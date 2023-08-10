525
  1. Olof Mellberg
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    A ) Onana & Chilwell
    B ) Sanchez (if Kepa leaves) & Shaw (with 0.5 ITB)

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

  2. Bourbon, Pot Still or Islay…
    • 8 Years
    13 mins ago

    I have baldock and 1.0spare

    Looking at AWB instead

    Is he expected to start ahead of Dalot at RB?

    Any united fans been paying attention pre season ?

    1. Wılly
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not a United fan but that's the one position they can't decide on. Dalot better attacking, AWB better defensively so they will probably rotate based on the fixtures.

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Just avoid. Lots of 4.5m options

  3. Atimis
    • 6 Years
    13 mins ago

    Onana or Pickford?

    Going forward, may want United def instead of Onana? Picfkord and better to bank the change?

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I've gone Onana set and forget.

    2. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      If I had the option i'd go with Onana, fancy him to rack up the save points this year.

  4. Boz
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Joao Pedro this season's Neto or the real deal this time?

    1. Atimis
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Surely much better team

      1. Boz
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Good point

      2. Wılly
        • 10 Years
        just now

        https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65357224

        🙂

    2. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Might have similar FPL output as Welbeck, but will perhaps have added penalties.

  5. Worsle90
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Please RMT:

    Pickford
    Stones, Estupiñan, Shaw
    Salah, Rashford, Odegaard, Enciso
    Haaland, Joao Pedro, Antonio

    Virginia, James, Enzo, Baldock

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Good until I got to Antonio

  6. lilmessipran
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Any Brighton fans around? Is Steele nailed to start the season or do we think Verbruggen gets the nod?

  7. artvandelay316
    • 2 Years
    10 mins ago

    Best combo?
    A) Gabriel and Bowen
    B) Stones and Mitoma

    1. The Biscuitmen
      1 min ago

      B

  8. Wheato182
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    Right lads I'm just about settled on my team, one last decision to be made....

    A) Bruno + Estupinan
    B) Rashford + 4.5 (Cash/Botman/Other?)

    Any help is appreciated

    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

    2. EnterJakari
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    3. Boz
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      B. Udogie for me

      1. Wheato182
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He bolted? had entered my mind.

  9. Kimmich
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Mudryk a fun differential or stupid?

    1. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      He's a punt at this point, i'm happy to wait and see.

    2. Boz
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      The latter

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Punty but I kind of like it. Should have some fun v LIV

    4. Hairy Potter
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Could give TAA some problems.

    5. Paulie Walnuts
      • 8 Years
      just now

      i've gone for it

  10. timawflowers
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    which one? i cant decide
    a - pickford, mitoma, watkins
    b - onana, bruno,pedro

    1. artvandelay316
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      B

  11. DF Team
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    What’s the deal with Lloris? Will he start?

    1. Kimmich
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Vicario is the new number 1.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      No he's finished

  12. LiverpoolKG
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Down to this last decision, thoughts appreciated:

    Maddison Or N.Jackson

    Reasoning also appreciated

    1. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maddison seems the safer bet for me at the moment, bolted, prem proven and in an ultra attacking team all of a sudden.

      1. LiverpoolKG
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Thank you, even if Kane does go?

        1. Wheato182
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          It doesn't put me off, you would hope he's more likely to push forward even more if Kane isn't there.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      Me too! Had Jackson in since watching Chelsea friendlies, looks really exciting, has the better fixtures & pace to exploit Liverpool's high line. Slightly concerned by Nkunku's absence though, creativity-wise. Always been a huge Maddi fan but was lukewarm on Spurs; last friendly finally showed what he's capable of. Still totally undecided...

  13. More Salah
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm going 343, HK pending...
    Onana
    Gabriel, Chilwell, Estup
    Rash, Saka, Marti, Richi
    Isak, Watkins, Haaland
    B: Turner, Botman, Cash, Nakamba

    Isak to Gakpo/Darwin for W2

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'm not sure Isaks first fixture is good enough to have him from the start and book a transfer

  14. Pumpkinhead
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 4.5 defender to go with this squad?

    Pickford
    Saliba, Gabriel, Estu, 4.5
    Salah, Bruno, Rashford, Saka, Mitoma
    Halaand

  15. Ady87
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    A) Onana / Flekken / Odegaard / Udogie
    B) Pickford / Flekken / Martinelli / Shaw

    1. Ady87
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Flekken can be another £4.5 just wanted to show the £4.5 keeper in both cases.

      1. Pumpkinhead
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        A for me though I never have anything but a 4.0 keeper on my bench

        1. Ady87
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Can’t find anything compelling to do with the 0.5m spare and Flekken potentially covers Onana in GW 2 and 4 but I may well bank the money instead of over investing in GKs. I’m normally a £4.5/£4.5 kind of guy max!

          I’m currently on A btw.

  16. deanshanks
    4 mins ago

    Who would people pick between Mitoma or Eze?

    I feel Mitoma has a good run of games to start but Eze’s form is too good to ignore.

    1. gart888
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Eze kind of reminds me of Benrahma from a few seasons ago. Blistering pre-season form, hopefully starts incredibly hot and gets some price rises.

    2. Wheato182
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      For me you go form over fixture always.

      I've gone for Eze.

    3. Kaz77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      If a choice between the two, then Eze - especially with spot kick duties (hopefully)

  17. reo19uk
    • 12 Years
    2 mins ago

    Who will start up front instead of Kane for Spurs now?

    1. Kaz77
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Surely Rich? Worth a punt at 7

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Disciplinary nightmare!

  18. Kaz77
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Am I the only one not convinced by Rashford and Man U? I have come down to either:
    A) Rashford and Pedro
    or
    B) Watkins and Mitoma

    Any thoughts? Thanks

  19. Merlin the Wraith
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fair play to Emery claiming that the planned extra minutes at the end of a match is seen as a positive. Refreshing viewpoint.

  20. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    Done with tinkering, any opinions welcome? !

    Steele/Sanchez (if ariza moves)

    Shaw | Gabriel | Udogie
    Rashford | Saka | Eze | Salah
    Haaland | Watkins | Pedro

    Areola | Chukwu | Baldock | Belll

  21. Chandler Bing
    • 7 Years
    2 mins ago

    Do we think Turner's team changes in FPL before deadline?

  22. C_G
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    finally had some time to put my team together, thoughts?

    Pickford

    Gabriel Udogie Estu

    Martinelli Salah Mitoma Eze Rashford

    Haaland Watkins

    Areola Baldock Kabore Archer

  23. Ruinenlust
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Liverpool is the perfect opponent for Mudryk to haul against

