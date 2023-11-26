320
  1. Woy_is_back
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Haaland C surely next gw?

    1. jacob1989
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Yeah at home always haaland

      1. Woy_is_back
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Romero is still suspended so it seems obvious

    2. JBG
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You think Salah will have higher EO than Haaland next GW?

      It's between those 2 for me.

    3. Utopsis
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Salah

  2. jacob1989
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Damn it really needed a mega haul from porro.

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      free kick goal second half?

    2. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Still on all set pieces?

  3. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    VAR not working at start, clear red for Carlos elbow on Bryan & Spurs pen denied.
    Replay on Sky.

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 6 Years
    just now

    Time to get rid of Cash... Porro or Zinchenko?

