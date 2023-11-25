Betway’s Super Boost – Gameweek 13

Sponsored by Betway

Gameweek 13 continues this weekend

After a November international break that felt never-ending, Premier League fans can rejoice at the return of domestic action. It kicks off with a huge Manchester City v Liverpool lunchtime clash, with another six taking place on Saturday, before two on Sunday plus some Monday night mayhem.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK 13 SUPER BOOST?

If you’re new to the Super Boost, it’s effectively enhanced odds on cherry-picked match events.

A trio of match events, to be exact, so you’ll need all three to come in.

On Saturday, Betway are offering 3/1 odds for this treble rather than the original 6/4:

Erling Haaland (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Mohamed Salah (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Julian Alvarez (1+ Shots on Target)

Meanwhile, there’s 3/1 instead of 6/4 on offer for Sunday’s Super Boost:

Son Heung-min (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Ollie Watkins (1+ Shots on Target)

(1+ Shots on Target) Moussa Diaby (1+ Shots on Target)

SATURDAY

The first boost revolves around the weekend’s big match. Over their last 11 domestic meetings, Man City and Liverpool have taken part in 43 goals – just short of averaging four each time.

Mohamed Salah has seven goals and three assists against them, from 12 league encounters. In fact, the only player ahead of him for goals (10), attempts (38), big chances (14) and shots on target (16) so far in this campaign is monstrous opponent Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian has netted four times during his latest three run-outs and will see this usual goal-fest as a great time to add to his 25 on target – with a rate of slightly over two per game, requiring one for this leg feels straightforward.

His Man City team-mate Julian Alvarez isn’t an obvious call here, having registered just three big chances all season. But he’s started every league game for a team that is far ahead of the rest for shots on target (84).

SUNDAY

Then, on Sunday, it’s fourth versus fifth in north London.

On paper, it’s a pair of teams that play with a high defensive line – a risky strategy that bears great rewards when successful. So you’d assume that both centre-forwards Son Heung-min and Ollie Watkins will get several opportunities at being put clean through on goal.

After all, the pair sit alongside Salah on 16 shots on target, ranking joint-second. Not only that, Watkins is number two for efforts inside the penalty area (35) and leads proceedings for the team with the second-most goals (29).

A patched-up Spurs will be missing both their first-choice centre-backs, Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven. It’s a weakness that can be targeted by both Watkins and Moussa Diaby. The Frenchman has put a shot on target in three successive matches and they’re forming a fruitful partnership up front.

