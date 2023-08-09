The Scout Squad foursome of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale are back for 2023/24 with their Gameweek 1 selection.

Each week, they’ll be discussing the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for the upcoming Gameweek.

No fewer than eight players have been given universal backing for the opening weekend ahead of Thursday’s final Scout Picks selection.

If you’re after a longer-term outlook beyond this glorified Free Hit, check out our Watchlist feature.

And don’t trust our judgement? You can see what the Rate My Team algorithm has come up with in terms of points projections.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m – so occasionally, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.