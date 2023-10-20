444
  1. Bobby_Baggio
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    Evening all. Bit unsure where to go with this team? Save or use FT on swapping 4m def for another 4m def? 1FT and 0m ITB.

    Turner
    BOTMAN - Cash - Udogie
    Salah - Maddison - Rashford - SAKA - Gordon
    Alvarez - Haaland

    (Sanchez) - Archer - BEYER - LAMPTEY

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Botman i think has to go (shame). The doubt is too high

      1. Bobby_Baggio
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        For who - Burn or move to Someone else?

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Probably Burn. Only as Neale has him at 50% chance, or Gabriel,. Newcastle will get a CS. Arsenal might but will against Sheff Utd

    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Roll

  2. wulfrunian
    • 7 Years
    17 mins ago

    Botman->Dalot/Burn(-4)?Gusto is my sub.

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not worth it

  3. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Bottomed

    A. Start Cash
    B. Bench Cash, 1 week defender punt upto £6.5m

    1. Thomas Jerome Newton
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Porro or Virgil for a punt?
      Wildcarding next?

      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Already have 3 Spurs
        WC is the plan

        1. Thomas Jerome Newton
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cash is alright this week.

    2. Dwotle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn't bench a defender with Cash's upside and he's at home.

    3. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      A

  4. estheblessed
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Is it wild card time?

    £1.2m ITB and 1FT

    Ederson
    Andersen, Gabriel, Udogie
    Bruno, Son, JWP, Mitoma, Saka
    Alvarez, Haaland

    Jonstone, Morris, Estupian, Beyer

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Nope, 1 week punt for Saka

    2. Bobby_Baggio
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      Nah you are alrite

      1. estheblessed
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks what would you suggest then?

  5. Teahupo'o
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    G2G?

    Strakosha
    Cash Burn Udogie
    Salah Diaz Son Maddison
    Watkins Haaland Alvarez

    (Areola, Taylor Guehi Chuk)
    1FT

  6. Øgaard it's Haa…
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Interesting imminent price drops (according to fplstatistics):
    Mitoma - Not flagged so why just before a nice little run?
    Botman - Understand, may not make it back before GW11
    Saliba - Flagged but he's had time to rest. Bet he'll play
    Baldock - tbh, less interesting
    Rashford - Not flagged. No hint of injury. No IB issues. Big surprise so many sellers.
    Foden - Not flagged. No hint of injury. No IB issues. Big surprise so many sellers.
    Gakpo - Some injury concern but likely to be in squad. Rotation worries I guess.

    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      I own Foden & Rashford need them to hold

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Doesn't look good for them. I guess FPLers prioritising other mids.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yeah, I own Mitoma, Rashford and Onana who all look like dropping. Annoying just before WC.

      I don’t think I’ll lose SV on Miriam’s drop however

    3. Qaiss
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Rashford isn't a big surprise. I watched their first 2 games this season and knew I had to get him out of my team. They haven't played well in one match this season and he's now getting subbed off early

      1. Øgaard it's Haa…
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Yeah. I shifted him GW5, maybe too late, but if I had him now I'd keep for the next 5 GWs I think.

    4. George Sillett
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Mitoma - away to City , been injury doubt no surprise at all.
      Saliva-Gabriel attracting more attention
      Rashford - has been terrible in the PL as have MSN Utd
      Foden - usual rotation risk

      All these understandable.

  7. Brehmeren
    • 13 Years
    13 mins ago

    A: Kabore to Tsimikas (and play over Cash)?
    B: roll FT with no playing defenders on bench (Kabore and Beyer)

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B GW10 with 2FT will be gold

  8. Puzzle
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play Hwang (bou) or Burn (CPL)?

  9. Pomp and Circumstance
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    10 mins ago

    can I get input on this WC team?

    Turner, Areola
    Porro, Cash, Trippier, Tsimikas, C. Taylor
    Son, Bowen, Hee Chan, Salah, Palmer
    Haaland, Watkins, Archer

    thanks!

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Tripper to Gabriel/Burn and maybe Tsi to either of them, you need more funds in midfield

  10. SKENG
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Cash Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Diaby Bowen
    Haaland Darwin

    Ammisah Coufal Archer Branthwaite - 1 FT, 0.0M ITB

    Plan was to save this week. If news come that Darwin is benched, would you do Darwin > Alvarez?

  11. abaalan
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Pickford/Turner
    Porro, trippier, udogie (botman*, beyer*)
    Sterling, saka*, rashford, Bruno, foden
    Haaland, Alvarez (Morris)

    A. Saka to Madison
    B. Saka to Jota
    C. Sterling to ?
    D. Keep

    1 ft, 0 itb. Wildcard likely next week

    1. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I'd roll

  12. BusbySwede
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    What would you do with this?
    1 ft, 0.5 itb

    Turner
    Trippier, Cash, Udogie, Botman
    Son, Maddison, Mbuemo
    Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

    Onana, Andersen, Mitoma, Eze

    Obvious to finally sell Eze?
    Who to get in instead? Neto, Gordon or another option?

    Thanks in advance

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Neto has Bournemouth, Sheff Utd next three

  13. Ian Davis
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Current team with 2 FT:

    Turner
    Udogie/Cash/Schar
    Salah/Son/Maddison/JWP/Saka
    Haaland/Alvarez

    Areola/Botman/Archer/Andersen(Luton)

    Switch Anderson out to a playing 4.0 or any other obvious moves?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Taylor Burnley

  14. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Don’t see a need to burn an FT here?

    Tuner
    Burn, Cash, Porro
    Son, Maddison, Diaby, Salah, Gordon
    (H)aaland, Watkins
    (Areola) Archer, Taylor, Lamptey

    TIA

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Lamptey injued

  15. BrockLanders
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Tempted to move JWP to Richarlson this GW. WC next week anyway. Already have Maddy. Reckon that could cover lack of Son?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      worth a go

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        like Gibbs White on pens, all free kicks

  16. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    1FT 0.1m

    Turner (Johnstone)

    Saliba, Cash, Porro (Gusto, Kabore)

    Salah, Son, Maddison, Diaby, (Eze),

    Pedro Alvarez Haaland

    A. Save FT. Just hope for the best GW9 and then move Son, Eze, & Pedro, to Saka, Bowen, Archer (3-5-2) for a hit next week?

    B Eze to Neto GW9. Pedro to Nunez, and Son to Martinelli (exact funds (eek)), next week for a hit. (3-4-3)

    1. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Cheers!!

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        IYO, is Saka worth 0.8m > Martinelli if both were fit

  17. N00B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Best 4.7 defender?
    A) Tsimikas
    B) Gabriel

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Close one, I'd say Tsimikas just.

    2. GE
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B

    4. BrockLanders
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      If Tsmikas is nailed, him.

    5. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

  18. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    Areola
    Archer
    Gvardiol
    Gusto

    Deffo better weeks to play a BB right?

  19. GE
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Beyer -> Taylor or Osula -> Archer, or something else? Have Wildcard.

    (2FT, 0.6 itb)

    Turner (Johnstone)
    Trippier/Cash/Udogie (Kabore, Beyer*)
    Son/Maddison/Rashford/Bruno/Bowen
    Haaland/Alvarez (Osula*)

    1. SKENG
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Osula > Archer

    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nice team. isnt Osula likely to go down, and Archer up? next week perhaps

