but blocking a big differential with a 60 point lead is not a bad idea. Not sure if it's a good idea either....

      Open Controls
  19. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    New Article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/05/18/the-scout-squads-best-players-for-fpl-gameweek-37/

    Open Controls
  20. fish&chips
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Wilson injured? Saw some speculation about him missing training on twitter

    Open Controls

