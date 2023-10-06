215
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    Anowiyi to Watkins or Nunez worth a hit? Cheers

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Watkins is nailed

      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Worth a hit though?

  2. Lovren an elevator
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    I'm gambling and NOT making Erling my captain. Who should I go with?

    A. Son

    B. Salah

    1. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

    2. Ninja Škrtel
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not really a gamble considering the other 2 are in great form. Gone are the days where Haaland is the only choice.

      Both great picks, I'm going Son, but be on the look out regarding his fitness.

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        just now

        City does not look at their best atm and no Kdb is hurting Haalands service.

  3. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    For this GW only who to get
    A- Watkins
    B- Darwin

    1. Ninja Škrtel
      • 9 Years
      just now

      B

  4. NobodyF*cksWithTheJesus
    • 12 Years
    4 mins ago

    If Diaby is out, should I play Archer or Burn (also have Trippier)?

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      I’d play Archer.

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Archer

  5. DandyDon
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Son has to start on the left, not up front tomorrow. Kulu has to play right so Richarlison will be through the middle and Son left.

    1. Rasping Drive
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Why?

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Huh, what’s your thinking? I don’t see why they’d change it from last week - Son up front and Rich on the left

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        This

      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        (Also it's probably better for Son's injury management to not be playing such a dynamic winger role, perhaps?)

    3. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Son up front as he has done with great success obvioulsy.

