  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 54 mins ago

    I don't think we're going to get Thursday's press conference times....... 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      5 hours, 46 mins ago

      More interested in the Friday ones.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 37 mins ago

        Kapow!

        Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      4 hours, 46 mins ago

      Does it actually matter?

      Open Controls
  2. Vazza
    • 3 Years
    5 hours, 38 mins ago

    Really tempted to remove Botman out for Gabriel even though the next fixture is in Newcastle’s favour.

    Really don’t trust that Botman will start regardless of what Eddie Howe says in the presser.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      5 hours, 35 mins ago

      Eddie Howe has a very troublesome relationship with the truth!

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        5 hours, 34 mins ago

        He is a thinned out quiff away from Trumpian levels of BS!

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 2 mins ago

      I am not sure since I have also Trippier and 3 other defenders. If one player doesn't start, it's not the end of the world. Morris is substitute good enough this week (vs Nfo) imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 29 mins ago

        Naturally Botman has to go if he is going to drop to 4.4, or before that happens.

        Open Controls
  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 hours, 20 mins ago

    Maybe a dumb question as not been following all the injury news - but who is more likely to return faster (e.g. GW10) - Botman or Estu? I assume the former but just checking I've not missed anything

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 14 mins ago

      B imo

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 hours, 14 mins ago

        like Botm

        Open Controls
        1. Fulchester's New Centr…
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Are you a naval man Derek?

          Open Controls
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 59 mins ago

    A. Play Botman
    B. Play Guehi.
    C. Guehi to tsimikas.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      A over B. Don't like selling Guehi, after 2 difficult fixtures he has plum ones. I bought Andersen this week, just to bench him twice though.

      Open Controls
  5. No Salah
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Play Cash or Mbeumo? Need to bench one

    Open Controls
    1. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 41 mins ago

      Mbeumo for me

      Open Controls
  6. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 47 mins ago

    Team : Pope (Turner)
    Trippier Walker Udogie (Cash Gabriel)
    Salah Son Maddison (Diaby Palmer)
    Isak Alvarez Watkins 0.5 itb 1FT
    A Bench Boost?
    B Son or Salah Captain?
    C Right Subs?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      3-3-3 is a fine strategy. Your enemies will be bamboozled! Before they crush you. Play Diaby. No BB this week. Everything else fine.

      Open Controls
      1. Tambling5
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 43 mins ago

        Cheers. He was my intended choice. Left 30 points on the bench last week with same subs, hence wonder about BB, but guess that's just part of the naturai consequence of playing a Haaland-free team so I have some agency in this!

        Open Controls
  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 35 mins ago

    Price changes 20 October

    Risers: Salah (12.7), Neto (5.8), Pedro Porro (5.2), Van de Ven (4.6)

    Fallers: Solomon (5.2), Gudmundsson (4.8), Williams (4.3)

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 32 mins ago

      Didn't expect the Solomon Islands to fall this week tbh

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        I lived in the Solomon Islands for three years, tis a true story! On Tasahe Ridge in Honiara. I had a 180 degree view across Iron Bottom Sound towards Central Province and Savo Island. Savo is home to the Giant Megapode. Their eggs are huge and delicious.

        Open Controls
        1. Scalper
          • 7 Years
          4 hours, 26 mins ago

          How often do you use chatgpt lol

          Open Controls
          1. The Knights Template
            • 9 Years
            4 hours, 24 mins ago

            By yiume twofella go lo Solo fo lookim haus blong mi lo Tasahe Ridge!

            Open Controls
            1. Fulchester's New Centr…
              • 6 Years
              4 hours, 18 mins ago

              Wanem nao lanus iu save?

              Open Controls
              1. The Knights Template
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 26 mins ago

                Mifala laek fo tok tok lo pijin, lo tagalog, lo oldfala inglis!

                Open Controls
                1. Makira Ulawa
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Bae iu luk save nem blo mi! FPL alive lo Happy Isles

                  Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Thankee very much!

      Open Controls
    3. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 hours, 26 mins ago

      Thanks Rainy - I think FPL Stats had nailed those 4 to rise tonight so good to see that they did.

      Open Controls
    4. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Brutality and beauty are all around us, yet so often we are unable to see past our own grievances.

      Open Controls
      1. The Knights Template
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Tis important to air the grievances yearly!

        Open Controls
    5. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      This not owning Salah business is getting nervy

      Open Controls
    6. NotReadyForPrimeTime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Cheers, Rainy!

      Open Controls
  8. Scalper
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 28 mins ago

    Foden’s 2 favourite opponents are Brighton (7 returns in 8 games) and Bournemouth (6 returns in 4 games). 2 of his next 3 games.

    Don’t think anyone will have him so hoping for big differential returns 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 30 mins ago

      For just a week I'd definitely do it.

      Open Controls
    2. chocolove
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 20 mins ago

      Ok

      Open Controls
      1. Scalper
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Glad you agree!

        Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 18 mins ago

      I don’t know if anyone has owned Foden more than I have over the last 4 seasons. Can’t quit the fella.

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 2 mins ago

        Well, why don't you? Why don't you just let him be? It's because of you Casual Player, that he's like this! He's nothin'... he's nowhere...

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 40 mins ago

          Just had a look

          20/21 - 8 Foden appearance
          Owned 7 weeks, from GW5 WC - he started first 2, then 3 cameos in 5. Despite this went from 83k to 7k, so I must've been doing everything else right. Then bought him back for a FH very late in season, where he was benched lol. FH was still successful. I came 25th that season, maybe Foden cost me the title?!?!!!

          21/22 - 18 Foden appearances
          3 double figure hauls, including 18pts first up... but 4 zeros and another 8 blanks

          22/23 - 4 Foden appearances
          Way less than I thought, but the timing was comical... GW13 WC for 2 1pt cameos, transferred out for 2, then back in for the GW17 post World Cup reset ... for 2 more 1pt cameos.

          23/24 - 8 Foden appearances
          Every week baby!

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Pep seems to give him a mid-season break where he hardly starts at all, but he can be explosive, it is just predicting it.

            Open Controls
  9. The Knights Template
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Son > Foden?

    Open Controls
    1. Scalper
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 23 mins ago

      Too sideways 😉

      Open Controls
    2. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      that could really hurt

      Open Controls
    3. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Irony of this reply after the comment above 😀

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 9 mins ago

        Zenith knows.

        Open Controls
        1. The Knights Template
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 24 mins ago

          No flies on Zenith! Even when the knight comes the raw prawn!

          Open Controls
  10. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    Need a nailed 4m, what about Branthwaite for Everton?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Seems to be the man. Was great last year for I think it was PSV by all accounts.

      Open Controls
    2. Casual Player
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      It's either him or a Burnley/Luton/Sheffield asset.

      I think he'll head in a goal at some point. Probably when he's my 3rd sub.

      Open Controls
  11. Bggz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    what about this for a WC draft?

    Turner, Sanchez
    Trippier, burn, pedroP, Anderson, Myko
    salah, bowen, sterling, jensen, neto
    solanke, haaland, alvarez

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      3 hours ago

      Ummm, Arsenal?

      Open Controls
      1. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        not essential with che and new coming up in the next three

        Open Controls
        1. Casual Player
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 36 mins ago

          You don't have to be "essential" to be a good pick. There's a number of slots there where I think comparably priced Arsenal assets are equal or better options.

          Open Controls
    2. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      If I was going to WC right now it would look something like this;

      Areola, Turner
      Cash, Udogie, Burn, Tsimi, Gusto
      Salah, Maddi, Martinelli, Bowen, Palmer
      Haaland, Watkins, Alvarez

      3-4-3 with decent rotation options...

      Open Controls
      1. Fulchester's New Centr…
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Yoink.

        Open Controls
        1. Zenith UK
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 23 mins ago

          You a fan?

          Open Controls
          1. Fulchester's New Centr…
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 13 mins ago

            Yep. Like as many playing options as possible as a WC now means other 20/25 weeks until the next one.

            Front 8 are great, like Martinelli pick to get ahead of the crowd. Maybe just Soucek over Palmer.

            Now we know Robbo is out for while Tsimi should be gold (luckily Liverpool is the early game so we should have some inkling if Kloppo plays him).

            I had Gusto till he got his RC. If James keeps breaking (and I think he has again, the poor bugger) than also a really good option.

            Open Controls
  12. KieranKA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Simple as Lamptey to Tsimikas, right?

    1 FT, 0.5 ITB
    Turner // Aréola
    Cash Udogie Burn // Lamptey Taylor
    Salah Son Maddison Bowen Diaby
    Haaland Watkins // Archer

    Bench one:
    A. Cash
    B. Udogie
    C. Tsimikas

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Personally, your starting 11 is good to go so I would roll that FT. Tsimi will be a better punt next week if he is the starting LB.

      Open Controls
  13. Zenith UK
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    G2G? 1FT 1.3ITB

    Flekken
    Trippier, Udogie, Cash
    Salah, Maddison, Mbeumo, Diaby, Doku
    Haaland (c), Alvarez

    Areola, Burn, Archer, Gusto

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      That'll do, Zen. That'll do. "FTs next week worth more than anything you might do now.

      Open Controls
      1. Zenith UK
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Exactly my thought mate.

        Think you replied to a previous comment of mine so thank you for that. Every time I post recently work pulls me away and I don't get back for hours so can only see replies and not enter discussion...

        Open Controls
  14. Casual Player
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    IB was so unexciting that I think with 2FT I'm making a GK swap and rolling the other

    Open Controls
    1. Zenith UK
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      Smart move really.

      Open Controls
  15. dshv
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    WC

    1. Jwp Mitoma Archer
    2. Bowen anderson Eduard/Joao pedro

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      I like Bowen, but as a three definitely prefer option 1.

      Open Controls
  16. Wakanda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    is Haaland still a must have ?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not if you have a structure that allows you to get him back again easily.

      Open Controls
  17. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    It worth to use BB on
    Pickford LIV (A)
    Burn CRY (H)
    Darwin EVE (H)
    Varane SHU (A)

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Not really. Could score pretty well, but equally could nd up with single figures.

      Open Controls
    2. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Bad Good Doubt Doubt And Keeper?

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I would except for keeper better opp will come mate

      Open Controls
  18. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Really can't decide on my one week punt.

    A. Mbuemo (home to Burnley)
    B. Hee Chan (away to Bournemouth)
    C. MGW (home to Luton)
    D. Neto (away to Bournemouth)

    What do you think?

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      b
      who is mgw?

      Open Controls
      1. Mirror Man
        1 min ago

        Professional Darts player. I think ol' Davvamc has lost his marbles sadly.

        Open Controls
    2. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      MGW, but wasn't he dropped the other week?

      Open Controls
    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Id punt on B and D to a lesser extent

      Open Controls
      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, I have Hee Chan as favourite.

        Open Controls
    4. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      47 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  19. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    play one in each:
    a. Leno
    b. Areola

    1. Botman (alongside Tripps)
    2. Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Bggz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      b2 hope for 0-0

      Open Controls
  20. masewindu
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Cash Trippier
    Salah Maddison Son Diaby
    Nunez Alavrez Hoijland

    Turner Burn Anderson Colwill
    1ft. 4.6m in bank. Any obvious moves??

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
  21. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I am tempted to roll ... What do you reckon ? 1free transfer and 0.9 itb

    2 free transfers next week to upside chase Arsenal & Villa fixtures would be good, even -4 for a mini reshuffle

    Turner
    Anderson Trippier Cash
    Son Saka Foden Maddison Sterling
    Haaland Alvarez
    Johnstone Edouard Beyer Estupiñán

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 9 Years
      30 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  22. OptimusBlack
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Bench one
    A- Foden BHA (H)
    B- Neto BOU (A)
    C- Darwin EVE (H)
    D- Alavrez BHA (H)
    E- Mbeumo BUR (H)
    Other are
    Son Maddison & Haaland

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      C if you think he doesn’t play or get very limited minutes.

      Open Controls
  23. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Wow, just noticed only Bournemouth, Burnley & Sheff Utd have concede more goals than Brighton ... and even Luton has conceded less.

    Imagine not captioning or even owning Haaland with a possible EO of 150% when Man City play Brighton.

    This weekend could be season changing heartache for some 😉

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      They will score at least four goals, likely more. Haaland two goals at least, Alvarez and Foden in the points as well.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Hope springs eternal

        Open Controls
      2. Mirror Man
        just now

        Foden? As in Phil Foden?

        Open Controls
    2. Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      yeah one frequent poster on here will do for sure ))

      Open Controls
    3. Manic M
      42 mins ago

      It appears that most that have gone without Haaland are CC’s and their followers that copy models. If this is true, for the good of the game, I hope it fails badly.

      Open Controls
      1. Hotdogs for Tea
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        CCs are a funny bunch ... but if someone sells Haaland and get the same points with funds spread across the team without him, then no harm done ... but it's that pesky captain malarkey that then is the fly in the ointment when he gets 20 points 🙂

        Open Controls
    4. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      I think many who have gone without Haaland actually did an analysis on their team.

      These have been my GW's so far.

      GW1 - Capped Haaland for his 26. OR 2.1m.

      GW2 - Capped Salah. Haaland had 2 points. OR 3.4m.

      GW3 - Triple capped Haaland for his meager 12 points total. OR 3m

      GW4 - Capped Haaland for his 40 points. OR 2.4m. His massive haul did not do much for me...

      GW5 - Capped Haaland for his 12 points. OR 1.7m.

      GW6 - Capped Haaland for his 12 points. OR 1.9m

      GW7 - Capped Haaland for his 4 points. OR 2.1m

      GW8 - No Haaland. Took a -28 to get rid of all the trash in my team. After Saturday matches my rank was sitting at 4.7m if memory serves me correct. At the end of the GW and Haalands blank, my 68(-28), my rank jumped to 2.5m which was quite surprising seeing I did not own Haaland and my massive hit. Luckily I brought in players who were killing my rank.

      Once you have done an analysis on your team, a draft without Haaland and then set it up propetly, the only way Haaland will crush you is if your the team you have has a cap fail, and majority of your players blank.

      Open Controls
      1. FOO FIGHTER
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This game does happen to come down to numbers, right? 😆

        Open Controls
    5. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Oh, and can't remember the name of the poster a couple of days ago. Think he has only capped Haaland once and sitting at 64k.

      Clearly it is all about the team you own and who you cap.

      Open Controls
  24. rakkhi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Video this week looking forward to GW10 and GW12, fixture shifts for defence and offence. Looking at questions:
    1. Keep Trippier or sell to free up funds
    2. Best 3 defenders for next 10 GW
    3. Attacking fixture swings. Which teams to avoid and which ones to get on.

    https://youtu.be/Fq2Ge9ldpi0

    Open Controls
  25. SpaceCadet
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    Best one gw punt?

    A. Almiron
    B. Hwang
    C. Neto
    D. Gibbs white
    E. Rodri
    F. Doku

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      Gordon? Foden?

      Open Controls
      1. SpaceCadet
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Budget 6.5m

        Open Controls
  26. HAMMERTIME107
    • 5 Years
    54 mins ago

    What do I do with this team?

    2 free transfers but nothing in the bank

    A few I like the look of but not sure if they’re better than what I have: Neto/Palmer/Hee Chan, Bowen, Diaby

    Areola
    Cash | Udogie | Trippier
    Saka | JWP | Salah | Gordon | Son
    Haaland | Alvarez | Archer

    Neto | Kabore | Lamptey | Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Prinzhorn
      • 2 Years
      31 mins ago

      You got 2 Archers.

      I would want Diaby from next week.

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Neto over Areola

      Open Controls
  27. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Thoughts on the weather disruption to games this weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Mirror Man
      3 mins ago

      Hurricane Phil is coming!

      Open Controls
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Probably only the Newcastle game at risk which is an issue when 2 of my fit 4 defenders are playing for them

      Open Controls
  28. Inter Me Gran
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    One week replacement for Mitoma up to £6.9 (already have Diaby)

    A) Gordon
    B) Neto
    C) Mbuemo
    D) just keep mitoma

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  29. Jamb0
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best defender for 4.3 or less? Need someone nailed if possible

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Taylor

      Open Controls
  30. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    2FT, £0.0 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Trppier - Cash - Botman - Udogie - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Maddison - Diaby - JWP
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Sell Botman?

      Open Controls

