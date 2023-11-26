Tottenham Hotspur will host Aston Villa on Sunday, with all eyes on popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets Son Heung-min, Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins, all of whom are owned by over 30% of managers.

Spurs started the season very well but have suffered consecutive defeats, which has coincided with a string of injuries and suspensions to key players.

It continues to impact their first XI, with Cristian Romero (suspended), Micky van de Ven (hamstring), Yves Bissouma (suspended), James Maddison (ankle) and Richarlison (pelvic), to name a few, all absent in Gameweek 13.

Destiny Udogie is at least back from suspension but Pape Sarr has failed to recover from the knock he sustained while playing for Senegal.

It means there are four changes to the side that lost 2-1 at Molineux a fortnight ago, with Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Bryan Gil coming in for Eric Dier, Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Sarr. Gil or Dejan Kulusevski look to be playing as a number 10, then.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, enter the day just one point behind Tottenham.

Only Manchester City and Newcastle United have bettered their 29 goals so far and the movement of Watkins and Moussa Diaby could potentially cause problems for Spurs’ makeshift backline this afternoon.

The pair unsurprisingly start up front, with Unai Emery making just one change from the 3-1 win over Fulham prior to the international break.

It’s a significant one, however, with Diego Carlos replacing Youri Tielemans, which should see Cash take up a more advanced role, either as a wing-back in a 3-5-2 or winger in a 4-4-2. Jacob Ramsey returns from injury as a substitute.

Kick-off in north London is at 2pm GMT.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Royal, Davies, Udogie, Bentancur, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Gil, Johnson, Son

Subs: Forster, Austin, Dorrington, Dier, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Donley, Veliz

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne, Cash, Kamara, D Luiz, McGinn, Diaby, Watkins

Subs: Olsen, Lenglet, Moreno, Ramsey, Bailey, Tielemans, Iroegbunam, Dendoncker, Duran