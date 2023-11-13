We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) notes from two more of Gameweek 12’s Saturday matches, involving Bournemouth, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

SOLANKE DOWNS EXHAUSTED NEWCASTLE

Two second-half strikes from Dominic Solanke (£6.4m) ensured Bournemouth’s dominance downed an unrecognisable Newcastle. It means only two forwards are on more goals than Solanke’s six, whilst Ollie Watkins (£8.4m) is the sole striker with more penalty area touches (79):

His four box shots contributed to a big expected goal involvement (xGI) tally of 1.27. Yet, in fairness, the tired Magpies looked fatigued from kick-off, decimated by an injury crisis that just won’t stop.

This time it was Miguel Almiron (£6.3m) added to the list, replaced by Matt Ritchie (£4.4m) early enough to mean the latter’s 70 minutes of this league campaign have already eclipsed last season’s total of 35.

It’s little wonder that a patched-up line-up containing Ritchie, 18-year-old Lewis Hall (£4.3m), 17-year-old Lewis Miley (£4.5m) and exhausted regulars couldn’t find a reply to Solanke’s masterclass.

LIVRAMENTO BENCHED

That’s why new Tino Livramento (£4.3m) owners were annoyed to see the full-back named as a substitute on Saturday. We said there’d likely be four spots for just five defenders, with Dan Burn (£4.6m), Matt Targett (£4.3m) and Sven Botman (£4.6m) all sidelined. Livramento was the unlucky one, considering his superb recent performances.

However, instead of owners missing out on an inevitable clean sheet for Kieran Trippier (£7.0m), Fabian Schar (£5.2m) and Jamaal Lascelles (£4.1m), this off-day saw Bournemouth rack up 2.46 expected goals (xG).

Heading into Gameweek 12, Newcastle’s attack and defence ranked as the top-flight’s best when it came to big chances for (42) and against (seven). On the other hand, the Cherries entered with the fourth-fewest big chances (15) and second-most conceded attempts (195). Second-best xG (23.11) versus the second-worst expected goals conceded (xGC, 23.88).

Andoni Iraola’s side flipped these stats upside down. They ended the weekend with more shots (19) than any other team and the joint-most on target (10):

GORDON AND SON QUIET UP FRONT

The only team with fewer attempts than Eddie Howe’s lot was the similarly obliterated Spurs. Whilst Newcastle were without Callum Wilson (£7.9m) and Alexander Isak (£7.4m), a combination of injuries and suspensions deprived the North Londoners of James Maddison (£7.9m), Richarlison (£6.7m), Cristian Romero (£5.0m), Destiny Udogie (£4.8m) and Micky van de Ven (£4.6m) at Wolves.

Therefore the potential of two FPL midfielders playing as forwards – Anthony Gordon (£5.8m) and Son Heung-min (£9.7m) – was severely limited.

Both managed just one shot from outside of the box and Son’s 0.12 xG narrowly beat Gordon’s 0.07.

It’s a bad time for consecutive Spurs defeats because Aston Villa and Manchester City await them after these internationals. Although those thinking of selling Son may need reminding that he’s still joint-second for shots on target (16).

WOLVES HAVE A HOME BITE

The much-changed Spurs defence very nearly held onto a 1-0 victory based on Pedro Porro (£5.2m) assisting Brennan Johnson (£5.8m). Except Pablo Sarabia (£4.7m) and Mario Lemina (£4.9m) turned it around in stoppage time.

It means that Wolves stayed unbeaten throughout a very difficult home run versus Man City, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham, with two wins and two draws.

Their first game without star attacker Pedro Neto (£5.6m) ended in a Gameweek 11 loss at Sheffield United. Instead of crumbling in his absence, Gary O’Neil’s troops somehow found a way to snatch all three points here.

Although Hwang Hee-chan‘s (£5.5m) five-match streak of attacking returns is over, coming soon are Fulham, Burnley and Nottingham Forest. A favourable run that gives Wolves a chance to move into the top half.

FPL NOTES: STARTING LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Neto; Aarons (Smith 68′), Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kelly; Cook, Christie; Semenyo (Ouattara 81′), Tavernier (Rothwell 90′), Kluivert (Sinisterra 68′); Solanke

Newcastle United XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Hall (Livramento 46′); Longstaff, Miley (Parkinson 66′), Willock (Krafth 90′); Almiron (Ritchie 31′), Gordon, Joelinton

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Semedo (Doherty 67′), Dawson, Kilman, Toti; Bellegarde (Kalajdzic 73′), Lemina, Joao Gomes (Sarabia 87′), Ait-Nouri (Doyle 87′), Hwang, Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario; Porro, Dier, Davies, Emerson; Bissouma (Lo Celso 76′), Hojbjerg, Sarr (Bentancur 63′); Kulusevski, Son, Johnson (Gil 76′)