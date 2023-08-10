112
  1. Amartey Partey
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Score prediction for Sheffield United vs Crystal Palace?

    1. Mirror Man
      3 mins ago

      1-0

    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      We always seem to struggle when we get a newly promoted team first game of the season so tough call. Eze has been on fire pre season (end of last season) but can see us ending with a draw, 1-1 maybe.

    3. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      1-2

    4. Royal5
      • 11 Years
      just now

      0-2

  2. southernrocker1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts please -

    A. Onana and Chilwell w 0.0 itb

    B. Pickford and Shaw w/0.5 itb

    1. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. HM2
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Last decision, best 4m defender?

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Baldock or Kabore?

    2. Herman Toothrot
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Beyer for me

  4. thobe230
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Can anyone else not access the FPL draft site? Normal FPL page is fine, but draft page won't load. Our draft starts in 30 minutes!

  5. Dunster
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    I’m not one to complain but we are less than 24hrs to lift off and most of the pre-season guide (scout notes and notes on form players) is still empty marked “coming soon”. Given how hard the world leading pre-season guide is plugged in every video (when I close my eyes I can still hear David Munday banging on about it) that is quite a poor showing.

  6. HNSKINNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 mins ago

    What do you reckon to this .

    Steele (Turner)
    Shaw Gabriel Stones (Chilwell Beyer)
    Saka Rashford Odegaard Mbeumo Foden
    Haaland Pedro (Mubama)

    Have got 2 million on the bank. Would love to get Jota in so can upgrade Mbeumo. Could also get Fernandes in for Foden but I think he may play a bit deeper this year.

  7. Winston.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender in your opinion?
    Alongside Gabriel, Stones, Estupinan and Kabore…

    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Botman for longterm?

      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Yeah, but the fixtures…

    2. Rico123
      2 mins ago

      I like Henry

    3. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Tarkowski

  8. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Fairly settled on this bar the last spot, which do you prefer & why? With upto 6 great options.

    1. Jota (0.0ITB)
    2. Foden (0.5ITB)
    3. Maddison (0.5ITB)
    4. Mitoma (1.5ITB) - double BRI attack
    5. Mbeumo (1.5ITB)
    6. Eze (1.5ITB)

    Onana
     Gabriel, Estupinan, Stones
     Saka, Rash, Fernandes, Martinelli, XX 
    Haaland (C), Pedro 
    (Macey, Chilwell, Baldock, Mubama)

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      3

      1. Winston.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        5 or 6 fine as well

  9. Bartowski
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    A. 343 with Jackson
    B. 352 with two 6.5-7m mids

    1. Winston.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. Bevan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A is the gamble - go for it

    3. Captain Hindsight
      • 12 Years
      just now

      A

  10. Captain Hindsight
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    Please RMT

    Can you please review the below team and let me know if any are u likely to start GW1

    Pickford
    Gabriel, Stones, Estupiñan, Shaw
    Rashford, Saka, Salah
    João Pedro, Haaland, N.Jackson

    Flekken, Ahamada, Botman, Nakamba

    1. Bartowski
      • 12 Years
      just now

      You're not getting previous replies because, on first glance people don't realise you mean 'unlikely' and the only possible doubts are Pedro and Stones possibly but only say 25%.

      1. Captain Hindsight
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Cheers

  11. ididnt
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Care to RMT please:

    Onana
    Estu - Gabriel - Chilwell - Cash
    Salah - B. Fernandes - Rashford - Saka
    Haaland - Pedro

    Areola, Anderson, Mubama, Baldock

    1. Captain Hindsight
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Bruno and rashford might be a bit overkill

      Not sure about chilwell GW1 but like him as a season top five defence scorer

    2. Steinburg FC
      • 9 Years
      just now

      like it, are you planning on selling Salah gw3?
      as u have a free arsenal spot get balogun for mubama if he gos to west ham

