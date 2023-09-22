269
269 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gudjohnsen
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 31 mins ago

    Start Chilwell or Cash?

    Open Controls
    1. richvar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Cash

      Open Controls
    3. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Chilwell

      Open Controls
  2. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Get a face tattoo or play Maddison over Wissa?

    Open Controls
    1. richvar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Play Maddison over Wissa

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      FT

      Open Controls
    3. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Depends on the tattoo.

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        The helm can cover it though..

        Open Controls
      2. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 41 mins ago

        Open to suggestions but was thinking Areola, on each cheek!

        Open Controls
        1. mad_beer ✅
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          This post has me intrigued.

          Open Controls
    4. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Get a tattoo of Maddison

      Open Controls
    5. twoeye
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Wissa

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        Cheers everybody, Wissa it is.

        Open Controls
  3. Mirror Man
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Easy 100pts for my team this week. Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

    Open Controls
    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Let's hope you finally make it to 100 points for the year!

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        2 hours, 25 mins ago

        You'll see

        Open Controls
  4. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Pep press conference:

    "Jack is coming back, training well and maybe for some minutes will be ready," he said.

    Doesn’t sound like he’ll start, but rather come off the bench.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Yes, bench cameo and then onto next week.

      Open Controls
  5. Deer-in-headlights
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Play Wissa for fixture and underlying stats.

    Open Controls
    1. Deer-in-headlights
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Reply faul to Knights Template

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cheers. I think you’re right.

        Open Controls
  6. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    This is the week I dump one or more of my Chelsea assets. Any guidance? 2 FT, 0.1 ITB, likely WC8

    Ederson // Turner
    Chilwell Estupiñán Saliba // Colwill Kaboré
    Salah Saka Sterling Mbeumo Mitoma
    Haaland Álvarez // Osula

    A: Colwill ➡️ Botman
    B: Chilwell + Osula ➡️ Botman + Morris
    C: Chilwell + Sterling ➡️ Bell + Rashford
    D: Chilwell + Colwill + Sterling ➡️ Burn + Bell + Rashford (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. Thewoodyhorse
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      I like B, take a punt on the Luton fixtures with Morris, I've just brought in the same 2 for Chilly & JPedro

      Open Controls
  7. Redranger
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Annoyingly priced out of Henry > Botman, so which ones best?

    A) Chilwell > Botman
    B) Henry & Chil > Botman & Udogie
    C) Henry & Eze > Botman & JWP
    D) Henry > Burn

    Open Controls
  8. Thewoodyhorse
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Start Estupinian, Gusto or Kabore?

    Botman and Walker are the other 2 in what will be a back 3

    Open Controls
    1. Alan The Llama
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Start Estupinan, Gusto first on bench.

      Open Controls
      1. Thewoodyhorse
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Thanks Al

        Open Controls
        1. Alan The Llama
          • 13 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          You're very welcome.

          Open Controls
  9. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    I can already see it coming. Doku is going to be GW7's bandwagon and Alvarez's ownership will continue to esculate.

    I am already preparing to get Doku if starts and goes beserk. Only 6.5m for now...

    Open Controls
    1. Ratatouille
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Already got Doku in my WC draft. Looks electric when played last 2 games

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        I want to see if he starts first.

        Have both Alvarez and Haaland so going to get some popcorn and enjoy the show vs Forest.

        Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Grealish back soon though

      Open Controls
  10. Big Weng
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    anything to do here? 1FT 1.8miTB

    Onana
    Est, Chill, Gvardiol
    Rash, Mbuemo, Saka, Sterling, Maddison
    Alvarez, Haaland

    Turner, Udogie, Pedro, Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      sounds good

      Open Controls
  11. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    trippier & lamptey

    or

    burn & estu?

    Only see myself playing brighton defender this week, and then not for the next 3, and theres a chance estu is rested this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Depends which number defender Lamptey is

      Open Controls
  12. jackruet
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Watkins to Edouard?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      naah

      Open Controls
  13. Millie7
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    2 free transfers with 1.3m in the bank

    Pickford
    Chilwell Estu Gabriel
    Odegaard Saka Rashford Sterling Maddison
    Haaland Jackson

    Udogie Baldock Woodrow

    Jackson > Alvarez is a given...any idea what to do with the 2nd transfer? quite happy to take a-4 also

    Open Controls
    1. N00B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Gabriel > Botman / Schar maybe

      Open Controls
      1. Millie7
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        not Chilwell?

        Open Controls
    2. Sho-kun
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 8 mins ago

      just save the other transfer

      Open Controls
    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Yeah, I’ve got the same back 3 with a worse bench and am saving the other transfer

      Open Controls
  14. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 14 mins ago

    Thoughts on Rashford? I don't have him but I like his next games.

    - Burnley with the high line
    - Palace with Ward RB
    - Brentford with Roerslev RB
    - Sheffield United
    - Manchester City (hard game, ok)
    - Fulham
    - Luton
    - Everton

    I can sell Son for him and then in gw8 I can bring back Son (or Maddison if he is the better pick).

    Open Controls
    1. Millie7
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      Not sure he's worth the transfer at the minute, but at the same time I have him and I'm happy to keep

      Open Controls
  15. mcginnntonic
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    WC team locked in, RTG?

    Flekken Areola
    Trippier Botman Lamptey Gusto Kabore
    Salah Saka Rashford Eze Mbeumo
    Haaland Alvarez Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Saxe-Gotha
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I wouldn't do Lamptey and Gusto on a WC. Downgrade Trip to Schar and spend the money to upgrade them both.

      Open Controls
  16. Sho-kun
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    1FT, 1 itb

    Onana
    Estu Chilwell Botman
    Saka Maddy Sterling Salah Anderson
    Haaland Watkins

    Turner Beyer Baldock McAtee

    A) Watkins --> Alvarez
    B) Watkins + Anderson --> Alvarez + JWP (-4)
    C) other suggestions?

    Open Controls
    1. krawiecus
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    2. Nilsmedskills
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      I like the second.

      Start Romero or Amari'i Bell in Luton? I have Saka who's playing Romero in my team...

      Open Controls
  17. boc610
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ten haags quote in full: "everyone is united and at United you fight..well unless your sancho ..and anthony..well he's fighting , fighting accusations of..eh ...hmmm. f**k. next question?"

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      So glad I own none.

      Open Controls
  18. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Leno
    Estupinan/Botman/Gusto
    Salah/Son/Maddison/Mbeumo/Diaby
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Areola-archer-cash-udogie

    1FT.
    Any sensible move…? Or just save FT.

    Open Controls
    1. Nilsmedskills
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Looks good.

      Start Romero or Amari'i Bell in Luton vs. Wolves? I have Saka who's playing Romero in my team...

      Open Controls
  19. FPL Blow-In
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Poch say anything on Chillwell?

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      would he be expected to say anything on him?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Well, no. However, anything in potential rotation or no need for rotation as no European football etc. I see his said Cucurella has returned so I’m just curious.

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          in the guardians 10 things to look out for this weekend one of them is titled "the chilwell experiment has failed" , doesnt say he'll be dropped just that he probably wont be played as a winger and that he could still do damage as a wing back

          Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        If I was a journalist I would've asked about him and I don't just say that as an FPL owner. He's the vice captain, has been played out of position all season so far, and then dropped.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Farewell from my fpl-team next week. Unless I have to sell also Gvardiol.

      Open Controls
  20. I Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Could Alvarez and Jackson change price tonight? Not close at the moment but there will be a flurry of transfers today. Would prefer to wait until tomorrow for any last minute news but I've already lost 0.2m on delaying the move and don't want to lose more.

    Open Controls
  21. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    NEW ARTICLE POSTED

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/09/22/fpl-gameweek-6-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates/

    Open Controls
  22. Donny_Rover
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    How’s this WC looking?

    Flekken Areola
    Botman Schar Udogie Gvardiol Kabore
    Salah Mbeumo Saka Diaby CHO
    Haaland Alvarez Darwin

    Plan is to transfer Gvardiol & Mbeumo to Cash & Maddo in GW8 (£0.2m wiggle room at the mo). Gvardiol and Darwin are a bit punty but feel like they could be good differentials. Not sure about CHO - like him and think he’s good value but probably not needed for an 8th attacker, might just put a £4.5m in there to give me a bit of spare cash and guarantee that I’ll be able to make the moves I want in a couple of weeks.

    Open Controls
  23. jack149331
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    For my fpl draft team which 2 do you play out of these 4:

    - Digne
    - VVD
    - Chilwell
    - Gusto

    Open Controls
  24. Nilsmedskills
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Start Romero or Amari'i Bell in Luton? I have Saka who's playing Romero in my team...

    Open Controls
  25. FATIGA1891
    46 mins ago

    A) 3-5-2 with Sterling
    B) 3-4-3 with Jackson

    Onana
    Akanji Botman Estu
    Rashford Saka Eze Mbeumo
    Julian Haaland

    B: Areola - X - Colwill - Saliba

    Open Controls
  26. Chelseacalum
    • 1 Year
    39 mins ago

    Start 2 of Saka/Maddison/Watkins.

    Open Controls
  27. eyepod67
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Bruno not picked by any scout, should I drop him to ensure I can afford Alvarez?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.