Rate My Team October 20

Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

The international break is over and with the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline approaching ahead of Gameweek 9, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman is here to help with your FPL dilemmas for the next hour.

Whether it’s questions on transfers, chip strategy, bench order or anything in between, Scout’s Deputy Editor will tackle whatever’s thrown at him.

He’ll be on hand to first reply to requests from Premium Members in the Hot Topic below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up. If there’s time, Tom will also turn his attention to other requests in the comments section.

If you’d like to receive an email notification letting you know when future RMT Surgery’s are live, you can now do so. When editing your profile, under ‘Alerts & Notifications‘, you’ll find a section on ‘Email Notifications‘. In there is an option for ‘Rate My Team Surgery‘, check that box and you will receive an email letting you know when the surgery is about to go live.

You can, as ever, chip in with your own opinions on the RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, you’re free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

  1. RMT SURGERY WITH TOM
    avfc82
    
    
    
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

  Mighty Wings
    
    
    1 hour ago

    Hi Tom, hope you're doing well!

    Would like to get Salah, but struggling to find a good way:

    Leno, Areola
    Trippier, Schär, Udogie, Cash, Estu
    Son, Maddy, Saka, Rash, JWP
    Haaland, Alvarez, Archer

    Any ideas? Thanks!

    Mighty Wings
      
      
      just now

      Sorry, have 2 ft

  FOO FIGHTER
    
    58 mins ago

    Pretty decent differential cap options this GW.

    Who would you pick?

    Salah, Son, Saka or Alvarez?

    Miguel Sanchez
      
      
      7 mins ago

      Salah - guaranteed to start and not a minutes/injury doubt this GW

      FOO FIGHTER
        
        just now

        Trippier seems an out there option as well.

    fish&chips
      
      
      3 mins ago

      I'm on Salah. Mr. reliable.

      FOO FIGHTER
        
        just now

        Yeah, he likes playing against Everton as well.

  Fast Hands Phil The Keeper
    
    58 mins ago

    1FT, 0.6m in the bank. Wildcard next week.
    How do I use my free transfer?
    Tsimikas for Baldock?
    Diaby for Sterling?
    Darwin for Alvarez?
    Schar for Thiago-Silva?
    Gibbs-White or Net for Mitoma?
    And who then do I bench?
    Squad is:
    Turner (Pickford)
    Trippier, Porro, Gabriel, (T. Silva, Baldock)
    Mbeumo, B-Fernades, Maddison, Mitoma,
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez.

    RoyaleBlue
      
      just now

      I like Gibbs-white vs Lut!

  Disco Stu
    
    
    58 mins ago

    Anything worth using my 1 FT on this week or just save it?

    Martinez/Areola

    Trip/Cash/Udogie/Tark/Kabore

    Son/Maddison/Bruno/Gordon/Bowen

    Haaland/Watkins/Morris

    Bobby Digital
      
      27 mins ago

      Save

    fish&chips
      
      
      16 mins ago

      Save. Think this is the week Bruno finally delivers. Bit jealous not having him.

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      just now

      Save. 2FT will be useful for gw10 and your team is fine for this week

  I'm Eric Laporte
    
    
    57 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    Currently on Wildcard and as my team value is shot after a poor start, I can't afford the team I want.

    Currently on:

    Turner Areola
    Trip Udog Cash Tsimi Taylor
    Salah Son Madd Gordon Palmer
    Haaland Watkins Archer

    Haaland, Watkins and Salah are really the only non negotiables for me. So my question is, is building the rest of my team around Son, Madd and Trip the right approach? Or would you downgrade Trippier and use the fund to upgrade Madd and Gordon to Bowen and Martinelli?

    Thanks in advance!

  Graham555
    
    57 mins ago

    Hi Tom

    Looking at moving out Haaland and bringing in Salah for the fixtures ahead

    This would leave £5.8 for another strker . . any tips

  La Roja
    
    56 mins ago

    Bench one;

    A) Cash
    B) Mitoma
    C) Gabriel

    Bobby Digital
      
      12 mins ago

      B

    Pukki Party
      
      just now

      C

  Miguel Sanchez
    
    
    55 mins ago

    Assuming Haaland does well against Brighton this GW I think I would be happy to captain him at OT vs United next GW too.

    OptimusBlack
      
      9 mins ago

      Yes Me too

    Funkyav
      
      8 mins ago

      think it has to be saka next week

      JBG
        
        just now

        Salah*

    FOO FIGHTER
      
      just now

      I am thinking Saka at home vs SHU but all depends on his Arteta fitness etc.

  OptimusBlack
    
    54 mins ago

    Best Two defenders for this GW only IF U already have
    Tripper Cash Udogie
    To use BB
    *Can't get Trent & Have 3 Spurs*

    FOO FIGHTER
      
      just now

      You will want to start Trippier Cash and Udogie so unless you are getting in an Arsenal defender then I would not be wasting any transfers.

  Gentlemens club
    
    44 mins ago

    Hi guys, team good to go? WC next GW. 0ft.

    Turner
    Cash Walker Udogie
    Salah Son Maddi Foden Mbuemo
    Haaland Wissa

    Andersen/Kaboré/Mubama

    XX SMICER XX
      
      13 mins ago

      G2G
      Bet you are looking forward to getting rid of the Brentford double up!

      Gentlemens club
        
        1 min ago

        Oh yeah

  Pukki Party
    
    41 mins ago

    1ft 0.4itb

    Johnstone
    Gabriel Cash Gusto Botman*
    Salah Diaz Son Maddison
    Haaland Alvarez

    Areola Nakamba Awoniyi* Beyer*

    A) Awoniyi to Solanke
    B) Beyer to Tsimikas
    C) Awoniyi, Nakamba to Archer, Mitoma -4

    FOO FIGHTER
      
      7 mins ago

      Solanke in 11 and 12 is a no go.

      I think still consider Foster instead.

      Pukki Party
        
        just now

        Don't really like any of the cheap forwards so that's why i'm thinking option C to be honest.

    JBG
      
      6 mins ago

      You're not contemplating taking out Botman?

      Curious as a fellow Botman owner who might take him out for Burn. After the Gabriel or Saliba debacle at the start of the season, I don't want to be burned again.

      Pukki Party
        
        just now

        Rather do Beyer to another defender as Botman will be fit and a good option again soon.

  Nightf0x
    
    40 mins ago

    Turner (areola)
    Poro gabriel burn (andersen cash)
    Diaby son mads bowen (diaz)
    Haland watkins hojlund

    Which ?

    A) roll ft, g2g
    B) diaz to hwang/neto, bench diaby

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      
      7 mins ago

      A

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      just now

      A

  FPL Blow-In
    
    38 mins ago

    One week punt Tsimikas or Murillo (or other def up to 4.8)

    Thank you

    XX SMICER XX
      
      5 mins ago

      Tsimikas

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      
      4 mins ago

      VDV

    Royal5
      
      1 min ago

      Tsim Tsim-eree

    FPL Blow-In
      
      just now

      Thanks folks

  IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    
    37 mins ago

    At a cost of -8

    Out: Saliba Doku Ferguson

    In: Tsimikas Gordon Darwin

    I would like to wait til tomorrow for early lineup leaks but I'm not sure I can wait.

    XX SMICER XX
      
      13 mins ago

      No No No

    Grande Tubarão
      
      
      12 mins ago

      Not being funny but no

    GreennRed
      
      10 mins ago

      No.

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      2 mins ago

      Sleep on it and you'll think clearer tomorrow morning

  XX SMICER XX
    
    36 mins ago

    Please rate my GW10 WC team:

    Areola Turner
    Cash Gabriel Udogie Tsimikas Brainwaite
    Salah Saka Maddison Mitoma Soucek
    Haaland Watkins Hojlund

    Thanks!

    DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
      
      14 mins ago

      Let 9 end.

      XX SMICER XX
        
        just now

        Oh

    RoyaleBlue
      
      4 mins ago

      I’d downgrade Hoj to archer and use the funds to upgrade Soucek, then play 3-5-2

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      1 min ago

      Looks okay but anything could happen in gw9 that could throw a curve ball at that team

  DARK SIDE OF THE LOON
    
    36 mins ago

    Save FT here? 0.2 ITB. Playing Strakosha. Areola comes on if Flekken features.

    Strakosha
    Porro Cash Burn
    Salah Son Maddison Neto
    Haaland Darwin Watkins

    Areola Anderson Taylor Castagne

    XX SMICER XX
      
      13 mins ago

      Roll

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      just now

      Save

  Fodderx4
    
    35 mins ago

    Haaland and Saka to Mo (c) and Watkins -4
    a) yes
    b) no

    I'm chasing with a terrible rank if that matters.

    Still got.my wild card too but fancy holding on to and doing something later.

    Royal5
      
      8 mins ago

      Are you mad?

    XX SMICER XX
      
      6 mins ago

      If want to chase rank captain Saka.

    Rupert The Horse
      
      
      just now

      Oh dear, B

  XX SMICER XX
    
    33 mins ago

    Anything worth a 1 week punt?

    Turner
    Cash Udogie Trippier
    Son Maddison Foden Mbuemo Rashford
    Haaland Hojlund

    1.5M ITB - WCing next week

    Thanks

    MADCHESTER UTD
      
      29 mins ago

      Make sure Sheffield Utd Vs Manchester Utd game is on first. Massive flooding in Sheffield

      XX SMICER XX
        
        just now

        Thanks - there were rumours Forest game could be impacted

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      18 mins ago

      Probably lose Rashford as his price could drop tonight. You've got Hojlund as Utd attacking cover anyway

      XX SMICER XX
        
        1 min ago

        Who would you bring in?

  Rupert The Horse
    
    
    28 mins ago

    Would you save FT here?
    Or do something like Botman to Van de Ven?
    Turner
    Trip Porro Cash
    Gordon Bowen Salah Maddi
    Haaland (c) Watkins Morris

    Areola Botman JWP Bayer

    Tcheco
      
      just now

      Save

  The Pep Revolution
    
    28 mins ago

    Hope everyone had a nice international break but glad it's over and FPL is back tomorrow.
    Salah or Haaland as captain?

    THFC4LIFE
      
      
      3 mins ago

      Going Haaland myself

    House Frey Wedding Planner
      
      just now

      The blonde Andy Carroll

  smokedsalmon
    
    
    27 mins ago

    Hi Tom,

    Making a WC this week. Thinking of something like this

    GK: Areola, Turner
    D: Trippier, Udogie, Cash, Tsimikas, Taylor
    M: Salah, Maddison, Bowen, Gordon, Diaby
    F: Halland, Watkins, Archer.

    Any suggestions? Have no money left in the bank with this squad

  GreennRed
    
    26 mins ago

    Gomez is fairly limited going forward but a better defender than Tsimikas. What cgance he starts LB while Robertson is out?

    Royal5
      
      15 mins ago

      Thought he already was playing?

      Royal5
        
        7 mins ago

        And not sure why people keep talking down Tsimikas. At times, when he played more regulary he was as good as Robbo aven better.

        GreennRed
          
          2 mins ago

          He's not as good a defender as Robertson. Arguably he's better going forward.

          Royal5
            
            just now

            Yeah probably right

    _Ninja_
      
      
      15 mins ago

      if it happens, Tsmi will play the easier games, when you would want to start him anyway.

      Rupert The Horse
        
        
        6 mins ago

        amazing fixtures now.

      GreennRed
        
        1 min ago

        I don't want either. Just asking. The next 9 fixtures don't look bad on paper but they'll play on grass. Tsimikas got a lovely assist for Greece in the Aviva. But Ogbene skinned him. Even if I'm a bit biased I know Ogbene is a limited hardworking winger and Tsimikas will face better opponents than him in so-called easier fixtures.

    No Professionals
      
      5 mins ago

      and Gomez is an AWFUL defender

      GreennRed
        
        just now

        Better than Tsimikas though.

  24. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    25 mins ago

    Would you rather play Cash (will be playing Bowen too) or Udogie meaning double Spurs defence?

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Udogie.

    2. Royal5
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      I think Cash as he is more attacking and Uddo keeps getting those YC

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Cash if you have double Spurs defence

  25. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    13 mins ago

    With so many 'experts' and content creators doing badly - most are currently ranked in the millions, my current OR of 260k seems like dizzy heights but if the season ended now, this would be my 2nd worst OR in the 18yrs I've been playing. Weird season so far.

    1. Manic M
      5 mins ago

      Even though I haven’t started particularly well I’m enjoying this season because I can’t remember it being so varied in the way people want to play. Wildcards going at different times, going with or without Salah, Haaland Son etc.
      The next few weeks should be really good hopefully.

    2. _Freddo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      4 mins ago

      This is some flex.

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hardly

    3. Grande Tubarão
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      260k would be my worst ever finish. That’s not something I’d be bragging about but congrats!

  26. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Any Alvarez news, didn’t see him in predicted lineup?

    1. Manic M
      2 mins ago

      I don’t think it’s the final draft but it’s all guesswork anyway. There’s no news and no reason to think he won’t start.

      Open Controls
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Good question. Wondering the same.

      https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/man-city-brighton-julian-alvarez-27945114#comments-wrapper

  27. HairlessGrealish
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Start Morris or Mbeumo. Or bench both and do Bell>Tsimikas and play him?

