  1. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    They all beat me, had 40 🙂

  2. Maddamotha
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Assuming both are out, which one? Taylor 1st on bench in case of no show.

    A) Bowen > Mbuemo
    B) Eze > Palmer
    C) Both -4

    1. Muller Reus Corner
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      B as Eze is longer term

    2. FFS ManU
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      A)

  3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11675/13018296/rodrigo-bentancur-tottenham-midfielder-out-for-at-least-10-weeks-with-ankle-ligament-damage

    Bentancur out for 2 months. Such a shame for him after only returning, especially as it was from a nasty tackle

    1. F4L
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      damn. might open the door to more Kulu central, thought he looked good there. quotes after the game saying he enjoyed the role.

    2. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Really feel for the lad after just coming back

  4. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    2FT, 0.2M ITB

    What to do here guys? Bowen to Gordon if Bowen proved not fit?

    Areola
    Taylor Cash Saliba
    Salah Mbuemo Son Bowen*
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Tsimi Kabore* Anderson*

  5. Jebiga
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Martinelli or Son to Saka?
    Should I do it today? 🙂

    1. Muller Reus Corner
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Martinelli but I'd wait

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      martinelli, trossard is looking sharper and could take some of his minutes

      i wouldnt do today

  6. Muller Reus Corner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who are the defenders under 5m to target over next few weeks?

    Need to think about replacing Cash, Guehi and Lamptey.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Zinchenko is 5.0m
      Udogie is 4.8m

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Gabriel 4.9m

    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Lascelles, Udogie, Gabriel. then zinchenko/moreno/porro just a bit more

  7. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 11 Years
    1 hour ago

    Son to Saka?
    Should I do it?

  8. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    54 mins ago

    Keep Bowen on WC14?

  9. rozzo
    • 10 Years
    47 mins ago

    Areola Turner
    Cash Tsimikas Lascelles Branthwaite Andersen(Luton)
    Salah Son Saka Bowen Nakamba
    Haaland Watkins Alvarez

    2ft
    1.1 itb

    Been taking more hits this season. Its worked out more often than not.

    How does Andersen, Bowen, Nakamba and Alvarez to Gabriel, Mbeumo. Gordon and Semenyo for -8 sound?

    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      The only 2 I'd be looking to change here are Cash and possibly Bowen depending on a confirmed injury update

    2. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Definitely does not look worth -8 to me.

  10. F4L
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    play Johnson (city away) or Palmer (Bri home)? Leaning towards Palmer with no Dunk/Europe midweek

    1. NZREDS
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Def palmers for me

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 8 Years
        just now

        cheers

    2. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Palmer is easily the better fpl asset + much more favorable opposition. Would sell Johnson asap tbh

      Open Controls
    3. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Palmer

  11. Qaiss
    • 7 Years
    42 mins ago

    Alvarez rest, perfect for us owners

  12. Saka Rice
    • 9 Years
    40 mins ago

    Gordon over Palmer right?

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      I think Palmer slightly edges it due to penalties.

    2. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      Definitely prefer Palmer. Lots of games for Newcastle now, and Barnes nearing a return I think, Palmer more set and forget

    3. C0YS
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Happy Gordon owner, but as mentioned keeping an eye on his minutes moving forward. Not sure I would buy now

      Open Controls
    4. Stranger Mings
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Palmer just

  13. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    39 mins ago

    17 year old Miley starting against PSG!

    Newcastle XI: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Lascelles, Livramento; Miley, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Almiron, Isak, Gordon

    Subs: Dubravka, Karius, Dummett, Hall, Huntley, Ndiweni, Parkinson

    City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker (C), Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Lewis, Bernardo, Foden, Grealish, Haaland

    SUBS | Ederson, Carson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Doku, Alvarez, Gomez, Bobb

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Oil ftw

    2. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      cheers. no Doku hmm

      cant see Newcastle getting much tonight tbh, PSG have looked good recently

  14. Mr. O'Connell
    • 11 Years
    36 mins ago

    Any danger of any of these players returning soon?

    Chilwell, Estupinan, Botman, Eze

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 11 Years
      26 mins ago

      Injury section does not paint a nice picture. Lot of unknowns, though.

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 min ago

      No / No / Who knows with Howe / Probably

  15. AFC49
    • 10 Years
    34 mins ago

    Diaby and Bowen to?

    A.) Saka and Palmer
    B.) Mbuemo and Sterling

    Open Controls
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      A

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Mbeumo Palmer

      Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      A just.

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 4 Years
    30 mins ago

    Arteta on playing Zinchenko at left 8:

    "He does play that role coming from a different position in the attacking phase. He doesn’t play there in the defensive, stable situations, because we believe we have other players to use there. It is a possibility, because he’s done it."

    1. Cos I'm Not Eze E Ha H…
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Presume this means Zinc plays further forward when Ars attacking, but stays deep when defending .

  17. C0YS
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    Best 2 midfielders to build towards in the next few GW’s?

    A) Mbeumo
    B) Bowen
    C) Hee Chan
    D) Palmer
    E) Sterling

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      AB

  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Is Ødegaard > Saka the right choice or anyone else you prefer?

    Rest of midfield below.

    Son Mbeumo Bowen Díaz

  19. C_G
    • 8 Years
    6 mins ago

    keep Diaby this week?

    Also which 3 to play from these?

    Tsimi, Tripps, Zinchenko, Lascelles

    1. I Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Monitor Diaby's minutes in Europe. Probably fine to keep him for Bournemouth if you think he's going to start but Bowen (if fit), Mbeumo, Sterling, Gordon, Hee Chan, Palmer all better options in my opinion.

      Trippier, Zinchenko and Tsimikas.

