Here’s what you need to know about Gameweek 14.

When’s the deadline?

A later-than-usual 13:30 GMT on Saturday 2 December, due to the absence of a lunchtime kick-off.

This is the first of three deadlines in eight days, with Gameweek 15 hurtling into view next Tuesday.

What’s the injury latest on Ollie Watkins and Jarrod Bowen?

Vague.

Unai Emery said that Ollie Watkins (£8.5m) was “50/50” for the trip to Bournemouth on Sunday, while David Moyes was yet to get a medical update on Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m) when he faced reporters in his pre-match press conference.

“He is going to be a doubt for Sunday but we are adding other players like Jhon Duran, Zaniolo, Ramsey, getting more minutes. “He is not completely not available for Sunday, we are going to wait for tomorrow and it depends if we can take a risk or not with him. What he feels for one match, 90 minutes, the demands we are going to face on Sunday. “We are going to think only [about] the match on Sunday. At the moment, 50/50 for Sunday.” – Unai Emery on Ollie Watkins

“Because we’re only just back [from Serbia], I’ll find out in training a bit later today. We left several behind, a couple had bits of viruses and flu-like symptoms, so I’ll get the chance to see them a bit later on and find out. “Jarrod [Bowen] had an injury, so I’ll pick up with the medical team who were with him and see what they feel. Hopefully, I’ll have a wee bit of a better idea this afternoon.” – David Moyes

All the relevant updates from Friday’s pre-match press conferences can be found here, while there’s also a video round-up to be found on YouTube.

Who are the best replacements for Bowen and Watkins?

Transfer targets for the medium term are covered in our Watchlist feature, which is updated every week.

Bryan Mbeumo (£7.1m) and Alexander Isak (£7.5m) were the big risers in this refresh – and, as it happens, they’re also the most-bought players in their respective positions in Gameweek 14.

You can see who our points projections tool favours here.

Palmer v Gordon: Which one to get?

Two of the most-bought midfielders of Gameweek 14 are Cole Palmer (£5.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£5.9m), who have attracted a combined 650,000+ transfers in at the time of writing.

Az compared the two in an article earlier today, narrowly favouring the penalty-taking Palmer, while Lateriser studied the pair as part of a wider look into sub-£6.0m midfielders. The takeaway from that: don’t discount Hwang Hee-chan (£5.6m) or Brennan Johnson (£5.8m), either…

Should I sell Son?

Aside from the flagged Bowen, Son Heung-min (£9.6m) is the most-sold FPL player of Gameweek 14.

Five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman attempted to answer this question in a Members article earlier this week, detailing the pros (striker role, nailed starter, a manager who won’t compromise his attacking principles) and cons (FPL price, two tough fixtures in the next three, injuries weakening Spurs as a collective).

Who should I captain?

It’s arguably the toughest captaincy call of the season, with Erling Haaland (£14.0m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) on home soil.

Scout readers favour Salah at present (42%-31%) in our captain poll.

Hibbo looks at the two main contenders in the weekly Captain Sensible article.

Gameweek 14 Scout Picks + Differentials

Our weekly selection – which is essentially a Free Hit in all but name – features budget FPL goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher (£3.9m) between the posts, someone who looks set for a short run in the Liverpool side thanks to an injury picked up by Alisson (£5.6m).

Meanwhile, our three differentials – FPL picks owned by fewer than 5% of managers – are all players who cost less than £5.0m.

Predicted line-ups

In the absence of a soothsayer or club insider, we’ve got predicted line-ups for all 20 Premier League sides.

A busy month ahead

Gameweek 15 is the first midweek round of Premier League games – so get your benches ready as there could be some rotation, as top-flight head coaches manage minutes and weary legs.

No team has a shorter turnaround time between games than Liverpool during this period, with only 63 hours separating their Gameweek 15 and 16 matches.

Keep an eye on the yellow card count as we approach Christmas, too: a total of 27 players are one booking away from a suspension.

Blank Gameweek 18 is looming large, as well, so either plan to be without Brentford and Manchester City assets for one week only or consider a Free Hit.