  1. Tigger_7
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Play 2 out of these 3 ?
    A) Odegaard
    B) Almiron
    C) Darwin
    or could use FT to switch Darwin for Isak or Hoijlund. Was hoping to rollover FT to next week.

    Current Team
    Turner
    Trippier, Porro, Cash
    Salah, Son, Maddison, Odegaard
    Darwin, Watkins, Alvarez

    Areola, Almiron, Coufal, Lamptey

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Problem bench Darwin, as he may not start anyway

    2. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      19 mins ago

      A & B probably this week as minutes for Darwin could be very limited

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      AB

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        And start Darwin next week

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      AC even if Darwin is on the bench

    5. Sure You Did
      16 mins ago

      A/C.

  2. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    He is still on loan from Brentford.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Reply fail to Miguel about Raya.

  3. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    29 mins ago

    Anyone considering a Forest player as a one week punt might want to hold off till the morning.

    https://x.com/fanhubhatter/status/1715304238715175164?s=46&t=fkZSwWVIoBm03bYv5IMnWg

    1. Sgt. Schultz
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      thanks for sharing

    2. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      6 mins ago

      Scaremongering. Hardly any rain predicted after this evening.

    3. Sure You Did
      3 mins ago

      Surely no one owns a NFO or LUT player, so shouldn't be an issue. And anyone thinking about buying one, the less said the better.

      1. Wild Rover
        • 13 Years
        1 min ago

        Turner is a great pick this week

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        MGW is a good one week punt if budgets constraints

  4. trixz
    • 2 Years
    29 mins ago

    who should i bench: solanke, bowen, or diaby?

    turner
    cash-trippier-porro (andersen-kabore)
    son-salah-maddison-diaby-bowen
    watkins-alvarez-solanke

    thx

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      diaby

  5. Fuddled FC
    • 11 Years
    29 mins ago

    Trippier, Saliba*, Botman*, Porro, Kabore

    I'd probably play Botman if he was fit but for a 1 week punt who would you transfer out and who for?

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Murillo for Bot

  6. dshv
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Who prefer long term (i know is different positions)

    1. Gordon
    2. Eduard

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    2. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

    3. Admiral Benson
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      1.

      Gordon should play most games with Barnes out

  7. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    playing: Tripps, Cash, U-dog
    first sub: Botman or J. Andersen

    Open Controls
    1. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      Botman although I'd be tempted to start him over Cash

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        Cash more likely to get attacking return and perhaps to haul, but also more likely to blank. Coin toss category, I am starting both and benching Morris.

      2. Cojones of Destiny
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        yes still 50/50 on this one

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      B-man

  8. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    27 mins ago

    Saliba seems to be some sort of injury doubt. It was him last season who seemed to be pivotal for clean sheets. Makes double Arsenal defense too risky option imo. There is also possibility that we may want at least double attack.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      If he was playing before, unless his toe has got worse. I am not sure why he won't?

      I would sell saliba to Tsimikas then get Gabriel in I think (if he hasn't gone down in price)

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Your right. Saliba is the main man for Arsenal's clean sheets especially away from home

  9. DV8R
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    26 mins ago

    Onana / Turner
    Dias / Udogie / Botman / Cash / Kabore
    Rashford / Saka / Sterling / Maddison / Mbeumo
    Haaland / Watkins / Mubama

    1.8m itb 1 FT

    I'm thinking of Dias -> Trippier. Good move or lose someone else?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      I would

    2. cravencottage
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      yes, good move

  10. JonnyOnionRings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Is there anywhere you can find which teams are playing the highest lines? Can't seem to find it anywhere, want to use it to help decide on captain decisions (stupidly captained Son last week without factoring Luton would play a low block).

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      13 mins ago

      Hmm don't know where to find this statistically unless comparing heat maps maybe? Who are you wondering about specifically?

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        In terms of Son captaincy, I dont really fancy FUL/cry/CHE but wol/AVL look great. Think he's definitely no1 captaincy option GW13

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Son always scores against Palace

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Oh he does have a pretty good record actually yeah... still trust your lot to keep it reasonably tight though compared to SHU/LUT at ARS/AVL, and may stick with Haaland depending on which CBs Man Utd have available & how they look this week

  11. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Botman/Colwill > Tsimi for free?

    1 FT - 0,5 ITB
    Onana
    Gabriel - Cash - Colwill
    Mbeumo - Son - Maddison - Salah - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez

    Areola - Botman* - Mubama - Kabore

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Are you starting Colwill vs Arsenal over Botman?!? Why on earth would you do that?

      1. Malinwa
        • 7 Years
        just now

        /fail
        Botman instead of Colwill, logical.
        But what about my question..?

  12. theodosios
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    If I remember correctly, Saka carring injury since last season. So, you, as a manager, need to know what is current physical condition of every player in your team. If it turns out Saka lied about his health, then you as a manager need to punish him, regardless of whether he is best player in your team or not. Many things surrounding his injury are still in the dark.

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      I don't believe Saka has lied, nothing suggests that imo.

    2. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      "punish him"??

  13. cravencottage
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 mins ago

    which is best on WC
    A) Saka and Gordon
    B) Martinelli and Diaby

    1. Sure You Did
      10 mins ago

      A

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go B and bring in Saka latter if you wanted a double up

    3. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  14. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    What do I do with this team?

    1 free transfers and £0.4mil

    A few I like the look of but not sure if they’re better than what I have: Neto/Palmer/Hee Chan, Bowen, Diaby

    Turner
    Cash | Udogie | Trippier
    Saka | JWP | Salah | Gordon | Son
    Haaland | Alvarez

    Areola | Kabore | Lamptey | Archer

    1. Fuddled FC
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Maybe improve your bench in case of injury to your starters?

  15. El Copo
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Foden to Bowen or wait a week? Slightly concerned Foden won't play, don't know why.

    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      just now

      wait

  16. Zimo
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can't wait for GW10 to own this sexy team.

    Areola Turner
    Cash Udogie Tsimikas Botman Gusto
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Mitoma
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    1. Boz
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don't fancy Estupinian? (if fit)

      1. Zimo
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I do but I'm not on Wildcard. I'll be doing Maddison and Alvarez to Watkins and Mitoma.

  17. Boz
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best 1 week def punt? Already have Cash and Udogie, can't afford trips

  18. GreennRed
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Casemiro has a small ankle. I wonder what players have a medium, large and extra large ankle?

  19. MIGHTY JOE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    With OR 5,5 mill and several injury doubts, which alternative would you go for:

    Pope (Turner)
    Cash Porro Botman* (Saliba* Henry*)
    Diaz Son Mbuemo Saka* Bruno
    Haaland Alvarez (Semenyo)

    A) Henry -> Tsimikas

    B) Saka -> Maddison

    C) Saka/Haaland -> Salah/Watkins -4

    D) Diaz/Haaland/Henry -> Salah/Watkins/Tsimikas -8

    Thanks in advance!

  20. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    I am struggling to find a way to get Watkins in for gw10 barring injuries. Which choice looks best now in your opinion?

    Turner, Areola
    Trippier, Botm, Cash, Udog, Andersen
    Salah, Son, Maddi, Bowen / Marvelous
    Haaland, Alvarez, Morris

    1 ft, 0.0 itb

    A) Trippier to Ars def and Morris to Watkins
    B) Bowen to 4.5 + Morris to W, 4-3-3
    C) Son to Martinelli, Alvarez to Watkins
    D) Son to Saka, forget Watkins
    E) Something sneaky, even for a hit

  21. Malinwa
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Bench 1:
    A) Tsimi (EVE)
    B) Gabriel (CHE)
    C) Botman (CRY)
    D) Cash (WHU)

  22. El Copo
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Play Mitoma or Saliba?

  23. ChickenTikkaMoSalah
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Do we think Diaz starts?

