  1. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    What GW does the FPL Cup begin?

    1. Wild Rover
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      15

    2. Merlin the Wraith
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Its in the Leagues/cups section. 1st round GW15 with top scorers GW14 possibly getting a bye through to round 2

  2. Jones Kusi
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Who to bring in?
    Saka or Mbuemo

    1. Werner Bros
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      I'd go Saka of the two

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Think you have to side with Saka for his consistency right now.
      Should get a rest in next CL match.

  3. Werner Bros
    • 8 Years
    8 mins ago

    Finding it really tough to decide on this. Would love to hear people's opinions

    A: Bowen Watkins > Saka Archer (MITB to do Anderson > Palmer next GW and Archer becomes bench attacker)

    B: Bowen Alvarez/Watkins > Palmer Isak

    Areola Turner
    Cash Tsimikas Lascelles Branthwaite Porro
    Salah Son Mbuemo Bowen Anderson
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    2FT 0ITB

  4. Atimis
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Salah (c) watching the game live?

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Can't look past Haaland against Ange's high line. Will be fun.

      1. Konstaapeli
        • 7 Years
        just now

        But if you are at Anfield, for sure, go with Salah.

    2. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      No right answer here.

      Don’t vilify yourself if it goes against you, don’t consider yourself a genius if you get the better end of the stick

  5. The Count of Monte Cristo
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Own both Eze and Bowen. Who is the priority to get rid of?

    A) Eze
    B) Bowen

    Looking at Gordon / Palmer as their replacement.

    1. Konstaapeli
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I did Watkins & Bowen to Darwin & Gordon. Might have been the first hit of the season.

  6. Coaly
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Watkins to Nunez or Isak?

    1. cruzex
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      DRwin

      Open Controls
    2. Tasty Jerk
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Isak

  7. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    Darwin is tempting me...

    1. The Count of Monte Cristo
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Likewise, I’m considering Eze + Mubama —> Palmer + Darwin (-4) and playing 3-4-3.

  8. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    I'm hearing Watkins starts against Man City next week.

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No early game! Whats the point of sharing ground breaking info?

  9. Ady87
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    1FT, £0.7m ITB

    Areola (Leno)
    Saliba Tsimi Andersen (Cash Bell)
    Salah Bruno Saka Gordon Mbuemo
    Haaland Alvarez (Archer)

    Got exactly enough to do Alvarez > Darwin. Worth doing for free or hold? Any other moves worth doing? Cash out at some point I guess.

  10. Kantelele
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Play one :
    1 a) Cash b) Taylor
    2 a) Mitoma b) Archer

  11. Get up ya bum
    • 14 Years
    1 min ago

    Just noticed I have 15 playing at home this gw 😳

  12. ididnt
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Son > Odegaard for a risky punt?

  13. I am 42
    • 10 Years
    1 min ago

    1) Son to Salah
    2) Eze to Mbuemo
    3) Watkins to Darwin
    4) all 3 for -8

    not enough funds to do 1 & 2, 1st Sub Livra

  14. The Mighty Whites
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Thoughts? 1FT, £1.4 ITB, thoughts?

    Areola - Turner
    Cash - Gabriel - Kilman - Tsimikas - Kabore
    Salah - Son - Saka - Mbuemo - Diaby
    Haaland - Alvarez - Archer

    A: Diaby ➡️ Palmer
    B: Turner ➡️ Leno/Sanchez/Raya
    C: Cash/Kabore ➡️ Saliba/Zinchenko/Schar/Silva/Castagne
    D: Alvarez ➡️ Darwin/Isak

