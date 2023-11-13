16
  1. Sheffield Wednesday
    • 3 Years
    20 mins ago

    Areola's a decent keeper but I've given up on West Ham getting CS - although the fixtures favour them the next few weeks.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Bin night?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        I asked Trent Alexander-Arnold-Horshack to take the bins out yesterday.

      2. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Binned Turner, benched Areola. My shiny new keeper rewarded me with one point last week.

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah I have this awesome rotation with Leno, but neither keep any cleanies, even if they have good home games.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        just now

        They are Elaine Bennis-dancing in your team!

  2. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Captain

    Salah
    Haaland
    Bowen
    Gordon

    I'm chasing

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Bit early for this sort of talk!

      1. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Aye... sorry.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen until further notice

  3. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    6 mins ago

    106 MLeader somehow haha, anyone have any comeback stories to give me hope?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I once had a 106pt deficit to mine mini-league leader at this exact same moment last season and I came back and defeated him!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I had to use mine mace and jousting sticks of course!

      2. Supersonic_
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Fills me with confidence.

        1. Supersonic_
          • 2 Years
          just now

          All the important chips left but so does he. Might have to get abit wild on the doubles.

  4. Supersonic_
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Also. CP fans, Mitchell nailed right?

