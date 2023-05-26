119
Rate My Team May 26

Rate My Team Surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

With Gameweek 38 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) on the horizon, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your pre-deadline dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on final-day punts, captaincy, bench order or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

Tom will be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    13 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

  AEsop
    5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Hi. Stick with Foden or get Rashford to block rival?

    The Knights Template
      53 mins ago

      Block, block, block!

      The Knights Template
        53 mins ago

        But I heard your rival is doing Rashford to Foden!

        AEsop
          5 Years
          1 min ago

          AEsop
            5 Years
            1 min ago

            He is trailing me by 30p:/

      Gooner Kebab
        10 Years
        52 mins ago

        This 🙂

  OptimusBlack
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    It's simple question :/
    Name a player to score hatrick and C him I am Chasing I want to get minimum 20 pts more than rival

    The Knights Template
      1 hour ago

      Firmino

      OptimusBlack
        57 mins ago

        :O

      boombaba
        45 mins ago

        I fancy a firm haul

        Amartey Partey
          2 mins ago

          Will he start though?

    rdpx
      1 hour ago

      Eze

      OptimusBlack
        48 mins ago

        Cheers

    Boss Hogg
      59 mins ago

      You’ve got a small number of options:

      Kane
      Son
      Vardy
      Salah
      Haaland

      I’d go with Mo.

      The Knights Template
        48 mins ago

        I'd go with Daisy Duke mineself!

        Boss Hogg
          48 mins ago

          I’ll get then Dukes

        circusmonkey
          12 Years
          41 mins ago

          Her legs were insured for a million.

          The Knights Template
            35 mins ago

            Groats?

      OptimusBlack
        48 mins ago

        I like Kane & Son as a differential
        And maybe in the evd go with Mo too

      Boss Hogg
        48 mins ago

        “Go with Mo” would make a good children’s TV programme.

        OptimusBlack
          45 mins ago

          Mooooo

  rdpx
    1 hour ago

    Awful season 300k

    Is it worth -4 to do Gakpo to Eze?

    The Knights Template
      49 mins ago

      300k secures you a well-earned place in the Hall of Shame, what are you complaining about?

    Gooner Kebab
      10 Years
      45 mins ago

      Not a hit imo

    circusmonkey
      12 Years
      37 mins ago

      Humble brag.

  -GK22-
    11 Years
    56 mins ago

    Hey, how do you rate these moves and lineup

    Bruno/Isak to Eze/Kane

    Raya
    Trip, Estup, shaw
    Rash, eze, Salah, Mitoma
    Haaland, Kane, Alvarez

    Kepa, MacA, Schar, Mee

    Keep calm and hoof me the b…
      2 mins ago

      I'm considering exactly the same transfers, and I'd have more or less the same team (I've got Gundo where you have Rash). So I rate those as excellent moves, but I'm afraid you'll be joining me in scoring no points at all...

      -GK22-
        11 Years
        just now

        P.M.A!

  SHOWSTOPPERRR
    55 mins ago

    Anybody watching ipl? Gill just killed mi..

    Boss Hogg
      6 mins ago

      Shubman Gill is class.

  Boss Hogg
    55 mins ago

    Sounds good to me.

    I hope that’s how you announce yourself on the dancefloor too.

    Boss Hogg
      44 mins ago

      Reply fail! Meant for GK22

      The Knights Template
        34 mins ago

        I was waiting for Disco Stu to turn up.

  Top Lad Dakes.
    50 mins ago

    Any suggested moves? Not hit-averse but chasing a big lead in ML that I might not catch, but maybe worth a shot with some differential picks? 1FT 0.2m ITB

    Ederson (Iversen)
    TAA Estupiñán Dalot (Bueno Coufal)
    Salah Bruno Rashford Grealish Mitoma
    Haaland Wilson (Enciso)

    Feel like maybe Ederson and one of Dalot/Grealish has to go?

    Tinkermania
      just now

      Predict your rivals team and try go as different as possible. Maybe even post their team.

  sirmorbach
    44 mins ago

    No idea whatsoever. Any help appreciated. Many thanks.

    Steele
    TAA, Trippier, Shaw
    Salah, Mahrez, Rashford, Ødegaard
    Haaland, Isak, Wilson

    Raya, Mitoma, Gabriel, Mee

    The Knights Template
      33 mins ago

      Isak to Firmino

    fish&chips
      12 Years
      24 mins ago

      Lose mahrez. Think he'll be benched. Even an option, saka if you have some spare funds

  Bobby Digital
    41 mins ago

    Start Mings(BHA) or Castagne(WHU)?

    fish&chips
      12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Mings. Brighton big hangover likely

      Bobby Digital
        just now

        Cheers!

    boombaba
      31 mins ago

      Brighton will score
      They attack all game

      Bobby Digital
        27 mins ago

        Yea I'm thinking the same. Bit of a conundrum.

      fish&chips
        12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah but Leicester are woeful

  Top Lad Dakes.
    38 mins ago

    Do people expect Ederson or Grealish to start on Sunday?

    Bobby Digital
      35 mins ago

      Nope

    404_FC
      29 mins ago

      ortega start

      grealish 50/50

    Aribo Starmix
      2 Years
      1 min ago

      Ortega will start the FA Cup final... Ederson will start vs Brentford and Milan

  fish&chips
    12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Hi guys, what would you do here? Sitting at 11k, 3 points off top 10k but don't think my team has enough to break into the top 10k this week.

    Take a risk with a hit? Captain a differential? Play optimally and hope for others to slip up (maybe just mahrez or shaw out for someone)?

    Steele, kepa
    Schar, Shaw, TAA, Stones, colwill
    Salah, Bruno, Mahrez, mac, Rashford
    Wilson, Haaland, greenwood

    1 FT, 0.0 ITB

    nolard
      11 mins ago

      make sure you have starters, plus a decent captain pick and you will be fine

  404_FC
    32 mins ago

    report last article

    bench 1 for each

    a) Estu
    b) Trippier
    c) Tarkowski

    1) Mitoma
    2) Grealish
    3) Alvarez
    4) Wilson

    thanks

    PascalCygan
      5 Years
      4 mins ago

      A
      2

  ManUtdFan977
    30 mins ago

    McNeil or Ramsey?

    nolard
      27 mins ago

      Ramsey

    404_FC
      20 mins ago

      Mc

  Chrisaa87
    17 mins ago

    If you had freehit left, what would be your dream team this last gameweek?

    Wild Rover
      11 mins ago

      Another freeloader

    Christina.
      13 Years
      11 mins ago

      kane
      eze
      vardy
      rodrigo
      mcneil
      ......

    Bobby Digital
      10 mins ago

      Copy the bus team. Done.

    turd ferguson
      10 Years
      9 mins ago

      ill freehit you

    bitm2007
      8 Years
      1 min ago

      Budget dependent. Start with the scout picks and see what MITB you have left to upgrade.

  Dollyems15
    13 mins ago

    How's this team looking for last gw? All set to go or any changes I should make? Sitting just outside top 100k,hoping to finish in top 100k for first time in 8 seasons
    Iversen
    Mina, Castagne, lindelof, white.
    Salah, mahrez, bruno, eze.
    Haaland, kane

    Subs, Steele, estu, Wilson, mitoma

    Open Controls
      The Ilfordian
      5 Years
      just now

      Looks good. I’d start Wilson over Mahrez I think.

  -GK22-
    11 Years
    11 mins ago

    What’s the view on the most reliable captain?

    Kane
    Mo
    Haalaand
    Door no.4

    Corona is not good 4 U
      4 mins ago

      I think Haaland. But the last game week of the season is always a risk.

    boombaba
      1 min ago

      Kane is nailed for 90 mins and playing s Leeds team that HAVE to come out and attack or they are down.
      Surely Kane

  Corona is not good 4 U
    7 mins ago

    Which player you would bench from?

    A) Rashford
    B) Fernandes
    C) Mitoma
    D) Mac Allistar
    E) Haaland
    F) Alvarez
    G) Wilson

    Thank you!

    CONNERS
      2 mins ago

      Hey all

      Currently on this (with a hit taken).

      Either C or D

    CONNERS
      just now

      Sorry, started a post and messed up my reply to you- ha

  Firminooooo
    7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Trying to update my watchlist on the FPL site to prepare for the mayhem on sunday. Want to remove my old picks on the watchlist but can’t find a way to do it. Any tips?

  tsm
    12 Years
    just now

    OR 170k

    Can’t decide which mid to flip to Eze

    Bowen, Mitoma, Gundo

    Thanks!

