  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    Open Controls
    1. Buck The Trent
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      Open Controls
    3. Sure You Did
      9 mins ago

      Open Controls
  2. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Have 2FTs, defo doing Henry to Botman, which one would you add?

    1) Onana out
    2) Chilwell to Schar/Cash
    3) Bruno to Mbeumo (Have Rash)
    4) Keep second FT

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      4.

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just Botman and roll. Then see where you stand after GW6.

      If you are sick of Bruno then change him though. We have seen it over and over, chopping and changing mids end up in blanks.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Shouldn't just ride the Brentford fixtures considering Mbeumo's stats?

        Open Controls
  3. Better Call Raul
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Joao Pedro owners, what are we hoping for from tonight's game that might indicate a start on Sunday?

    Open Controls
    1. SoulShakinTex
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Just sold. Will surely be punished.

      Open Controls
  4. Tshelby
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    What to do here with 2FT's?

    Onana, Turner
    Udogie, Gvardiol Baldock, Chilwell, Estu
    Salah, Saka, Mbeumo, Mitoma, Maddison
    Alvarez, Haaland, Mubama

    Onana, Gvardiol or Chilwell out?

    Open Controls
  5. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    On WC, would you downgrade Flekken to Turner so I can get Estu instead of Udogie?

    Flekken Areola
    Botman Burn Cash Udogie Kabore
    Salah Rashford Saka Diaby Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Open Controls
  6. SollyTheSeagull
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do with this team? 1ft 1.8itb

    Onana
    Chilwell Estu Henry
    Salah Sterling Saka Eze Mbeumo
    Haaland Morris

    Turner Udogie Baldock Osula

    A) Henry>Schär/Botman
    B) Save ft
    C) WC

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
  7. royals forever
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    just now

    On WC who would you rather have

    Eze
    JWP

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Open Controls

