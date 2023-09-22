342
342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    21 mins ago

    Having the worst season by far in my history. Any thoughts on what you would do here, i'm tempted to hold this week

    Onana
    Chilwell / Estupinan / Gvardiol
    Mbuemo / Saka / Sterling / Fernandes / Son
    Watkins / Haaland

    Turner / Colwill / Baldock / Mubama

    1FT,0.6m ITB

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Save or play with Watkins replacements

    2. mr messi
      • 13 Years
      just now

      I would save

  2. Dr Mulholland
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    What do people think about Gordon as a 5th mid (inspite of his 4 yellows) ?

    1. dragen5
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Considered him, decent play time, good fixtures, nice price, but the yellows have kept me off of him for now.

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Thought about it but maybe not worth a headache

  3. Tic Tacs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    After frustratingly benching Alvarez last week, are there any glaring issues with this team?

    Flekken
    Andersen, Botman, Estupinan
    Saka, Bruno, Sterling, Mbeumo (vc)
    Alvarez, Wilson, Haaland (C)

    Areola, Maddison, Porro, Udogie

    1. dragen5
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Good team. I'd personally play maddison over sterling. Think villa is going to trash chelsea.

      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Thanks, yeah I'd tend to agree with that I prefer Maddison. This lineup is what RMT has suggested.

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      Sterlo vs Madd, you always will bench the wrong one...but overall good team

      1. Tic Tacs
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks it is definitely a headache and I need to weaken my bench going forward, last week was between Mbeumo and Alvarez.

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Probably set on Bruno Henry to Mbeumo Botman.
    Thoughts?

    Onana
    Chilwell/Estu/(Henry)
    Rash/Saka/Madd/Sterlo/(Bruno)
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Turner/Udogie/Osula/Baldock

    1. dragen5
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      solid!

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Thanks, maybe should keep Bruno but also shouldn't go wrong with Mbeumo

    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah I'd make those moves.

      1. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      do you think that Man Utd get a penalty at Burnley?

      Could be a fiery encounter.

  5. Ohh1454
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Could it be worth a hit to do Watkins > Alvarez ? Will be wildcarding GW8 anyways no plans to keep him on that and next two for Villa tough while city have two good fixtures ?

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      I have done that as FT this GW. Alvarez is just too good to ignore right now

      1. Ohh1454
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Would you take a hit for it ?

        1. La Roja
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          That’s tricky. I probably wouldn’t

  6. mad_beer ✅
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    I can only sell one of these this week. Which one should I sell?

    A. Chillwell
    B. Sterling
    C. Martinelli

    1. La Roja
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      The injured one

    2. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Ofc C if still injured

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      c

  7. CheesyZoot
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Saliba to Trippier or save cash with Botman?

    1. Atimis
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Depends if you will need it further on

    2. Tic Tacs
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I have gone with Botman, but if I didn't need the money I'd go Trippier.

  8. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    1ft 1.3 itb
    Pickford
    Cash Botman Estu
    Salah Saka Eze Rashford
    Haaland Jackson Morris

    Turner Anderson Colwill Kabore

    A) Roll FT
    B) Jackson > Alvarez

  9. gomez123
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC start A) Morris or B) Neto

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B

  10. Amans94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    1FT, Chilwell -> Botman the move?

    Johnstone (Turner)
    Estupinan Gvardiol Chilwell (Kabore, Baldock)
    Saka Maddison Sterling Mbeumo Salah
    Alvarez Haaland (Archer)

