Spot the Differential puts the spotlight on three players who all have an ownership of 5% or less in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Tottenham Hotspur, Bournemouth and Everton who we think have the potential to make an impact.

RICHARLISON

FPL ownership: 1.9%

1.9% Price: £6.7m

Richarlison (£6.7m) has had a difficult start to the 2023/24 season, but returned to Spurs’ starting XI against Liverpool in Gameweek 7.

Playing off the left, the Brazilian assisted Son Heung-min’s (£9.4m) opener and was unlucky not to score himself, as he struck the post with a low effort. Full of confidence, it was Richarlison’s best performance of the season so far, as he ended the match with five shots, more than any other player on the pitch.

His partnership with left-back Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) was particularly encouraging, which could be key in Gameweek 8, given that opponents Luton Town have conceded 31 chances from their right flank, the fifth-highest tally in the division. Furthermore, Issa Kabore (£4.0m) has looked a bit shaky down that side recently, making some rash decisions against Burnley on Tuesday.

As for Richarlison’s game-time prospects, they look much more positive in Gameweek 8, with positional rivals Manor Solomon (£5.3m), Brennan Johnson (£5.8m) and Ivan Perisic (£4.8m) all out injured.

Given Tottenham’s forthcoming fixtures, there is no better time to invest in their assets, with appealing matches against Fulham and Crystal Palace to follow the international break. Against Liverpool, Richarlison looked much more comfortable out on the left than when playing through the middle, making him a real differential punt for anyone looking to go down that route in Gameweek 8.

DOMINIC SOLANKE

FPL ownership: 2.6%

2.6% Price: £6.4m

After a tricky start to the season, Bournemouth now sit top of our Season Ticker between Gameweeks 8 and 10.

There will understandably be reservations about backing an attacker from a team that has scored just five goals so far, but the Cherries can point towards a tough start, having faced Arsenal, Brighton, Chelsea, Brentford, Spurs, Liverpool and West Ham in the first seven Gameweeks.

However, with the fixtures now turning, they have an opportunity to start building momentum, with a trip to Everton up first on Saturday. The Toffees have conceded in all four of their home matches at Goodison Park this season, giving teams far too much space in the final-third, so we might see an open game, which could be good news for Dominic Solanke (£6.4m).

The centre-forward is Bournemouth’s leading scorer this season with three league goals to his name already. He also jointly leads the squad for chances created (eight), along with Ryan Christie (£5.0m). Given the fixtures faced, they are encouraging stats and at the very least, highlight Solanke’s influence for the Cherries.

After Everton, Bournemouth host Wolves and Burnley at the Vitality. That means their next three opponents have combined for just one clean sheet so far, making Solanke, who is owned by just 2.6%, a nice short-term punt.

DWIGHT MCNEIL

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £5.4m

Dwight McNeil (£5.4m) has become an integral part of Sean Dyche’s Everton side, with his recent return from injury handing the Toffees a boost.

The 23-year-old, who was Everton’s Premier League top scorer in 2022/23, produced his first assist of the season in Gameweek 6, when captain James Tarkowski (£4.5m) headed home his corner.

Now, he faces a Bournemouth side on Saturday that rank 18th for headed chances allowed and efforts from set plays conceded.

Dyche’s side, as always, will be direct in possession and get the ball forward as quickly as possible. They will also rely on lots of balls into the box, so this feels like a good matchup for McNeil, who has attempted 15 crosses in his last two outings, creating two ‘big chances’ in that period. He also has a fit and firing Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m) to aim at now, which is encouraging.

Everton have underachieved in front of goal so far, but they are creating and sit 10th for expected goals (xG). They also rank second for ‘big chances’, only behind Newcastle.

So, if McNeil can unlock his team’s attacking potential like we expect him too, he could be a decent under-the-radar punt in Gameweek 8.