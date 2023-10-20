The Scout Squad is a weekly feature in which our panellists attempt to pick out the best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for Gameweek 9.

This is a precursor to the Scout Picks, which will arrive ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

Our in-house team of Sam, Marc, Tom and Neale have each been explaining their notable Gameweek 9 inclusions and omissions in the article below.

MORE ABOUT THE SCOUT SQUAD

The focus is only on the upcoming Gameweek with the Scout Squad, so there’s no medium-term planning involved.

The players who get the most votes are much more likely to make the Scout Picks, although the final XI can’t exceed £83.0m. Occasionally, therefore, cheaper alternatives have to be found.

Each of our writers must meet the following requirements for this feature:

At least one sub-£5.0m goalkeeper

At least one sub-£5.0m defender

At least one sub-£6.0m midfielder

At least one sub-£7.0m forward

No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD: BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 9