With Gameweek 2 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) almost complete, we thought we’d take another look at the cheapest starting players in each position.

Most FPL squads will contain at least one of these budget enablers, but which are the best?

GOALKEEPERS

Player Team Price GW2 mins Overall mins Ownership Matt Turner Nottingham Forest £4.0m 90 180 14.8% Alphonse Areola West Ham United £4.0m 90 180 23.4%

Two £4.0m goalkeepers started again for their clubs in Gameweek 2.

Matt Turner (£4.0m) was a popular pick, especially for those managers who paired him with either Andre Onana (£5.0m), Sam Johnstone (£4.5m) or Jordan Pickford (£4.5m), but he disappointed with just two points at home to Sheffield United.

To be fair, there wasn’t a lot he could do about Gustavo Hamer’s (£5.0m) screamer and he did at least make a couple of decent saves, taking his overall tally to seven.

Meanwhile, David Moyes’ decision to make Alphonse Areola (£4.0m) his new number one was vindicated on Sunday, when he saved Enzo Fernandez’s (£5.0m) penalty in the derby.

He also made a super stop late on, earning himself a save point, which took his Gameweek 2 score into double-figures.

“It was handled as well as we could do. We spoke with him, both me and the goalkeeping coach, and we explained ourselves. Fabianski has been so, so good — incredibly good — over the years and has earned his new contract from the games he has played. I think Lukasz played about 36 games last year and Alphonse played about 23. We have two number one goalkeepers and, at the moment, I chose Alphonse because I see it as the way forward and the future, so that was my decision.” – David Moyes on Lukasz Fabianski/Alphonse Areola

For those looking to use their first Wildcard immediately after the second international break of the season (Gameweek 9), Turner and Areola actually rotate very well, provided they are still first choice.

DEFENDERS

Player Team Price GW2 mins Overall mins Ownership Malo Gusto Chelsea £4.0m 82 96 2.4%

With Burnley and Luton Town blanking in Gameweek 2, cut-price options at the back were limited to say the least.

The newly-promoted pair provided five £4.0m starters between them in Gameweek 1, with Jordan Beyer and Issa Kabore in particular catching the eye.

The other newcomer, Sheffield United, were in action at the City Ground on Friday night but dropped out-of-position prospect Chris Basham (£4.0m) to the bench. Vinicius Souza (£5.0m) replaced him in midfield, although he did feature as a second-half substitute for 32 minutes.

As for team-mate George Baldock (£4.0m), he missed out with a “slight issue” to his calf.

It isn’t all bad news, however, with Malo Gusto (£4.0m) coming in for the injured Reece James (£5.5m) at Chelsea.

Despite a disappointing defeat, the youngster made a promising full debut. He looked assured for the most part and attempted four crosses, sitting deeper than Ben Chilwell (£5.7m) on the opposite flank.

Still, given Chelsea’s excellent fixtures, he’ll offer real value if he can nail down that spot, with Luton Town up next on Friday.

Elsewhere, Adam Webster (£4.4m) returned from injury for Brighton and Hove Albion, pushing Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.0m) out of the starting XI.

Above: Malo Gusto’s touch heatmap v West Ham

MIDFIELDERS

Player Team Price GW2 mins Overall mins Ownership Sasa Lukic Fulham £4.5m 90 180 0.8% Pape Sarr Tottenham Hotspur £4.5m 75 90 1.3% Carney Chukwuemeka Chelsea £4.5m 45 125 3.0%

Not only did Pape Sarr (£4.5m) and Carney Chukwuemeka (£4.5m) start in Gameweek 2, but they also got on the scoresheet.

Sarr was handed a starting place in Tottenham Hotspur’s line-up ahead of Oliver Skipp (£4.9m) and played excellently alongside Yves Bissouma (£5.0m) and James Maddison (£7.6m) in midfield.

Encouragingly, he attempted five shots in the box, all from very threatening positions.

“Yeah, brilliant. He’s been great from the moment I arrived. He’s got a great energy about him, but he’s got quality there too. He’s one of those midfielders who causes the opposition real problems because whether it’s him running with the ball or without the ball, he runs forward, he runs aggressively and he disrupts the opposition. He’s just got a great temperament for a young guy. So really pleased for him.” – Ange Postecoglou on Pape Sarr

As for Chukwuemeka, he also did well but was forced off with an apparent knee injury. After the game, a video emerged of him leaving the London Stadium on crutches, with Mauricio Pochettino saying they “need to assess him”.

Elsewhere, Fulham’s Sasa Lukic (£4.5m) started in the role we’re used to seeing Joao Palhinha (£5.0m) in.

Marvelous Nakamba (£4.5m) didn’t play in Gameweek 2 due to Luton Town’s blank but is arguably the most secure starter of the lot going forward.

A few other £4.5m midfielders got minutes off the bench, as detailed below.

Lewis Dobbin (Everton, 45 mins)

(Everton, 45 mins) Elliot Anderson (Newcastle United, 23 mins)

(Newcastle United, 23 mins) Andre Brooks (Sheffield United, 16 mins)

(Sheffield United, 16 mins) Facundo Pellestri (Manchester United, 5 mins)

(Manchester United, 5 mins) Tyler Onyango (Everton, 1 min)

FORWARDS

Player Team Price GW2 mins Overall mins Ownership Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth £4.5m 75 90 1.9% William Osula Sheffield United £4.5m 73 163 1.6%

It’s two attacking returns in as many Gameweeks for Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo (£4.5m), who followed up his assist off the bench in Gameweek 1 with a goal at Anfield.

Deployed on the right-wing, he was arguably the Cherries’ biggest goal threat, racking up three shots.

“Antoine was good last week. I think the minutes he played, he gave good energy to the team. Today also, he pushed a lot, he finished very tired and that is what we expect from our wingers and our forwards, to give everything they can.” – Andoni Iraola on Antoine Semenyo

William Osula (£4.5m) had another chance to impress for Sheffield United on Friday, playing 73 minutes, with Oliver McBurnie (£5.5m) and Daniel Jebbison (£5.0m) still nursing injuries.

His hold-up play was good but longer-term, there are doubts if he’ll remain a regular starter.

Cameron Archer (£4.5m, 5′) got five minutes off the bench in Aston Villa’s 4-0 win over Everton, but he’s slipped down the pecking order in light of Jhon Duran’s (£5.0m) goal, while Chelsea’s Mason Burstow (£4.5m, 7’), Sheffield United’s Antwoine Hackford (£4.5m, 3’) and Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz (£4.5m, 4’) also featured as substitutes.