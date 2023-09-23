1793
1,793 Comments
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    WC locked:

    Flekken
    Robbo Schar Botman
    Salah Odegaard Mbuemo Doku
    Haaland Jesus Alvarez

    Areola Gusto Kabore Nakamba

  2. Bishopool
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Best 4.4m or cheaper defender:

    a) M. Andersen or any Luton def
    b) Reguilon
    c) Gusto
    d) ?

    I have Chilwell.

  3. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Wohoo no pep roulette today

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Saving it for HT subs….

    2. El Presidente
      • 4 Years
      just now

      The roulette got stuck

  4. Jafooli
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Why do we never get team leaks for Luton?

    1. Ibralicious
      • 9 Years
      just now

      They're so small I genuinely dont think anyone in the org cares enough to leak

  5. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Alvarez point prediction?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Nailed on for a blank

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        just now

        hue hue hue. armband on him, here we go

      2. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Most transfers in curse

    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 2 Years
      just now

      2

  6. janlu0
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bench? A) Wissa B) JWP C) Maddison

    Bench? A) Gusto B) Romero C) Saliba

  7. Jinswick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gvardiol & Jackson -> 5.2 (Botman) & Alvarez (-4)

    Also have Foden and Haaland

    1. Catilo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Is Gvardiol not starting? Otherwise I don't see the reason to transfer him out.
      Just Jackson to Alvarez

  8. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Still not fully decided on starting Udogie or Kabore. Definitely a chance of an attacking return from Udogie but he'll surely concede and wouldn't be surprised by a yc up against Saka. Kabore might not even start though which is a worry

    1. Jafooli
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Wait for Luton Team leak to confirm Kabore starts?

      1. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        Will there be one? Not like many care 😛

        1. Jafooli
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Will be posted on My Space shortly….

      2. El Presidente
        • 4 Years
        just now

        🙂

  9. Hanz0
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Son > Saka for free?

    More of a defensive transfer given Saka's EO, and I do think he outscores Son over next two.

    Cash Chilwell Estupinan (Udogie, Henry)
    Son* Sterling Mbeumo Foden (Maddison)
    Alvarez Haaland Jackson

    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Hmmm maybe…. The only reason I am not considering that is I stupidly did Saka to (S)on last week!

    2. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Not my style. Prefer Rashford but personally kept Son

  10. kempc23
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Son to Foden or hold?

  11. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    GTG?

    Onana
    Chilwell, Estupinan, Botman
    Saka, Foden, Sterling, Bruno, Mbeumo
    Hauland, Alvarez

    Turner, Jackson, Udogie, Kabore,

    1.7 bank

    1. Mighty Banana
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

      1. g40steve
        • 5 Years
        just now

        What to change?

  12. Lenred
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Would you play Botman over any of Chilwell, Estu or Ruben? The pull to play Chilwell is strong as my heart says surely he has to start today but head says no. And I think Sheff U will score....

  13. TKC07
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    FPL Heisenberg @FPL_Heisenberg

    Dias, Foden, Alvarez, Haaland all start
    All my guy sent

    FPL Heisenberg @FPL_Heisenberg

    Trying to get more defensive news now

    https://x.com/FPL_Heisenberg/status/1705553145563107827?s=20

  14. -GK22-
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 min ago

    Good luck, think I’m GTG and saved WC

    Pickford
    Botman, Estupinan, Chilwell
    Jota, Rashford, Saka, Maddison, Mbuemo
    Haaland, Alvarez

    Turner, Saliba, Udogie, Archer

  15. Kodap
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    What’s the early team news for city? Do Foden & Dias start?

  16. Udogie-style
    1 min ago

    Currently playing Udogie over Chilly. Right move? Also have Gusto on bench.

  17. Dannyb
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Start 1
    1 Awoniyi
    2 Diaby

    1. _figu
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Diaby

    2. g40steve
      • 5 Years
      just now

      1 will bust that CS

  18. aapoman
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Any news on Jonstone? Does he start for Palace? Would sell if benched

  19. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    just now

    23 minutes to deadline
    A check w/c confirmed if played
    B captain and vice captain check
    C if rotating goalies,changed
    D confirm team
    E good luck

  20. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Son or Maddison to foden..?

    Or just save FT with both son & maddison

  21. _figu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Maddison to Doku cause yolo.

