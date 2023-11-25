210
Betway November 25

Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 13

210 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Betway

The following article involves an advertisement for a betting company and is strictly for users aged 18+.

Gameweek 13 continues this weekend and Betway have joined in with a couple of Super Boost offers.

After a November international break that felt never-ending, Premier League fans can rejoice at the return of domestic action. It kicks off with a huge Manchester City v Liverpool lunchtime clash, with another six taking place on Saturday, before two on Sunday plus some Monday night mayhem.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 13 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 3/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 6/4:

  • Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Julian Alvarez (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 6/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

  • Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)
  • Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

The first boost revolves around the weekend’s big match. Over their last 11 domestic meetings, Man City and Liverpool have taken part in 43 goals – just short of averaging four each time.

Mohamed Salah has seven goals and three assists against them, from 12 league encounters. In fact, the only player ahead of him for goals (10), attempts (38), big chances (14) and shots on target (16) so far in this campaign is monstrous opponent Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has netted four times during his latest three run-outs and will see this usual goal-fest as a great time to add to his 25 on target – with a rate of slightly over two per game, requiring one for this leg feels straightforward.

His Man City team-mate Julian Alvarez isn’t an obvious call here, having registered just three big chances all season. But he’s started every league game for a team that is far ahead of the rest for shots on target (84).

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, it’s fourth versus fifth in north London.

On paper, it’s a pair of teams that play with a high defensive line – a risky strategy that bears great rewards when successful. So you’d assume that both centre-forwards Son Heung-min and Ollie Watkins will get several opportunities at being put clean through on goal.

After all, the pair sit alongside Salah on 16 shots on target, ranking joint-second. Not only that, Watkins is number two for efforts inside the penalty area (35) and leads proceedings for the team with the second-most goals (29).

A patched-up Spurs will be missing both their first-choice centre-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. It’s a weakness that can be targeted by both Watkins and Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman has put a shot on target in three successive matches and they’re forming a fruitful partnership up front.

Get the Betway Super Boost here

Full T&Cs apply | 18+ | BeGambleAware.org. | #ad

super boost
210 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Nunez starting after the IB, pretty much shows he is first choice now

    Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Top 10k EO:
    Salah 129.3
    Haaland 104.8
    Watkins 79.4
    Trippier 69.8
    Son 65.6
    Cash 52.7
    Bowen 50.3
    Saka 47.6
    Areola 46
    Mitoma 41.3
    Diaby 35.1
    J.Alvarez 33.2
    Saliba 27.5
    Gordon 22.9
    Mbeumo 22.8
    Andersen 22.7
    Tsimikas 17.9
    Gabriel 17
    White 14.7
    Douglas Luiz 14.3
    Darwin 14.2
    Johnstone 13.4
    B.Fernandes 12.8
    Pedro Porro 11.4
    Martinelli 11.2
    Mitchell 10.4

    Open Controls
    1. Fitzy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      A few surprises in there

      Open Controls
    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Data didn't pull though right lol
      Ignore!

      Haaland actually 131%
      Salah 121%

      Open Controls
  3. FOO FIGHTER
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Why do people make FPL so complicated?

    Open Controls
    1. Esraj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      SImplicity gets boring after a while.

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Why do people make weight loss so complicated or any other simple but quite difficult thing

      Human nature I guess

      Open Controls
  4. DMP
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 34 mins ago

    Benched Alvarez for Palmer based on rumors. Hope it pays off. 😀

    Open Controls
    1. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      If Alvarez continues to be the waterboy, doubt he will haul. When he was playing right behind Haaland he was thriving. Now Alvarez is deployed to carry that City team.

      Open Controls
  5. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    2 FTs and the planned moves are:

    Watkins, Alvarez, Chukwuemeka > Darwin, Mbeumo, Osula -4 mini WC

    Worth? I don't love selling Watkins this week but needs must to enable Darwin and Mbeumo.

    Open Controls
    1. kempc23
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      Im looking at something kinda similar. Presumably you cant stretch to Archer? Actually maybe I cant now either

      Open Controls
    2. FOO FIGHTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Once KDB is back, I reckon Alvarez is going to run the entire show.

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Alvarez has TOT(H) without their starting CBs there, imo his fixture is too good to sell him before that

      Open Controls
      1. nanxun
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Agreed.

        Open Controls
      2. Dirk Diggler
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          He has been completely useless for a while. I will be dropping him with my 2 FT. I would prefer Bernardo as my second City asset, if I was actually wanting 2.

          Open Controls
          1. Fitzy.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            9, 2, 2, 5 isn't 'completely useless for a while' - especially at his price.

            Open Controls
            1. Dirk Diggler
                1 hour, 27 mins ago

                I consider that poor and useless. Price is irrelevant to me, he is a poor option.

                Open Controls
        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          It’s ok, but do think Watkins vs. BOU and Alvarez against a depleted TOT are good games

          Open Controls
        • ClassiX
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Tricky. You're almost certainly baking in 2 FT's after GW17 to get rid of Mbeumo to bring back Watkins (v SHU)?

          Open Controls
      3. Shark Team
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 19 mins ago

        I predict
        Liverpool to play possession based football and not sit back. City to open the score early and sit back, then later they will hit twice in the counter and score at least 1 goal from counter attack.
        Liverpool also gonna score max 1 goal as City know how to defend well and apart from Salah Liverpool’s fwds are not clinical.
        Score prediction:
        2-1 or 3-1

        Open Controls
        1. Dirk Diggler
            1 hour, 32 mins ago

            You lost me at City know how to defend.

            Open Controls
            1. Shark Team
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              I know they conceded goals vs Chelsea but in big games at home they don’t really concede that much since Pep returned to this system last March

              Open Controls
        2. nanxun
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I feel a little sick. Alvarez and Tsimi are 1-2 on my bench.

          Gonna go run errands and come back for the second half. ffs.

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.