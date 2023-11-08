180
  1. shirtless
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Think I'll move on Udogie this week. He's a headless chicken. Cost me 9 points in recent weeks. With all the injuries Spurs could be all over the place now. Guehi I think fits nicely and bank the 0.1 profit.

    1. Top Lad Dakes.
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Same place here, debating Guehi or Mitchell

  2. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I think I'm doing Burn > Livramento this week.

    I think Livramento coming on to replace Burn at H/T in a key game vs Arsenal is a strong indicator he's preferred over Hall. Plus he has the ability to play as part of the front 3 for higher attacking potential.

    The price is good, the fixtures are mixed but Newcastle are a strong defense, and he will likely be a rotation option anyway alongside the popular budget core of Cash, Tsimikas, Guehi.

    Other option is Maguire. Looks safe for mins while Martinez is out and his good form but it's United and that backline of Maguire-Evans is super suspect. When they're not playing bottom 4 opposition I have little faith they can keep a clean.

    1. Pipermaru
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      He is definitely "high risk, high reward" player, I don't mind him (Livramento). Might be an early sub or come from bench, little bit like Tsimikas is, but if you're ready for it go for it.

    2. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 4 Years
      42 mins ago

      I think Lascelles is a safer bet to start against Bournemouth (and cheaper). I am very much eyeing up the Lascelles/Livramento dirt cheap Newcastle defensive double-up that accommodates Chuk>Mbeumo in GW 14

    3. Piggs Boson
      • 12 Years
      42 mins ago

      Been thinking about that same move this morning. Going to wait to see what Howe says about him in his conference.

      He has a much higher ceiling than Lascelles.

      1. Pipermaru
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        37 mins ago

        I wouldn't rely on Howe's press conferences 🙂

      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        31 mins ago

        I don't want to lose the 0.1m on Burn so will likely move before Friday especially since Howe conferences are awful for info anyway.

      3. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Getting both is the right play

    4. sankalparora07
        just now

        Already did Burn to Laschalles....save and cheap pick atleast for a few weeks

    5. theodosios
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Mitoma(C) anyone?

      1. Thomas Jerome Newton
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        Learnt my lesson with a Watkins(C).

        1. duke313
            1 min ago

            Against Luton? Watkins could easily have had a goal and assist in that game if things had gone different. Sheff Utd are the worst team in the league, I'd expect Brighton to hammer them. Mitoma is the only nailed Brighton player, so makes sense.

      2. Barnaby Wilde
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Any news on Madders?

        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          59 mins ago

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/10/24/laterisers-fpl-gameweek-10-wildcard-draft/?hc_page=5&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26193273

          Friendly bet on Mitoma outscoring Alvarez from GW10-15.

          Two weeks in and Mitoma leads by 4 points. Not so ridiculous now is it? I'm debating selling Alvarez. Could be a good time to get off for a few weeks.

          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 4 Years
            50 mins ago

            Is Alvarez>Darwin worth a -4?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              47 mins ago

              No imo.

              Mainly because of next week. Having City right after the IB I think Darwin is very likely benched. They will want better, more coordinated pressers against City.

              Which means Darwin has to haul big against Brentford and Alvarez blank against Chelsea for the move to be worth. And I'm not confident of that at all. I think Chelsea were flattered by Spurs' red cards. They can be got at.

              I'd rather wait until GW14 for Darwin.

              1. DannyDrinkVodka
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Cheers, Burn>Lascelles would give me the extra cash and is sure is tempting to take Alvarez out with the upcoming fixture run……..although it may also be when he starts hauling!

          2. Shark Team
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            44 mins ago

            Mitoma or Nketiah though?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              43 mins ago

              Nketiah hasn't trained and Jesus could be back after IB. Don't like him much. The time to get Nketiah was on WC10.

              1. Shark Team
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                True… but having watched Brighton they aren’t as good as last season and Mitoma plays too wide

          3. Atimis
            • 7 Years
            22 mins ago

            Who would you choose? I'm also considering offloading, Nketiah looked nice but maybe Jesus will be back earlier and we could have some issues with Nketiah's fitness as well. Ferguson?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              16 mins ago

              Yeah I dunno... Ferguson is interesting.

        • Skogen89
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          56 mins ago

          Am i gtg?

          Areola
          Trippier, Cash, Lacelles
          Salah, Saka, Son, Bowen, Palmer
          Haaland, Alvarez

          Leno, Tsimikas, Archer, Botman

          --> Start Palmer, Tsimikas or Archer?

          1. TeddiPonza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            1 min ago

            Tsmikas vs Lascelles the dilemma here. Otherwise Fine.

        • Radulfo28773
          • 2 Years
          54 mins ago

          I have a what I think is a very good team for this week and considering BB. The only issue is Turner but only have 0.3 in the bank so Steele is the only keeper I can afford. He has a good fixture but… will he play?
          Any sort of pattern by de Zerbi in his keeper rotating strategy?
          Any advice welcome

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            43 mins ago

            Don't use a FT on a GK just to BB in a SGW.

            There will be other chances.

          2. Thomas Jerome Newton
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            Yes, don't bench boost yet.

          3. Radulfo28773
            • 2 Years
            13 mins ago

            Thanks guys

          4. Radulfo28773
            • 2 Years
            12 mins ago

            I guess I am tired to get more points on my bench than from my starting eleven.
            And I am not exaggerating!

        • Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          53 mins ago

          Which one scores more:
          A) Ward Prowse (NFO,bur,CRY)
          B) Alvarez (che,LIV,TOT)

          1. TeddiPonza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            9 mins ago

            B

          2. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            just now

            B

        • TeddiPonza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          51 mins ago

          Real benching dilemma this week. Which three would you play out of:

          A. Maguire LUT
          B. Gabriel BUR
          C. Palmer MCI
          D.Tsmikas BRE
          E. Lascelles bou

          Thanks

          1. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
            • 6 Years
            43 mins ago

            Abd

          2. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            ABE

          3. sankalparora07
              just now

              ABE

          4. Karan14
            • 7 Years
            49 mins ago

            Areola
            Gabriel Cash Tsimikas
            Salah Son Saka Bowen Diaby
            Haaland Alvarez

            (3.9 Gueihi Archer Taylor)
            2 FTs & 0.3m

            Have 2 frees and literally no transfers standout.

            Thoughts?

            1. Piggs Boson
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Taylor -> Lascelles? Maybe get Mitoma in?

              1. Karan14
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Could sell Diaby for Mitoma but from GW14 I would want Mbeumo for that spot.
                Lascalles is an option too.

          5. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 4 Years
            49 mins ago

            Start Cash if you have him?

          6. IAWC ( It's a Wonderfu…
            • 6 Years
            45 mins ago

            Not clear on guehi vs mitchell. Who is preference guys?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              39 mins ago

              Guehi is better for bonus. Mitchell scored the goal which is why he's got more points but Guehi could get one from a corner as well. Mitchell's attacking threat isn't enough more than Guehi's baseline bonus advantage imo.

              1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                31 mins ago

                Based on...?

                Mitchell got 7 Bonus points last season and Guehi got 2 (two).
                This season, Mitchell has 5 Bonus points and Guehi has 6.

                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  Guehi/Mitchell - per 90 stats

                  BPS Total: 21.0/19.5
                  BPS Baseline: 15.0/12.1
                  BPS Pass Completion: 4.0/1.5
                  BPS CBI: 3.2/1.8
                  BPS Recoveries: 1.3/1.9
                  Base Tackles: 0.6/0.3

                  Happy? Basically, his baseline bonus is higher so in any given game where CPL keep a cleanie, Guehi is far more likely to get bonus. 3 of Mitchell's bonus points were from the goal he scored otherwise he'd be lagging 6/2.

                  1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Guehi got 623 bps last season and ended up with 2 bonus points.
                    The next 3 highest scoring Palace players for bps ended up with 21, 15 and 10 bonus points.
                    Mitchell had 150 fewer bps but still outscored Guehi 7-2.

                    Seems you have come to the wrong conclusion about the link between baseline bonus and actual bonus points. If Palace drew every game 0-0 until the end of time then you might have been correct.

                    1. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 13 Years
                      just now

                      And yet he has 6 bonus points already... I see what you're saying but he has been getting bonus this season in Palace clean sheets. They are more defensive under Roy than Vieira and his pass completions in particular will make him get more bonus points.

                      There's very little in it. Not worth splitting hairs over what will likely be 1 or 2 points.

                2. Please Help I Don't Kn…
                  • 6 Years
                  17 mins ago

                  Mitchell has expected goal involvement per game of 0.11 to Guehi's 0.08. Negligable difference. Add the bonuses points as Camzy has shown, and he is the better option.

            2. Fuddled FC
              • 11 Years
              38 mins ago

              Guehi I think still

          7. Fuddled FC
            • 11 Years
            40 mins ago

            with no 2 FT and no other pressing transfers.

            Would you do Cash > Saliba?

            The Fixtures for Cash turn soon

            Open Controls
            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 5 Years
              4 mins ago

              I'd probably keep Cash for Fulham

            2. Geriatric Unathletic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              just now

              Just did exactly this 🙂

              1. Geriatric Unathletic
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                just now

                Cash to Saliba that is.

          8. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            I have a defence of:

            Trippier Cash Tsimikas / Taylor Udogie

            Looking to do Udogie to somebody, 0.5 itb 1ft

            a) Palace Def Guehi/Anderson/Mitchel
            b) Saliba
            c) Lascelles
            d) Livramento

            1. Traction Engine Foot
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              B best for the long term, but all the other options look good if you want to save some cash

          9. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            Is anybody considering starting Lamptey or is that too risky?

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              17 mins ago

              Nope. Too afraid of the cameo. He's benched. Besides, Brighton haven't kept a single CS this season.

            2. Traction Engine Foot
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              I was, but he managed to get injured again in the warm up against Everton!

          10. Traction Engine Foot
            • 5 Years
            22 mins ago

            Is Alvarez to Saka worth a -4? With the next few weeks in mind.

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Depends who the other players involved in those transfers are

              1. Traction Engine Foot
                • 5 Years
                10 mins ago

                It would be switching from 343 to 352, so swapping a fodder mid for a fodder forward

                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  I normally find it difficult to sell a good asset to another for free, for a hit I'm not so sure unless you are considering Saka (C) this GW

                  1. Traction Engine Foot
                    • 5 Years
                    just now

                    Thanks, not sure either which probably means I shouldn't do it!

            2. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              I would not, especially with Saka's form

              1. Traction Engine Foot
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Cheers, yes sensible, just think those fixtures could kickstart some form for him

          11. Qaiss
            • 7 Years
            17 mins ago

            Is Eze on penalties for Palace?

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yes

            2. cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              1 min ago

              Could be a very good differential

          12. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            15 mins ago

            Eddie Howe on switching Livramento to left-back during second half: "Tino did well in both [full-back] positions.

            Howe on Livramento at right-wing: "At the start of the season, it's not something I'd have looked to have played but my hand has been forced to a degree.

            "Tino has played in that role before. That's how he started at Chelsea, that was his position before moving to right-back. I thought he did okay in the first half. He probably performed better in his normal full-back role.

            "It was a case of trying to manage the minutes of the squad."

            https://twitter.com/1fplnews/status/1722232344114053424?t=fDFXPIabfkRWjjxRRPHWjA&s=19

          13. Warby84
            • 8 Years
            15 mins ago

            I stupidly bought in Wilson but don’t really want to use another transfer. Semenyo is my first sub

            1. Heavy Cream
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              What’s wrong with Wilson?

              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Howe on Wilson injury: "Callum was feeling a tightness in his hamstring.

                "We are really stretched.

                "It’s too early to say [if Wilson will miss Gameweek 12]."

          14. BucketHead
            • 10 Years
            14 mins ago

            Hi all..
            Finally made ground on my mini league and I'm now 10 pts clear so thinking my free this week is madders to saka but if I stretch to a -8 I can get Gordon and nketiah too for diaby and archer, only thing stop me is it negates my lead in mini league

            What would you do??

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              No

            2. Rasping Drive
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 14 Years
              9 mins ago

              Certainly wouldn't start taking hits now you've reached the summit.

          15. duke313
              11 mins ago

              Is Maddison to Saka worth it? I'm tempted by Maddison to Mitoma instead, I don't think Saka will outscore Mitoma this week. Thoughts?

              1. Arteta
                • 8 Years
                7 mins ago

                I think so.

              2. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                just now

                For free, yes. If injured and for a hit, also yes.

            • Kane Train
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Which one?

              A) Nketiah
              B) Alvarez

              1. Karan14
                • 7 Years
                3 mins ago

                Alvarez

              2. cravencottage
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                3 mins ago

                B better player ina better team, Also Jesus isnt far from returning

              3. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Nketiah has a knock.

            • cravencottage
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              4 mins ago

              Does Maddison, Martinelli > Son, Gordon make sense?

              1. sankalparora07
                  just now

                  No, not before arsenal play Burnley

              2. sankalparora07
                  1 min ago

                  Is Cash starting this weekend?? If yes, then I would roll my transfer... Otherwise will get Saliba in his place

