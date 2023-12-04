FFS Mini-Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 14

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 14, when differential captains Son Heung-min and injury-doubt Ollie Watkins (who had both been sold by many managers) outscored the more popular choices.

As well as mini-leagues, we report on the latest news about FFS Cups, community Head-to-Head Leagues and Last Man Standing. Strikers Keepers Losers Weepers is covered in a separate series of articles.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Mike Arrigan has taken over from Thayib Rusfadli at the top of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (league code 5k0l6n). He previously led after Gameweeks 5 to 9 and again after Gameweek 11.

He has now risen to the dizzying heights of number four in the world.

The top five teams in this mini-league are all ranked in the top 111 overall, with three inside the top 15. Therefore it’s now the second-best worldwide, based on the average scores of each league’s top five.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league, having risen to 263rd overall. He has had four top 7k finishes and also leads the Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league.

FFS OPEN CUP

Gameweek 14 brought round two of the FFS Open Cup.

The three former winners still in the competition all lost. donnellyc lost 58-63 to Minhquan0409, alongside Wild Rover 47-64 Dr Robotniki and A Manager Has No Name 55-72 Spectrum.

However, the highest-ranked manager, ulafhai (Olavi Oja), won his match and is safely through to round three.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 14 was also round one of the FFS Members Cup, where the 256 qualifiers included four former winners (rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper and Chaballer). The highest-ranked qualifier was MDAALLEN (652nd).

Mohd Rodzi and Scrumper both won and progressed to round two but Chaballer was beaten 55-77 by Germanrapha and rrcmc tied 66-66 with THFC4LIFE, losing on overall rank.

As MDAALLEN was beaten 62-80 by Richardsp93, the highest-ranked manager remaining is now Wilbs810 (3,618th).

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. The next rounds in both cups will be in Gameweek 16.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Meanwhile, Cak Juris has regained the lead from Qian Hao Ong in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues, having previously led after Gameweeks 3 to 5, and now has 33 points out of a possible 42. He was 27th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame following its Gameweek 12 update.

Kuba Büttner in League 8 Division 124, Mohammad Matin Sororian in League 9 Division 83 and Alex Dimitrov in League 9 Division 114 are now the joint top scorers in the Head-to-Head Leagues with 39 points each.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 14 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code x9free) was 51 after hits, with 76 teams to be removed.

It means that 731 are going through to Gameweek 15. The LMS leaderboard shows the current live safety score, leaders and teams in danger of being eliminated. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

Ciaran Sundstrem and Adrian Bleichmann were the joint top scorers of the Gameweek. Ciaran had double-digit hauls from Son, Watkins, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Anthony Gordon, while Adrian’s were Son, Watkins, Gordon, Kieran Trippier and Charlie Taylor. Adrian has had three top 5k finishes.

MODS & CONS

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) is ahead for a third consecutive week and fifth time this season in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league. This team is 2,867th overall.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Brett Woodward (Shake n Bake) is the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Kevin Prendergast is still number one in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (league code x8qf0d). These nine weeks on top are accompanied by an overall placing of 111th.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Olavi Oja (ulafhai) leads for a third successive week and fourth time this season in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (league code 4y0ws3).

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

It’s four weeks on top for Clive Curran in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (league code oymggk), rising to 2,797th overall. He also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k and Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-leagues.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

Elsewhere, Nigel Chubb leads for a fifth consecutive week and seventh time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (league code xz4wet).

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Cameron Wong leads for a tenth week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (league code mq8lpy).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2019/20 FPL Champion Joshua Bull is celebrating his sixth week in a row – and seventh over the season – on top of Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Clive Curran leads for a third week in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (league code xbert7).

FPL VETS

Joakim Viheriä is ahead for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league and is 7,432nd overall.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

Patryk Gamrot leads for a third consecutive week and fourth time this season in my Opening Day League and is now 5,446th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

It’s Clive Curran again, setting the pace for a fifth week in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league (league code 65xmu5). The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is still 43rd in the league.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, William Fortescue is up to first place in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (league code b84jwh), having previously led after Gameweeks 9 to 12.

GET INVOLVED

