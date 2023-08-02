Meet our top team of FPL contributors for 2023/24!

It’s that time of pre-season when everyone and their mother is revealing their teams – and we’ve got our own top ‘team’ to unveil today!

It’s our stellar Pro Pundits and contributors line-up for the 2023/24 Fantasy Premier League (FPL) season, featuring former winners and serial top 10k finishers.

And we think it’s the best squad in the business, too. Get the abacus out…

Over 650 FPL seasons

140 top 10K finishes

41 top 1K finishes

3 former winners

Our top team will be writing and/or recording videos for Fantasy Football Scout this season, sharing their opinions and revealing their teams.

Big names such as Mark Sutherns, Lateriser and FPL General are back on board for 2023/24, while reigning champion Ali Jahangirov is among the marquee summer signings. And we’re adding to the list all the time…

There’ll be content for everyone – but you’ll need to be a Premium Member of the site to benefit from their full unedited insight.

Lucky for you, then, that you can still grab a pre-season discount – and lock in your subscription price for the lifetime of your Premium Membership!

It’s not just extra editorial and video content that you’ll be getting with a Premium Membership – here are some of the other tools and features that come with a subscription.

You can expect to hear a lot from our team in the coming weeks, but for now, we’d like to introduce you to some of the names we have signed up – and there are plenty more besides the list below!

ALI JAHANGIROV

Ali is the current FPL champion, beating over 11 million managers to first place in 2022/23. And he is no one-trick pony, either, having finished in 215th place in 2021/22!

AZ

With four top 5k finishes and an overall rank of 817 in 2017/18, Az is a home-grown product of the Fantasy Football Scout Academy. After joining the site a decade ago, Az went on to be a regular on the Scoutcast and now co-hosts FPL BlackBox with Mark Sutherns.

FPL FOCAL

Known as FPL Focal, Oscar creates hugely popular FPL content on his YouTube channel. Oscar was briefly 1st in the world in the 2021/22 season before posting a top 20k finish.

FPL GENERAL

General is a three-time top 500 finisher, with a best finish of 102nd. He also has a further two top 20k ranks to his name in the last two seasons. General hosts the popular 59th Minute podcast.

FPL HARRY

FPL Harry has been playing FPL for seven years and has five top 15k finishes, with successive top 5k ranks in the last three seasons – including a finish of 510th in 2022/23. As well as running his own channel, Harry makes weekly content on the Fantasy Football Scout YouTube channel, diving into the big decisions of the week.

FPL MILANISTA (OBAY)

An all-round Fantasy talent, FPL Milanista has posted overall ranks of 473rd and 1,547th in two of the last three FPL seasons. He also has recent finishes of 31st and 141st in UCL Fantasy and 2nd in Euro 2016.

JON REESON

The ‘voice of Reeson’ is another former winner, lifting the FPL crown in 2009/10. Jon has also got another six top 40k finishes to his name besides the overall title.

MARK SUTHERNS

The founder of Fantasy Football Scout, Mark has already forgotten more about FPL than most of us will ever know. He has 10 top 10k finishes to his name, four of which were inside the top 1,000. The FPL BlackBox co-host even reached the heights of 42nd in 2014/15.

PRANIL SHETH (LATERISER)

Known as Lateriser, Pranil is an upside-chaser who loves a differential captain. He has three top 200 overall ranks and a further three top 10k finishes. The two-time Indian champion finished 1,047th in 2021/22. As well as writing regular articles for Fantasy Football Scout, Pranil can also be found on the award-winning FPL Wire.

PRAS

Pras is an FPL veteran, having finished in the top 100k in each of the last 11 seasons. Boasting four top 10k finishes, Pras is the new co-host of the FPL Wire with Lateriser and Zophar.

SAM BONFIELD

One half of the FPL Family team with husband Lee, Sam has strung together five top 40k finishes in the last six years. Sam is regular on the FPLShow and the Official FPL Podcast as well as multiple FFScout videos, including the weekly Q&A with Az on the FFScout YouTube channel.

SEB WASSELL

Seb has five top 5k finishes and boasts a career-high rank of 389th in 2019/20. As a result, he’s a massive 23rd in our Hall of Fame. A stickler for statistics and Premium Members Area tools, Seb strives to make considered and rational FPL decisions to avoid classic cognitive bias traps.

SIMON MARCH

Simon is a former FPL champion, claiming the title in 2014/15. Since 2009, Simon has finished in the top 7k four times, only ending up outside the world’s top 60k twice in a 12-year career.

SONALDO (ANDY)

Known as FPL Sonaldo, Andy has been among the top 10 South Korean FPL managers in two of the last three seasons. Andy co-hosts the weekly FFScout video series Burning Questions with FPL Harry.

TOM FREEMAN

With a staggering five finishes in the top 1k and another three among the top 10k, Tom is an elite-level FPL manager. Fond of picking out a differential or two, he is now Scout’s Deputy Editor, writing regularly for the site.

UTKARSH (ZOPHAR)

Known as Zophar, Utkarsh has finished inside the top 10k in seven of his 14 FPL seasons. In 2010/11 he finished 17th in the world. Utkarsh favours a stats-based approach and can be often found in the FFScout Members Area. As well as writing regular articles for Fantasy Football Scout, Zophar is the host of the FPL Wire.