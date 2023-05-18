FPL Double Gameweek 37: The player and team stats

We delve into the Premier League player and team data as we once again wheel out the Big Numbers article ahead of Double Gameweek 37.

80.8% of the shots on target that Sam Johnstone (£4.4m) has faced this season have been saved by the Crystal Palace goalkeeper, the best save percentage among current first-choice picks between the posts. The budget custodian has registered three clean sheets, four save points and five bonus points in his seven matches under Roy Hodgson.

37 save points accumulated by David Raya (£4.8m) in 2022/23, the most that any goalkeeper has managed and the equivalent of nine extra clean sheets (and a bit to spare) in terms of FPL points. Raya is level with Ederson (£5.4m) for shut-outs this season (11 each) but the Manchester City man has picked up only eight save points in the current campaign, just one of which has arrived since the World Cup.

2.37 is the expected goal involvement (xGI) figure of Kieran Trippier (£6.1m) in his last six matches, which is still higher than any other FPL defender including an ‘inverting’ Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.7m). Trippier leads his positional peers for xGI over the whole season (12.00), too, although has only one goal and six orthodox assists to show for it.

5.4 minutes per baseline bonus point (BBPS) recorded by Victor Lindelof (£4.1m) this season, an average bettered only by Trippier and Alexander-Arnold (5.0 each) among current first-choice FPL defenders. Lindelof has gained a bonus point in three of the last four games in which Manchester United have kept a clean sheet with him in the starting XI.

48 consecutive shots taken by Fabian Schar (£5.1m) without success since his Gameweek 1 goal against Nottingham Forest. Three-quarters of them have been from inside the opposition area, with eight of them classed as ‘big chances’ by Opta.

15 of Pervis Estupinan‘s (£4.8m) last 16 appearances have seen the attacking left-back register at least one shot. He has attempted eight efforts in the box in his last six matches alone, a total that no other defender can beat.

51.8 minutes per chance afforded to Matías Viña (£4.5m) this season, an average bettered only by Tottenham Hotspur’s Pedro Porro (£4.8m, 48.4) among current first-choice defenders. Viña has already scored twice for Bournemouth in just 394 minutes of game-time.