295 Comments
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 2 Years
    2 hours ago

    How many minutes does mitoma need to play up to , to ensure plays GW6? Up to 80 mins ok?

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      We may just see an extremely weird starting eleven again from De Zerbi Vs BOU. Maybe he is going to pick a different team each week, especially as he has enough attacking players to do so making the opposition confused at how to set up against them each week.

      I would not feel comfortable owning any BRI attack.

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Yo think eze safer pick ?

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      would think a win would matter more tonight imo, ease the pressure for the group so more first choice players can play in the league consistently

      1. Stranger Mings
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeh slightly nervous about getting mitoma in - but surely if comes off early good chsnce plays gw6

  2. F4L
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Won't be long until Duran is first choice...

    1. FATHERLESS SON
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      At Chelsea ahead of Jackson

  3. undersarmy
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    This GW start A) Morris or B) Neto

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Neto

    2. wulfrunian
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Morris

  4. Oasthouse FC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    Would you play Cash V Che, or Pinnock V Everton this week?

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Pinnock

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Pinnock

  5. F4L
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    oh no Mo might have to come on 🙁

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Doak down?

      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        nah just Liverpool losing

  6. haydwingo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hi lads what do you think of this WC
    Flekken (Areola)
    Estupinian - Botman - Schar (Anderson)
    Mbuemo - Rashford - Diaby - Salah - Saka
    Haaland - Alvarez (Archer)

    I am tempted to go with the double newcastle defence because their fixtures are so good and could be a good way to get ahead of people in the next few weeks, however i am tempted with doing Schar - Udogie instead to get a spurs player in as after the next 2 games their fixtures are really good, what do you think?

  7. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Interesting article. I’m also considering a bit to get Mbuemo but may hold off still

  8. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    LASK goal. LFC trailing already.

    Bajcetic at RB is just very odd. It is the side LASK scored from.

    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      They actually scored on the side where first team players are playing...

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        They will keep on exposing Bajcetic. He ain't a RB and should not be playing there.

    2. snow pea in repose
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Klopp says Europa League matters yet puts out a starting XI that would make LASK think they have a chance

      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        To be fair, PL top 4 will be priority this season.

        1. snow pea in repose
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Agreed

  9. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    I'm going against the grain. Not gonna tell you what coz you'll copy me

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      You know me too well.

  10. wulfrunian
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Chilwell owners what's the plan?

    1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      OK it was top secret but I've done Chillwell Saka -> Trippier Diaby

      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        for a -4

    2. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Wildcard

  11. StingRay
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is Cash a better defender than Digne ?

    My thoughts

    Just watched the Villa v Palace game and Cash could have scored 2 goals. Digne is great at assisting, but Moreno could take his place.

    If I put in Cash I’ll have to put in a 3.9 mln defender e.g, Lamptey or Richards.

    This is why I’m playing my WC now bofore the prices hike up and make it harder for you to get the team you want.

    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      The big swing is going Areola and Turner and hoping he keeps his spot. That 0.5 saved on Turner gives you some leverage.

    2. HadiSLIM
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Im on wc too. Cash in. No fodder in any position
      Saka rash haaland salah all in

      And yes he is better

