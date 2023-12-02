Qualifying for our FFS Members Cup competition took place in Gameweek 13, as did the first round proper of our FFS Open Cup.

We’ll bring you the latest results and draws in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 43 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically, while those who scored exactly 42 only progressed if their overall rank was 108,963rd or better.

Four of our former winners – Scrumper, rrcmc, Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All four would have qualified regardless, having each scored more than 50 points in Gameweek 13.

Scrumper now faces Ex_pat in the first round, with rrcmc up against THFC4LIFE. Chaballer takes on Germanrapha, while Tangible is Mohd Rodzi’s first opponent.

MDAALLEN is our highest-ranked manager, having risen from 1.1 million in Gameweek 5 to the lofty heights of 652nd place without the use of a chip.

Richardsp93, some 1.6 million places further back, is tasked with stopping MDAALLEN in round one of the FFS Members Cup.

The Dinkum Donuts, who counts a 25th-placed finish in 2009/10 among their achievements, is another qualifier who sits within the top 5k.

They must first face gomes_21.

Dazzler‘s Gameweek 13 score of 74 was the highest of our qualifiers, while MuddyData was cutting it fine by claiming the 256th and final spot in round one.

You can see the full draw here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Former champions Wild Rover, A Manager Has No Name and donnellyc all made it through safely to round two, where they will next face Dr Rabotnicki, Spectrum and Minhquan0409 respectively.

Another three of our past winners bowed out at the first hurdle, however.

Gribude was seen off by NOJS NOBBLERS, while 2EyedTurk was edged out by a mere two points by FPL_underdog.

TH14 was eliminated after a 47-all tie, meanwhile, with opponent Pocket Beatnik progressing by virtue of a superior rank.

Also squeaking through after a draw (51-51) was ulafhai, our highest-ranked manager in 652nd place, who saw off the unlucky Anu Liz Mathew.

It’s thalliday1985 up next for ulafhai.

Just to prove that anything can happen in a cup format, The Dinkum Donuts and LeoNguyen237 – who were our only other two qualifiers sitting in the top 5k before Gameweek 13 – were both knocked out, seen off by Bresso23 and Erskine Eejits.

St Pauli Walnuts was the unluckiest manager: a score of 62 points was higher than 496 of the 511 others in round one but they had the misfortune of meeting Donquixote0112, who finished the Gameweek just gone on 63.

Zaves, by contrast, progressed despite scoring just 36 points.

The full round one results can be viewed here.

The second round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 14

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 20

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 21

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 22

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 23

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for each competition are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher