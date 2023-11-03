376
376 Comments
  1. theshazly
      35 mins ago

      Areola ( Turner )
      Tripps Cash Gabriel ( Taylor / Udogie )
      Saka Salah Mitoma Bowen Madders
      Haaland Alvarez ( Archer )

      Who to bench ?

      A ) Gabriel ( Newcastle )
      B ) Udogie ( Chelsea )
      C ) Taylor ( Crystal Palace )

      Who’s your captain for this GW ?
      Im leaning to King Mo

      1. Royal5
        • 12 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haaland atm - not a fan of Salah playing the full game midweek

      2. Bavarian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Haaland, he's on fire

    • leeboy104
      • 2 Years
      33 mins ago

      Pick one to start please:
      a) Taylor vs CRY
      b) Lascelles vs ARS
      c) Gabriel vs new

      1. I am 42
        • 10 Years
        21 mins ago

        A

      2. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

      3. mwa1t
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        C

      4. Punty McPuntface
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        A

    • I am 42
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      1) Maddison roll FT
      2) Maddison to Mitoma

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        12 mins ago

        1

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        1. They have Chelsea

      3. I am 42
        • 10 Years
        just now

        thanks both

    • XX SMICER XX
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Play Martinelli?
      Or take 1 week punt on Chan or Jota?

      1. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        22 mins ago

        Martinelli a slight doubt according to Arteta. To be assessed later today

        1. Ask Yourself
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Where you seen this ?

          1. Merlin the Wraith
            • 7 Years
            11 mins ago

            BBC report on Arteta's press conference this morning

            1. Merlin the Wraith
              • 7 Years
              10 mins ago

              Decent enough source for you? BBC that is rather than Arteta 🙂

              1. Skonto Rigga
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • Has Moderation Rights
                • 6 Years
                4 mins ago

                I think that's been misreported - the quotes sound very similar to the ones Arteta was delivering on Odegaard:

                https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/03/fpl-gameweek-11-team-news-fridays-live-injury-updates/

                1. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 6 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Here's the full transcription from Arteta's presser: https://www.arsenal.com/news/every-word-mikels-pre-newcastle-presser-1

                2. Merlin the Wraith
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I'll leave you to take that up with Auntie Beeb then

    • Lord Flashheart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      30 mins ago

      long term, who would you let go to bring in tsimikas?

      A tripier (ARS, bou, CHE, MUN, eve)
      B gabriel (new, BUR, bre, WOL, lut)
      C coufal (bre, NFO, bur, CPY)

      1. Connor's Calling
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        c

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Depends if you need the funds to upgrade other spots

    • JBG
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Which one?

      A) Guehi
      B) Tsimikas
      C) Save ft. and play C.Tsylor
      D) Save ft. and play Porro

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        8 mins ago

        A and B both good options this week. Who would you be selling? I’d lean towards D

        1. JBG
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'd be selling Porro.

      2. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        B

    • jcr1997
      • 2 Years
      28 mins ago

      a) Play Areola or Martinez?
      b) Play Gabriel, Burn or Udogie (if fit?)?

    • aidmata
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      28 mins ago

      Turner Areola

      Cash Lamptey Taylor Tsimikas Porro

      Nakamba Salah Maddison Son Bowen

      Darwin Haaland Alvarez

      2FT with 0.2ITB - any thoughts? Very happy with my team currently but do not want to lose a transfer. Thoughts were Bowen to perhaps Mbuemo but quite fancy Bowen long-term. Alternatively, could do Porro to Walker or Stones this week? Or maybe best to just tidy up Lamptey who is flagged currently to better fodder?

      Any suggestions welcome! Cheers

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah tidy up Lamptey

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Lamptey to Branthwaite/Lascelles or Porro to Estupinan (if available)

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Lamptey certainly isn't a pick for this season, or possibly any season. I'd do that if unsure.

    • Riders of Yohan
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      2FT 0.3ITB

      Areola
      Trippier Guehi Cash
      Diaby Bowen Madders Son Saka
      Haaland Watkins

      Turner. Porro Taylor Archer

      A) Porro to Tsim
      B) Bowen / Madders + Archer to Darwin + Chuk
      C) Turner to Strat

      Appreciate any help!!!!

      1. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        just now

        A

      3. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        B sounds really fun. Maybe with Maddi, but that's tight.

    • Cojones of Destiny
      • 5 Years
      23 mins ago

      Re post
      ML Q who scores more this gw:
      a. Tsimi + Son + Saka + Bowen
      b. Tripps + Alvarez + Madds + Mbeumo

    • afs2239
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Would you do this for -4
      Odegaard to Son
      Neto to fodder 4.5

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        17 mins ago

        neigh

      2. Ëð
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yes

    • Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      19 mins ago

      A: Start Diaz and do Udog -> Tsimikas
      B: Diaz -> Jota and start Taylor

      1. afs2239
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        A

      3. Punty McPuntface
        • 7 Years
        just now

        A

    • Punty McPuntface
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Tempted to wild card...thoughts on this WC team?

      Turner Johnstone

      Tsimi Lascelles Guehi Maguire Baldock

      Diaby Saka Salah Son mcAtee

      Haaland Darwin Alverez

      0.7 ITB

      1. Ëð
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        No need to WC

    • Atimis
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Would you have to play one of BSilva, Foden, Madd, which one would you go for this week only?

      1. Punty McPuntface
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Foden

      2. Holmes
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Foden I guess

      3. Atimis
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Cheers

    • Tmel
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bottomed:

      Archer & Bowen > Darwin & McAtee (-4)?

      1. suddenorgan
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Not for a hit

    • El_meak
        17 mins ago

        Who to replace Ødegaard with?

        A) Diaby
        B) Mitoma
        C) Bowen
        D) am I overlooking anyone?

        Currently have: Douglas Luiz, Mbeumo, Son, Maddison
        (Repost)

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          Saka?

          Diaby or Bowen.

          1. El_meak
              just now

              Oh yeah meant to put Saka as well

          2. Ëð
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Saka or Bowen

        2. Atimis
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Anyone tempted by Alvarez to Ferguson or Nketiah next week?

          1. Rupert The Horse
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            THERE MIGHT JUST BE AN ARTICLE ON IT FOR YOU.

          2. Øgaard it's Haa…
            • 1 Year
            1 min ago

            Yes.

        3. Ëð
          • 8 Years
          10 mins ago

          Digne worth the extra £0.2m over Pau? Ignoring the 4 yellows.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Moreno back in full team training this week

            1. Ëð
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thanks, didn't know that. Digne likely to lose his place?

        4. suddenorgan
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Turner
          Tsmiki Cash Gabriel
          Salah Son Maddison *Neto*
          Haaland Alvarez Watkins

          (Areola, Burn, Lamptey, Chuk) 2FT, £0.3m

          Just Neto -> Hwang?

          1. Ëð
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Decent move.

            1. suddenorgan
              • 12 Years
              3 mins ago

              not a huge fan of his fixtures but Wolves do seem to be scoring against everyone and he's cheap enough to bench

              1. Ëð
                • 8 Years
                2 mins ago

                I think at that price point easily the best option

        5. Rupert The Horse
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          10 mins ago

          NEW ARTICLE POSTED

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/03/fpl-qa-nketiah-cheap-defenders-cheap-midfielders/

        6. Ojpsan1
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          Jwp to:

          A) Mitoma
          B) Hwang
          C) Bowen
          D) Douglas Luiz

          1. Ëð
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            C easily.

          2. Ojpsan1
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Or Diaby

        7. Jason173
            8 mins ago

            Any ideas on this? Had a shocker of a week last week. Already used WC, 0.4 ITB, 2FT

              Leno
             Trippier - Udogie - Cash
             Bowen - Saka - Mitoma - Son - Maddison 
            Haarland - Alvarez   

            Areola - Gabriel - Estupian - Semenyo 

            Thinking Udogie -> tsimikas?

