  1. tabby98
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Start one:
    Colwill
    Lascelles
    Mitchell

    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Too late!

  2. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    49 mins ago

    panties down

    1. xuwei
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      I assume women use this site too bro.

      1. lilmessipran
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        He aint writing that for you or is he?

      2. Philosopher's Stones
        • 3 Years
        32 mins ago

        True.

        Bras down as well, ladies.

  3. Cojones of Destiny
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    wat to isak done GL all

    1. aapoman
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same boat. Hope it pays out

  4. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    48 mins ago

    pants and all that

    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      bras?

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        sure, why not

  5. Ibralicious
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Uh oh. Was it stupid to play Taylor over Alvarez?

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Yup.

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Oh well

        1. Bleh
          • 6 Years
          3 mins ago

          Good luck though, never know with this crazy game!

          1. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Yoo too mate

    2. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      Very risky at least.

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yikes

    3. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would think so

    4. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes it was stupid but doesn't mean the result can't be good!

      1. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        I appreciate the positivity

  6. ljuta zena
    • 7 Years
    48 mins ago

    Pens down lads

  7. CoracAld2831
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    47 mins ago

    Bowen -> Mbeumo and roll.

    Haaland ©

    Good luck everyone.

    1. CoracAld2831
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Kept Watkins.

  8. tiger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    47 mins ago

    It's done...I've bought a ticket to the Darwin Chaos show

    1. Bleh
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Same! Here we go!

      1. tiger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's gonna by entertaining!

  9. Nightf0x
    • 8 Years
    47 mins ago

    Burn bowen -4 to pinock palmer, watkins starts cash 1st on bench, haland (c)

  10. yez quatre-vingt-treize
      46 mins ago

      8 team draft, should I keep Doku(A) or Doucoure (B)? (CONCAF for Doucoure in consideration)

      1. VGD
          just now

          a

      2. Merlin the Wraith
        • 7 Years
        46 mins ago

        & that was the no news... 🙂

        1. F4L
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          ended up benching White ffs, normally leaks happen 😥

        2. Merlin the Wraith
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Coming up.... Much wailing & gnashing of teeth.

          Weather: Scorchio

      3. Fabreghastly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        45 mins ago

        Dumped Watkins for Darwin last minute. The guy has gotta haul sometime

        1. tiger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Fulham then Sheff Utd...surely now is that time! Come on Darwin!

        2. Letsgo!
          • 7 Years
          19 mins ago

          Nah

        3. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          17 mins ago

          My thinking too so same.

        4. Wobbles
          • 2 Years
          7 mins ago

          Me too, easy switch to Isak if he flops.

          1. Letsgo!
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            He always flop

      4. Ibralicious
        • 9 Years
        45 mins ago

        Did everyone switch (C) back to Haaland after peer pressure?

        1. Mambino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          44 mins ago

          Not I

        2. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          44 mins ago

          It was on Haaland all week until 15 mins ago.

          1. Mambino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            Salah?

          2. Ibralicious
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I switched it the opposite way at 5 mins to go. One of us will make it to the other side with pants

        3. Bobkat
          • 1 Year
          43 mins ago

          Mines on Salah, really was a 50:50

        4. MissouriMarten
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Been on Salah all week and stuck to my guns. Nervous though, as I've got most of the 50/50s wrong so far this season.

          1. Amsterhammer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            I’ve been in Salah all week and then switched to Haaland!

            1. Amsterhammer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              On* ha ha

          2. Bobkat
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Same! Let’s hope we’ve made the right choice for a change

          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            4 mins ago

            I default to Haaland and have gone Salah 3 times this season so far. 2 correct, 1 wrong.

          4. VGD
              1 min ago

              I stuck with Salah

          5. Mr. O'Connell
            • 11 Years
            42 mins ago

            Am perma cap Haaland all season so I can't budge from him, but Jackson is the best captain this week.

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 3 Years
              27 mins ago

              Only after Maupay

          6. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            41 mins ago

            Salah
            Gets a CS point
            Gets one more point for a goal
            Fulham is worse than Spurs (who have a history of doing well vs. City even when out of form)
            Never blanks at home

            1. Mambino
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 mins ago

              vs Haaland more likely to get a hattie - I've gone your side of the balance

            2. VGD
                just now

                Totally agree that's why I went for him

              • MissouriMarten
                • 8 Years
                just now

                I admire your certainty and went Salah for similar reasons, though don't feel quite as confident as you. I really could do with getting one right.

            3. Bobby Digital
              • 6 Years
              40 mins ago

              *beer

            4. tsm
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              38 mins ago

              Went with salah, few reasons

              1. He is after the 200 goal personal record
              2. Mid vs Fwd goal pts are more, fancy a cs in that match too
              3. When city played Fulham was a goal fest
              4. Maybe Ange ball will change shape this gw

            5. Walter White (WW)
              • 2 Years
              38 mins ago

              Haaland(C) maybe Saka was the right choice tho… 😆

            6. CoracAld2831
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              36 mins ago

              Had it on Haaland at first, then Salah, but ended up on Haaland.

            7. Fabreghastly
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              33 mins ago

              Spurs gonna attack and have no 1st choice CBs. Why would you bet against him?

            8. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              19 mins ago

              I was never going to move off Salah tbh.

              I'll live and die by my decisions.

          7. Philosopher's Stones
            • 3 Years
            43 mins ago

            For all saying to put the pen down.

            Yes, my pen is down.

            1. Slitherene
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Shield your stones as well, while you're at it.

            2. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              just now

              So you are not on pens this weekend?

          8. Zalk
            • 12 Years
            43 mins ago

            With no hits it should be a nice green arrow before any games are played. Will enjoy it while it lasts.

          9. ljuta zena
            • 7 Years
            42 mins ago

            Just started this
            Areola
            Coufal, Saliba, Taylor
            Salah (c), Palmer, Son, Saka
            Haland, Watkins, Alvarez
            Subs:Turner, McTom, Baldock, Lasc

          10. goriuanx
            • 13 Years
            42 mins ago

            LTFPL and Big Man have the exact 15 players. Heck, the bench order is even the same.

            1. Philosopher's Stones
              • 3 Years
              28 mins ago

              Are they dating the same woman too?

              1. tiger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                just now

                or dating each other?

            2. tiger
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              28 mins ago

              who's copying who?

            3. Debauchy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              24 mins ago

              Happens, on my main ML there are a few with identical teams, circumstamtial.

              1. Debauchy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                circumstantial

            4. George Sillett
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Always found it amusing that someone is insecure enough to call themselves big man

            5. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Wasn't Bakar's team pretty much identical to Zoph's last season? The Wire has definitely improved with Pras replacing him.

          11. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            40 mins ago

            For the last 5 minutes I kept changing my team and can't remember when and if I pressed the save button.

            I first had Alvarez on the bench and TAA captain but hopefully changed it. Wasn't sure who to bench instead, Gordon, Darwin or JWP. And Captain Salah or Haaland.

            Will find out when the update is completed.

            1. Ibralicious
              • 9 Years
              2 mins ago

              Lol same. Except I can't figure out if I had a burnley defender or a recent world cup winning attacker in the lineup at deadline

              1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                just now

                I'm quite sure, it was the wrong decision anyway and the FPL universe will win again.

          12. Walter White (WW)
            • 2 Years
            36 mins ago

            Haaland(C) because I am too tired to overthink.

            1. Hairy Potter
              • 8 Years
              23 mins ago

              Better and more concise than Camsy's essay on captaincy the other day.

              1. George Sillett
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                I took one glance at it and decided to stare at the wall instead for greater enjoyment

            2. OverTinker
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Sqme

          13. The Pep Revolution
            • 12 Years
            30 mins ago

            Anyone else here kept the faith with Watkins? He could well play and score tomorrow.

            1. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              13 mins ago

              Yeah. More so for not wasting 4 points, sold Bowen and no great alternatives.

            2. George Sillett
              • 8 Years
              13 mins ago

              Big gamble imo

            3. Gegenpress
              • 7 Years
              11 mins ago

              Kept Bowen and Watkins

              Gordon First on bench - Bowen has good fixtures coming up and seems close

              I reckon Watkins starts

            4. Firminooooo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yes. I expect he will start and……. blank. 100% big haul for lucky Darwin punters.

              1. Gegenpress
                • 7 Years
                just now

                As a Liverpool fan I hope Darwin kills it! But reckon if Watkins starts he gets a return vs Bournemouth - Wasnt worth a -4 from my side as I did Mitchell and Diaby to Zinchenko and Gordon yesterday morning!

          14. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 min ago

            Yellow flagged players start often, but I really don't remember now players with any orange in their flag having started. Perhaps I have just sold them from my team too fast. Has anyone followed flag accuracy on official site?

