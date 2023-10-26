505
  1. lotar
    • 1 Year
    22 hours, 13 mins ago

    Would you rather have Alvarez or Bowen?

    Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      22 hours, 10 mins ago

      Alvarez

    Kevin and Perry go
      • 3 Years
      22 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tough one that. If you have halaand then Bowen but he’s peaks and troughs. What about jwp and Alvarez. Or do you mean the midfielder Alvarez.

  Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    22 hours, 11 mins ago

    Is Mitoma playing in the #10

  gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    21 hours, 34 mins ago

    Managers make such strange decisions sometimes. An opportunity for Klopp to give his best player a complete rest with the game won at 4-1 but he subs him on. Baffling

  TMF86
    • 10 Years
    21 hours, 21 mins ago

    2 FT's and Considering Ferguson out for Watkins. Though would need to do Bowen to Palmer to fund it. Is this crazy?

    Leno
    Saliba/Trippier/cash
    Son/Madison/Saka/Gordon/Bowen
    Haaland/Alvarez
    .
    Areola/udogie/Andersen/Ferguson

    At the moment. Can't see anyone else to consider to fund this?

  Main Dispatcher 1921
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    20 hours, 46 mins ago

    Maddison & Neto to:

    1. Saka & Adingra/Palmer
    2. Martineli & Mitoma

  TomfooleryFC
    • 1 Year
    10 hours, 30 mins ago

    Which one??
    A) Alvarez > Watkins
    B) Mbuemo > Saka
    C) Both for a -4

  Wonderful Wizard Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Is it worth it to WC to bring in Watkins? I don't want to get rid of Alvarez though.

    Turner (FLEKKEN)
    AKANJI PORRO Tsimikas (BOTMAN BEYER)
    Salah Saka Maddison Bowen Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez (Mubama)

    I could WC to:
    AREOLA (Turner)
    CASH GABRIEL Tsimikas (BURN TAYLOR)
    Salah Saka Maddison Mbuemo (NAKAMBA)
    Haaland Alvarez WATKINS

    Or do I just stick and drop Akanji?

  Peter14
    36 mins ago

    Nunez or diaby to start ?!

