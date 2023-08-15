530
  1. John Colby (Capt)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    It’s a ‘yay’ for me - especially if the 4.5m mid is going to be benched.

    1. John Colby (Capt)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Sorry that was for TotalFootball’s question at the bottom of the last page.

  2. Deulofail
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Will someone manage my team for me. Not sure I can be arsed

    Turner
    Chilwell James Estupinan Baldock
    Rashford Foden Havertz Trossard
    Haaland Wissa

    Flekken | KDB**, Timber**, Woodrow**

    0.5 ITB

    1. Totalfootball
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      WC

    2. Deulofail
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Already lost money on KDB, great! Love this side of the game!

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      Havertz/Trossard to Jota/Diaz

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Selling KDB might make more sense?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Didn't realise he was out for that long again, so you're probably right. Could take a hit for Salah if you're feeling cheeky.

          1. Deulofail
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Thanks. Since I lost money on KDB already, I think I'll just do something like him to Jota and leave the money to attack something else later

    4. John Colby (Capt)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      How long is KDB going to be out for?

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        I like the Diaz/Jota call tbh. That Liverpool team will score a hell of a lot of goals this season!!

      2. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        “He is injured again unfortunately,” the City boss told Match of the Day. “Same place and position as the Champions League and he will be out for a while.”"

        https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/man-city-injury-update-de-bruyne-dias-stones-latest-news-return-dates-b1100439.html

    5. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Keep the faith, D. It's going to be our year.

      1. Deulofail
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        😀 We're due OR1 tbf

        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Happy to share!

    6. EVILFUK
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Unlucky that your gambles didn't pay off dude.

    7. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
      • 14 Years
      just now

      At least you can credit yourself to having a vibrant busy life outside of Fantasy Football. Because it is clear you did not hear the whole Man City team leaked about an hour before deadline. Emphasis was but on no KDB

  3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    Start of the season and already have 5 issues with my team this GW

    Gabriel - bench
    Baldock - possible injury
    Kabore - blank
    Mubama - bench
    Foden - Pep

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Wildcard with a better structure now that you know the 6.5 mids are all that.

    2. LangerznMash
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      What's this about Baldock!?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Probable calf

    3. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      in fairness - you know what you were getting with that bench and Foden was also fully known

      Gabriel could also be back in team as the new formation didn't appear to go well v Forest and Timber now out for a while

      Surely just use FT on Foden or wait a week and make a couple of changes for gw3?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        I just hope Gabriel plays and Foden gets some minutes. Plan always was to save an FT.

    4. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Not sure why the last 3 are issues.... What did you expect from them?

      1. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Wasn't Mubama expected to get a few minutes at least.

        1. Trubbish
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yeah, but there was never a guarantee and who cares about a 1 point cameo anyway

  4. John Colby (Capt)
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    14 mins ago

    Richarlison:

    Out of interest - what’s the consensus on Richarlison’s performance at the weekend? Is he nailed? Is he a good option going forward? Ange said that they needed to find him a lot more in the weekend’s match. He likes him - is he a sneaky under the radar pick?

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'd give him another couple of weeks to come up to speed but could then be gold when the spurs fixtures turn

    2. Zenith UK
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have him, I will probably keep for another week or two. However Mbeumo (who I had since the first day I made my team) is waiting in the wings to take his place.

    3. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Horrific performance I thought, though he was only a hair away from scoring when Romero did. I think he'll score goals just because I fancy Spurs to score a hat-full this season and I imagine he's on pens. I've got him for now and I reckon he'll get a million chances against United this weekend.

      1. John Colby (Capt)
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Thanks everyone. Spurs are being linked with a young striker from Gent (Gift Orban) on top of the signing of 19 yr old forward Veliz. Surely given his off the ball work and the need for the team to ‘find’ him more when in possession that Richarlison is a good pick.

  5. CRAZY TRAIN
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    So the Gabriel link to Saudi appears to be genuine then (on ssn)!. Old news on here probably I know (only just seen it). Think I'll wait on it for now and monitor price before moving out.

    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely the Timber injury means this is a no go unless off er is absolutely huge?

  6. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Started with Arse/utd midfield double up, with intention of losing one of Ode/Bruno to hop on form players given the huge pool of available mids in the price bracket

    Team looks good for gw3 so don't need 2FT as such - any merit in doing Bruno to Jota for gw2 (currently no Pool attack)?

    On one hand can see very open game in SPurs/Utd, flip side is that Utd looked woeful going forward last night

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Wouldnt do Jota, was poor. Diaz if any

  7. Bounce
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    FPL need to do away with Captains and Bonus Points, then the real skillful managers will stand out. Adding all these elements of luck keep bad managers engaged though, so that will never happen. It's all about clicks and dollar.

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Picking the right captain IS a a skill. I'm not sure how bonus points are classed as luck when it's usually the players who have already scored/assisted who get them.

      1. EVILFUK
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Certainly is, it's a double jep though. Not worth the risk.

    2. CRAZY TRAIN
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      You contradict yourself, the skill is in the identification of those players that standout from the rest as good captain and BP potential. It is a skill that I myself am very poor at.....

    3. Trubbish
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Pointless playing this game when this league continues to be officiated by absolute clowns

    4. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      just now

      PL needs to get better match officials. I haven't seen worse.

  8. JT11fc
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Is it reasonable to be tempted to do Mitoma to Diaz?

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I get the temptation because of Liverpool's fixtures but Mitoma looked really good and could do well.

      1. JT11fc
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I have been a bit put off by Wolves strong performance, however I guess it was probably more to do with United being poor

  9. Fish up a tree
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    What to do with Jota as have a feeling he won’t start this one with Darwin likely getting a game?

    A Keep (roll transfer)
    B Mbeumo
    C Diaz
    D Diaby (have Watkins)

    1. JT11fc
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmm, keep probably best, can always score off the bench

  10. Pringle
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    What would you do with Richarlison?

    A. Save
    B. Maddison
    C. Diaby
    D. Mbeumo

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

      You started with him for a reason. Don't give up after one game.

    2. Fish up a tree
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  11. Boz
    • 11 Years
    just now

    No other issues.

    A) Gabriel to James
    B) Save

