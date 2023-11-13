40
  1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Greetings all!! Preferred option here???….

    A- Trippier, Saka and Nketiah
    Or
    B- TAA, Bowen and Edouard

    Both same price!!

    Cheers everyone!!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Don't like Edouard or Nketiah

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Me neither!! Haha, I have Nketiah now, just exploring other options haha, A is what I have currently(might have been helpful if I put that haha)

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          Saka to Bowen and upgrade Eddie for free?

          1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 9 mins ago

            Have the exact money to do Saka and Eddie to Bowen and Solanke as it happens mate, any thoughts??

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Nor TAA

    2. sandman58
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      B
      Nketiah will lose his place to Jesus

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 9 mins ago

        Very true mate!!

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Back to drawing board, please.

      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Haha failed again haha

  2. drughi
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Cash>Gabriel??

    1. sandman58
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Cash to Zinchenko

      1. drughi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Need that extra 0.1

    2. jammie26
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Keeping Cash. Played well yesterday, could have easily scored points.

      1. sandman58
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        He was ok
        Never threatened
        Made one saving tackle
        Digne looked more dangerous

      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Tired of him

        1. sandman58
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Think we all are

  3. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    2 hours ago

    Is Zinchenko or Maguire nailed?

    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      NN

  4. Phil's Stamps
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Long-term, do you think Saliba is worth a -4 over Cash?

    Would also mean downgrading Archer to a 4.3 (but do have two decent defenders on bench).

    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      No

    2. Harold99
        50 mins ago

        Possibly given Cash's form and Villa's bad fixture swing coming in the next few weeks, only problem is that Cash has much bigger upside so one big week from him could easily trump the reliability of Saliba when a hit is in play.

        1. Phil's Stamps
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          It would be for GW14, not the coming GW, and enable me to swap Diaby for Mbeumo at the same time.

    3. raoulduke71
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Diaby & Alvarez >> Eze & Watkins?

      1. Phil's Stamps
        • 12 Years
        54 mins ago

        No way. Diaby's next two are decent and Alvarez is a long term hold.

        1. The Big Fella
          • 7 Years
          18 mins ago

          Don’t agree he is a long-term hold. KDB is coming back, meaning he won’t be nailed, and even if he isn’t, his form is not great

          1. FPLEL
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Yep. Of all the things you can call Alvarez, 'long-term hold' isn't one of them - at least from now onward.

      2. Phil's Stamps
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah, thought I should have added (with caveat of seeing how KDB affects him when he's back) just after I posted. But providing KDB doesn't affect his game time (big IF, but possible), I think you've to got to hold a 6.5-ish starting forward in that City team. I can see no reason to be shipping him before KDBs back, there are just no reliable forwards this season apart from Haaland (Watkins? well his fixtures are about to turn for the worse).

        But yeah, I stand corrected, he's a mid-term hold for now, not a long-term one.

    4. Snake Juice
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      https://x.com/thelittlemans/status/1724201926462443998?s=20

      Botman update btw

    5. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ha ha at Lascelles buyers...

      See, still some fun to be had during international break

      1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        Livramento clearly the thinking players choice...

      2. ToffeePot
        • 3 Years
        just now

        what happened to him?

    6. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      23 mins ago

      I know he's cheap but Im sick to death of Areola's lack of points despite favourable fixtures. I really need a better keeper but I have too many other fires to put out.

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Not many other getting CS either really

    7. NATSTER
      • 13 Years
      19 mins ago

      What is the latest opinion on Saka without Odegaard & Jesus and Son without Maddison?

      Arsenal players should be back soon, but Maddison is expected after mid Jan 24.

      Is it probably time to sell Son?

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        5 mins ago

        Spurs look a lot worse creatively without Maddison, so definitely a case there.
        I’m still avoiding Saka too, as I think no Ode is a similar situation.

    8. Randaxus
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am in love with my midfield, Salah/Son/Saka/Bowen/Palmer.

      1. Boberella
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Saka not setting the world alight but like it otherwise

    9. Vincenzo
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Areola
      Trippier-Porro-Cash
      Son-Salah-Bowen-Saka
      Højlund-Alvarez-Watkins
      Turner-Gordon-Taylor-Tsimikas
      1.9 in bank
      Palmer in for Gordon this week...
      already planning to bring back Halland after i sold him last week to bring in Salah

    10. Boberella
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Is there any thoughts in when the DGW for Man City and Brentford will be after their blank in gw18?
      Do we think it’ll be between gw20-22 somewhere?

