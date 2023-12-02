342
342 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Stranger Mings
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Guys is Akanji best defender for up to 4.9 for GW14-17?

    Open Controls
    1. Mad Cash Dash
        23 mins ago

        Gabriel, if you don't own him. If you do (and can stomach Pep's untimely rotations), then yes, Akanji is the answer

        Open Controls
      • Harold99
          just now

          Possibly also Tsimikas on upside as Klopp said he will be getting a run of starts

          Open Controls
      • outernational
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        Which move(s) to make here?

        2FT 1.1 ITB

        A: Bowen to Gordon
        B: Bowen to Palmer
        C: Andersen to Saliba
        D: Archer to Isak + Bowen to Palmer
        E: Bowen to Palmer + Diaby to Gordon

        Flekken
        Trippier | Andersen | Gabriel
        Mbuemo | Salah | Saka | Bowen* | Diaby
        Haaland | Alvarez

        Areola | Archer | Branthwaite | Lascelles

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Jerome Newton
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          A)

          Open Controls
        2. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          48 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        3. Natho79
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          D

          Open Controls
      • Brunsvigeren
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        In doubt, any change or roll FT?

        Have 3 thoughts

        1 FT, 0.4 itb

        Areola
        Tsimikas, Tarkowski , Gabriel
        Salah, JWP, Mbuemo, Gordon, Bowen
        Darwin, Haaland

        Leno, watkins, cash, Udogie

        Cash - - > Pinnock, and play 442, Bench Bowen
        Watkins--> Issak, bench Bowen
        Bowen - > Martinelli

        Open Controls
        1. outernational
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Watkins to Isak or roll.

          Open Controls
          1. Brunsvigeren
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Its a close call..

            Open Controls
      • drughi
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Gtg? Bench correct?

        Areola
        Lascelles tsimikas gabriel
        Palmer salah son mbuemo saka
        Alvarez Haaland (c)

        Turner watkins Taylor guehi

        Open Controls
      • Lallana
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Wildcard good to go?

        Kelleher | Sanchez
        Gabriel | Zinchenko | Pinnock | Lascelles | Taylor
        Salah | Son | Saka | Mbeumo | Nakamba
        Darwin | Haaland | Isak

        Open Controls
        1. Natho79
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          GTG

          Open Controls
      • SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Guys what to do here? Not sold on cash. 1ft ,0.5mitb

        Areola
        Gabriel taylor cash
        Salah son palmer saka mbeumo
        Haaland watkins

        Turner Archer guehi porro

        A)watkins to Darwin
        B)cash to tsimi
        C)cash to lascelles

        Or take a bit to do both A and b/c.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I would do A+B, but xP is perhaps -1.7(?) points. Entertaining value if Darwin braces is my reasoning 🙂

          Open Controls
      • Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Bench order of please. I can't decide.

        Who goes on first if Wtakins is out?

        A) Schaar (MUNh)
        B) Taylor (SHUh)

        Open Controls
      • ididnt
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        So who are people captaining this gw? I’m m on Hauland but tempted by Salah.

        Open Controls
        1. TM44
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Salah for me

          Open Controls
        2. Nomar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Haaland

          Open Controls
        3. DaisyDaisyDaisyDaisy
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          The big Viking to eat 4 full backs for late Sunday lunch

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Haaland. No real difference, but slightly less likely to blank by bookies odds. However, I have no other MCI attackers, but Darwin and Tsimikas. Normally that wouldn't matter, but I see no reason to gamble this week.

          Open Controls
      • ididnt
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Is Gabriel fairly nailed now in the Arsenal defence?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes. However he could be rested this week.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Zinch got subbed off and rested, Gabriel played 90 midweek.

            Open Controls
      • dimitros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Gordon or Hee chan?

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bros
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Gordon

          Open Controls
      • outernational
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/02/the-latest-results-and-draws-for-the-ffs-cups-8/

        Open Controls
      • Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Anyone captaining mbuemo?

        Open Controls
      • The Ilfordian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Start Knocking on Heavens Door (Dylan version) or Society by Eddie Vedder? I’m at rehearsals this morning for a concert next week

        Open Controls
        1. ididnt
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Gotta be Bobby Z

          Open Controls
          1. The Ilfordian
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            21 mins ago

            Cool. Zimmerman starts the show then

            Open Controls
      • balint84
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Bowen to Gordon or Mbeumo?

        Open Controls
        1. Gizzachance
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Mbuemo for next few fixtures

          Open Controls
      • Gizzachance
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thoughts appreciated ?1 ft, 0.1 itb

        Areola
        Tsimikas Gabriel Taylor
        Salah Saka Diaby Mbuemo bowen*
        Haaland Watkins *

        Turner archer cash porro

        Cheers

        Open Controls
      • BlzE_94
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        GTG guys? £0.9 itb

        Areola
        Trippier Zinchenko Tsimikas
        Salah Son Saka Gordon Palmer
        Haaland Darwin

        Turner Cash Kabore Mubama

        Open Controls
        1. cruzex
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          Yes

          Open Controls
        2. Werner Bros
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Great team, GTG

          Open Controls
      • Steamboat Willy Boly
        • 7 Years
        1 hour ago

        Someone convince me to go doku over mbuemo

        Open Controls
        1. Kingy109
          • 2 Years
          just now

          No

          Open Controls
      • Von Lipwig
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        56 mins ago

        Who goes first on my bench?

        A) Schaar (MUNh)
        B) Taylor (SHUh)

        Open Controls
      • El_Matador
        • 12 Years
        52 mins ago

        I don't own Watkins. Seeing a lot of people transferring him out or benching. Can see a meltdown on here if he starts and hauls

        Open Controls
        1. DARE TO BISCAN
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          There will always be meltdowns. (The vocal) Internet is mostly melts.

          Open Controls
      • theshazly
          49 mins ago

          Bench order as Bowen might be out :

          Taylor (SHU) H / Cash (BOU) A / Archer (BUR) A

          Please advise your opinions

          Open Controls
        • theshazly
            42 mins ago

            Bench order as Bowen might be out :
            Cash (BOU) A / Taylor (SHU) H / Archer (BUR) A

            Please advise your opinions

            Open Controls
            1. DARE TO BISCAN
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I'd probably have Archer ahead of Taylor

              Open Controls
          • JohannaAdams10
            • 4 Years
            33 mins ago

            Start or bench Cash?

            Open Controls
            1. Mad Cash Dash
                3 mins ago

                Depends on the rest of your team, but I'd bench him if possible. From what I came across, Villa tacticos are pessimistic about his chances of starting with Kamara suspended - hinting that the RB will have to take up a larger build-up responsibility (which isn't Cash's game at all!)

                Open Controls
            2. JohannaAdams10
              • 4 Years
              22 mins ago

              A or B?

              A) Diaby
              B) Mbeumo(minus 4)

              Open Controls
            3. Art Vandelay
              • 13 Years
              18 mins ago

              Doesn't feel a great pair of options here but...

              Start one of...

              a) Douglas Luiz (bou)
              b) Taylor (SHU)

              Cheers

              Open Controls
              1. JohannaAdams10
                • 4 Years
                6 mins ago

                A got more upside

                Open Controls
            4. FATHERLESS SON
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              Wissa could be a shrewd pick this week

              Open Controls
            5. J to the T
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              Start one
              A. Cash (bou)
              B. Trippier (MAN)
              C. Walker (TOT)

              Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.