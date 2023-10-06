518
  1. Rupert The Horse
    3 hours, 2 mins ago

  2. Lallana
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    Keep WC and hope Diaby plays? On a -8.

    Johnstone
    Cash Udogie Schar
    Neto Son (C) Maddison Salah Diaby (!)
    Haaland (v) Watkins

    Bench: Turner, Estupinan (!), Kabore, Mubama

    1. AC/DC AFC
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Diaby should hopefully be fine.

      He'll be available for the next game you'd think anyhow.

