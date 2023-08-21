106
  1. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Who would you prioritise transferring in?

    A. Chilwell
    B. City defender
    C. Foden
    D. Jackson
    E. Alvarez

    1. Licky
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      City defender, maybe.

      1. Pariße
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Pep roulette has moved backwards, because he’s still discovering which one of them is secretly a midfielder. No one is safe in that backline.

    2. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      50 mins ago

      C for me

    3. Chelsea Dagger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

    4. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  2. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Received the official United Richard Arnold statement re Greenwood at around 3pm through my membership. I think they have dealt with it correctly as much as reasonably practicable in regard to protecting the victim and Greenwood’s career. Not sure who is going to go for him though!

    1. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      58 mins ago

      He needs to go abroad to rebuild his career. Outside the UK.

    2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      The end decision was the correct one - I think the problem was the means to that end. Rumors of management wanting him back but threats of resignations stopping it... no doubt the PR and Crisis Comms team at Man Utd had their hands full and it wasn't easy, but it just seemed a mess getting to the end point.

    3. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Agreed don't think any big club will touch him

    4. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      just now

      It’s bad PR for anyone, as it should be. But many employ similar cases without such publicity and seem to be fine with it.

  3. Leone
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Eze now likely to drop in price tonight. What are you muppets playing at?

    1. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      I have him- great stats but needs to produce

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      46 mins ago

      Yeah, I’ll likely sell after tonight’s game unless he has a stormer

    3. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      If he gets any returns tonight, I think that will reverse the transfers out and he won't drop

    4. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Madness

    5. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      Not scored yet, other 6.5s have scored - that's all people see.

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        Yep, unfortunately I didn’t foresee just how good Mbuemo and Brentford would be. I actually thought they’d regress quite a bit but so far it hasn’t seemed to be the case and they still have the fixtures to boot. Don’t like losing value early in either albeit not seeming as important this season due to prices

    6. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah I’m so glad he’s dropping.

    7. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      10 mins ago

      I am a circling vulture.
      He could be top scoring mid weeks 4-8 before a gw9 wildcard so I'll consider taking a piece of that.

    8. El_Matador
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      But for a goal line clearance he would have a GW1 assist. I'm keeping faith for now. It's Rashford on his last chance agains Forest for me

  4. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Which :
    1) Foden and Alvarez
    2) Foden and Wissa
    3) Mbeumo and Wissa
    4) Mbeumo and Alvarez

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      2

    2. Avery
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      23 mins ago

      4

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      I’m going with 5 i think, Mbeumo and Foden

  5. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Could Henderson be on his way out and what does this mean for Onana?

    Manchester United are understood to be looking at Benfica goalkeeper Odisseas Vlachodimos

    1. x.jim.x
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      It doesn't affect Onana in any way whatsoever.

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        52 mins ago

        Unless Onana has an agreement with UTD that he cannot lose his spot of course which I highly doubt is the case.

        1. x.jim.x
          • 8 Years
          50 mins ago

          Onana cost about £50m and is obviously first choice, Vlachodimos will be brought in to play backup because he isn't especially good.

          This is like asking how will Haaland be affected if City were in for Che Adams.

          1. FOO FIGHTER
            • 4 Years
            47 mins ago

            Benfica's no 1?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 8 Years
              43 mins ago

              Correct, yes.

              1. FOO FIGHTER
                • 4 Years
                9 mins ago

                That gk must be really turd then

                1. x.jim.x
                  • 8 Years
                  8 mins ago

                  Onana's been brilliant so far

            2. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              36 mins ago

              He's decent from what I've seen; owned him in UCL fantasy a fair bit. But there's no way they're replacing Onana

          2. shorey143
            • 1 Year
            42 mins ago

            Hahahaha

    2. Andy_Social
      • 11 Years
      55 mins ago

      The Greek dude will be 2nd or 3rd keeper. Heaton is currently injured so someone needs to come in in case Onana gets injured or sent off.

    3. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Is this a serious post?

  6. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    53 mins ago

    Garnacho out to which midfielder? (Max 6m)

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      Slim pickings. Maybe Enzo?

      1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh, seems all the decent ones are in that 6.5 - 7m range. Enzo on pens but any love for JWP? Surprised he didn't take the pen yesterday.

    2. M2.0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      JWP could be a good differential. On some set pieces for West Ham now

      1. Jonesfromthere
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        6.5

        1. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
          • 1 Year
          just now

          JWP just 6

      2. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Was the penalty given to Paqueta just cos it was JWP's debut? I also thought he would be on them there too.

        1. I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          JWP wasn't on the pitch.

          1. M2.0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Ah this makes sense

        2. M2.0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Could be, i’m not entirely sure but he was definitely on corners.

      3. Andy_Social
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        He'd be my choice right now

        1. M2.0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          I was thinking this but then just had a look at West Ham’s next 4…

    3. Arn De Gothia
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Ward P

  7. MrMartini
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    52 mins ago

    Genuinely no idea what to do with this lot- 2ft 0.0itb. Any insights appreciated open to a -4 if necessary.

    Pickford/turner
    Shaw/gabriel/estu/beyer/cash
    Salah/rashford/richarlison/saka/ mitoma
    Haaland/pedro/muniz

    The players id like to bin most (pedro, gabriel, richarlison, pickford) all have decent fixtures this week as well.

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Salah/Rash to Foden and Pedro to Wissa

  8. M2.0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    51 mins ago

    Say Eze blanks tonight, what would you prioritise?

    a) Eze > Mbeumo
    b) Pedro > Alvarez

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      b

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      41 mins ago

      a

    3. DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      • 7 Years
      39 mins ago

      I am planning to switch my formation and 6.5; Eze to Sarr and Mubama to Alvarez

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      Tad harsh to give him an ultimatum v ARS...?

      1. M2.0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        It’s more that he’s due to drop in price and also has to go to Brentford next!

  9. HarryFPL
    45 mins ago

    I know it’s not as simple as this but if it was a straight swap between selling Salah and selling Bruno and getting in exactly the same replacement, who would you sell? (In both scenarios I would also be selling Pedro for Wissa/Jackson).

    1. Jonesfromthere
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      39 mins ago

      Salah if we're talking purely about this week

      1. HarryFPL
        just now

        Who do you think will score more points in the next 6-8 gws?

        1. Jonesfromthere
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Probably Salah

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      37 mins ago

      Bruno

    3. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      34 mins ago

      Bruno

    4. WVA
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Salah has returned in both games and Liverpool look great going forward

  10. iL PiStOlErO
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    Waiting tonight for GW to finish but after that I want to do Stones+Mings+Szoboszalai to Gvardiol+Gusto+L.Diaz for -4...seems like good moves on paper right?

    Onana
    Gabriel Estupian Hickey Mings* Stones*
    Rash Saka Foden March Szobo
    Haaland Wissa Watkins

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      I'd leave the third one. No need to take a hit for that.

      1. iL PiStOlErO
        • 4 Years
        21 mins ago

        Cheers, but seems like I should profit from that move, Szobo is ok but plays to deep at times and attacking retuns wont be so often, also L.Diaz is a fun player to have and I have a feeling he will kill it this season.

        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          20 mins ago

          They play Newcastle, I'd just wait until next week but go for it.

          1. iL PiStOlErO
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Will see tonight but think it is just time when he comes to my team...

        2. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          To be fair I don’t think many people know much about him. He’s going to get loads of attacking returns.

    2. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      11 mins ago

      No way I’d sell Szo. I’ve been so excited to see this guy play and he hasn’t disappointed so far. He was great on the weekend.

  11. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    37 mins ago

    Have two free transfers and want two new midfielders.
    Who to get?
    1. Maddison
    2.Mitoma
    3. Mbueno
    4.Diaz
    5. Foden
    6. Some one else

    Current midfield
    Salah Rashford Eze Nakamba Saka
    Any help would be appreciated.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Maddison apparently going for a scan on his foot but just "twitter" for now.

      1. x.jim.x
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        The Athletic said it: https://theathletic.com/live-blogs/transfer-news-live-latest-updates/jIBhhbQHDEL7/IrgFrfoojdtm/

        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Thanks

      2. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        OK. Will watch. I'm leaning towards Mbueno and Foden at minute.

    2. WVA
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      I'm rolling with Salah Rashford Saka Mitoma Mbeumo boom

      1. DA Minnion (Former great)
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nice

      2. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Looks good

    3. Das Boot
      • 9 Years
      just now

      6. Jota

  12. Triple Free Bench Hit Boost
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    Would people rather do:
    A: Garnacho to a 6m mid (Enzo / JWP)
    B: Mubama to a 5.5 fwd (Edoard / Morris)

    Have 2 FTs and these are the two most pressing changes needed... but really uninspired by the options.

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      Something else. Maybe one of these upgrades in combination with another transfer that frees up more funds

  13. el polako
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Any leaked news re Arsenal's line up tonight?

  14. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    18 mins ago

    Looking forward to the match tonight. All of us which only own Saka will most likely want to cramb in Martinelli into our midfields for the Fulham fixture if he explodes tonight...

    1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's going to need an injury or some seriously managed minutes for me to hop off the Saka + Marti train.
      FUL + MUN + eve + SPU + bou
      That is haul territory, not a decent defence in sight.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      5 mins ago

      If he explodes, you'll be able to "cramb" him where ever you want.

    3. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I’ve White, Odegaard, Saka and Eze tonight. Expecting lots of points so realistically less than 10 😆

    4. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Gabriel Saka and Odegaard tonight, Gabby still looks touch & go, but I really want and need big things from Ode tonight

  15. Barnaby Wilde
    14 mins ago

    Stick with Tarkowski, or get rid?

    Everton looked abysmal against Villa, but they have a decent run of fixtures coming up.

    1. el polako
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Get rid, so many cheap options available.

    2. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you've no other pressing concerns, I'd sell. Lots of much better options.

    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      I've got him too and probably going to keep short term as I have bigger fish to fry. He had lots of attacking involvement vs Fulham and was undairly denied an assist. And no-one's keeping clean sheets anyway.

    4. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would want to use my transfers on mids and strikers instead.
      Utd and Everton are hard to judge because they are the two teams who will be getting such a dressing down behind the scenes and possibly even a change in style/eleven that the first two games can effectively be ignored.
      No improvement in third game then get rid.

  16. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    I don't see Gabriel starting again tonight.. Think Arteta is set on this new system without him

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm ready to sell as soon as the lineup drops tbh

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Had hoped to hang on til Moreno returns but I have no real cover so I'll just get Henry to bridge the next couple weeks

      2. RICICLE
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Same, who would you sell for?
        I have Estu Chillwell Stones* and Baldock elsewhere, so think I could even use two FT’s on Gabby and Stones

        Henry possibly or a different city defender

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      The same and if that's the case he's leaving my team and never being bought again.

    3. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      That's what I thought, but given the way my gameweek's going I reckon he's assured of a goal and clean sheet minimum after I took him out for Chilwell last week.

    4. Boxwoods
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      That would be disappointing. If he’s out, will be weighing up a City 5.0 vs Saliba vs go ahead and get Botman.

    5. Pariße
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I think Nketiah single handedly forced a change of system last week. Timber’s out and tonight they play away, so he might want extra protection.

  17. Pariße
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Joao Pedro (WHU), Solanke (TOT), Fernandes (NFO), Pickford (WOL), Salah (new) are the picks I’m least excited about for GW3, which 2FT combo saves the gameweek?

  18. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Wildcarded myself into a benching headache and forgot I can't BB in the same week. Oy. Thoughts on this lot, friends?

    Areola | Turner
    Saliba | Chilwell | Estu | Van de Ven | Gusto
    Salah | Saka | Foden | March | JWP
    Haaland | Alvarez | Wissa

  19. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    just now

    I’m in such a dilemma, what is my biggest priority here? 1FT & £0m in the bank.

    Pickford
    Estup - Chilwell - Gabriel
    Salah - Diaby - Bruno - Saka - Maddison
    Haaland - Joao Pedro

    Turner - Colwill - Beyer - Mubama

