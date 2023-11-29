197
197 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Miniboss
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Would you change something?
    0.1itb, 1ft

    Areola
    Trippier Zinchenko Lascelles
    Mbeumo Salah Palmer Saka Son
    Haaland(c) Watkins

    Turner Archer Taylor Kabore

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks really good. Good enough to risk a Kelleher punt over Turner, maybe

      Open Controls
  2. Manani
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    so Bowen out then? Or we think that Moyes just trying to play it extra safe to make sure he's ready for palace in the weekend?

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Huh? Has Moyes had his presser?

      Open Controls
      1. Manani
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        just some news saying he won't be travelling for the europa league game

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 48 mins ago

          Oh yeah. Claret and Hugh. Not the most reliable source atm

          We'll have two pressers from Moyes before the deadline though

          We'll get something official. I don't think Moyes tends to lie in these

          Open Controls
          1. Pumpkinhead
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            They are very reliable

            Open Controls
  3. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Repost for a new crowd

    Which seems better? Have 2 FTs.

    A: Son + Jota + Eze + Bowen -> Salah + Palmer + Mbeumo + Gordon (-8)
    B: Jota + Watkins + Eze + Bowen -> Salah + Solanke + Palmer + Gordon (-8)

    Open Controls
    1. Philosopher's Stones
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Or a simplified form even

      Which pair scores more over the next few GWs?

      C: Watkins + Mbeumo
      D: Son + Solanke

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Ah, and here I was, typing all that 😀

        Open Controls
    2. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      So this comes down to which combo is preferred between these two:

      A: Watkins + Mbeumo
      B: Son + Solanke

      Very very close, but I think I'll take A right now

      Open Controls
  4. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Surprised that City are amongst the team with most recovery time between games? Not at all. And who gets early kick off? Liverpool.
    Kind of annoyed with that update on Alison as that is one week to little to have a significant point bringing in Kelleher.
    Well, Tsimikas it is then.

    Open Controls
    1. SuitcaseMurphy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Which update on Alison?

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        Check previous page

        Open Controls
        1. SuitcaseMurphy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 7 mins ago

          Thanx a lot - only 126 comments.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 4 mins ago

            Lmao. I'm surprised Neale hasn't made it a hot topic by himself

            Open Controls
            1. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 33 mins ago

              Done 😀

              Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            Oh yeah could take you a whole 30secs to skim through the page; who's got time for that?!

            Open Controls
      2. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 49 mins ago

        Seems like he was more vague than I thought. From the week starting with United Klopp said something like he's kind of ok. Male of that as you will.

        Open Controls
  5. LC1
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Having an awful season so would appreciate any suggestions on what to do with 1 FT and 0.2 ITB;

    Areola
    Lascelles Cash Tsimikas
    Salah(c) Son Mbeumo Saka Diaby
    Alverez Haaland

    Leno Guehi Archer Bell

    Am tempted to even save FT and do Cash & Diaby to Gabriel and Palmer / Gordon after Avl play Bournemouth.

    Thanks a lot in advance!!

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I like the squad

      I think I'd still go Cash to Gabriel now, as I don't expect a Villa CS vs Bournemouth on current form

      Diaby to Gordon next GW looks good to me, yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Alvarez + Diaby > Darwin + Palmer/Gordon is the template move.

      Open Controls
  6. Ze_Austin
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    That pic of RdZ is perfect for this article 😀

    Well done again, Neale

    Open Controls
  7. XX SMICER XX
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Who scores the most points over the next 3GWs:
    A. Areola
    B. Kelleher -4

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      B but maybe with 2-3 pts difference I'd say.

      Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      Probably Kelleher but only marginally once you take the hit into account. If you end needing to hit him out again I think you would have blown any profit

      Open Controls
  8. Botman and Robben
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    2FT, 0.2M ITB

    For just 1FT

    A. Son -> Saka
    B. Kabore -> Lascelles
    C. Better move?

    Areola
    Taylor Cash Saliba
    Salah Mbuemo Son Bowen*
    Haaland Alvarez Watkins

    Turner Tsimi Kabore* Anderson*

    Open Controls
  9. JBG
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Jürgen Klopp on Alisson/Jota injuries

    “Both are out. Ali is a bit less [of a problem]. He cannot play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Not as bad, but bad enough.

    “Diogo should take a little bit longer.”

    Wtf did Klopp just say? Alissons injury is not bad, but bad.. okay makes sense. And Jota even worse? Or what? Nonsense answer.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Probably needs context of the question the journalist asked, but my interpretation is "Ali's hamstring injury not as bad as Jota's hammy, but bad enough for Ali to miss a few games. Jota will be out for a longer period", in the context of a question that probably named both players

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Still very poorly worded by Klopp tbh... I know english isn't his native language (isn't mine either), but come on.

        Open Controls
        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          The fuller quote in the Hot Topic makes more sense:

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/11/29/fpl-gameweeks-14-16-rotation-which-teams-are-most-at-risk/?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_26259873

          Open Controls
    2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      I thought it was "not as bad as expected" effectively. Would line up with those rumours he'd miss 5 weeks that surfaced last night / this morning

      Open Controls
    3. Dirk Diggler
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        I think it is fairly obvious what he means.

        Open Controls
      • DMP
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        So, good news for Diaz and/or Darwin, right?

        Open Controls
      • I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        Not sure what the fuss is about. He said Alisson is probably out for 3 weeks and Jota is probably out for longer than that.

        Open Controls
    4. Manani
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      would you sell either Alvarez or Son?

      got Darwin in mind especially

      Open Controls
      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        Alvarez>Darwin is very tempting but could backfire horribly

        Open Controls
        1. KirkhamWesham
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Son is a keeper. Go Alvarez.

          Open Controls
    5. You S-Núñez Y…
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        1 FT … to spend on ?

        Turner -> Kelly , or
        Eze -> Palmer/Sterling/Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. KirkhamWesham
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 5 mins ago

          Eze to Palmer.
          Sterling would be a good punt though.

          Open Controls
      • KirkhamWesham
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        I'm 0.1m of Cash to Saliba.
        If I go that route, what 2nd transfer should I look at, to claw that 0.1m?

        Areola
        Gabriel Cash Lascelles
        Saka Gordon Salah Mbeumo Son
        Haaland Watkins

        Turner Archer Taylor Branthwaite

        0.4m itb
        2ft

        Open Controls
        1. You S-Núñez Y…
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Goalie turner to kelleher

            Open Controls
            1. KirkhamWesham
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 17 mins ago

              Not a bad shout. Cheers.

              Open Controls
        2. Big Weng
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          2FT 0.3ITB
          Areola | Turner
          Guehi | Trips | Saliba (Kabore, Tsimikas)
          Saka | Salah | Son | Diaby (Bowen)
          Watkins | Darwin | Alvarez

          Watkins, Son, Trips > Haaland(C), Palmer, Livra -4

          Yes or no?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Losing good FPL options just to cover Haaland (c). Difficult to say yes or no

            Open Controls
            1. Big Weng
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 18 mins ago

              Son > Mbuemo this week
              Trips + Diaby + Watkins > Haaland, Livra, Gordon next week?

              Open Controls
        3. Stranger Mings
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          On a WC can I get away with kelleher as my first choice keeper?

          Open Controls
          1. NoThomasNoPartey18
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 52 mins ago

            No

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 50 mins ago

              Ok so should I go kelleher/raya ?

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                I would throw in Sanchez in the mix for consideration

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 44 mins ago

                  Yeh thinking why spend 4.9 on raya as could get slightly cheaper option like Sanchez

                  Open Controls
                  1. I Member
                    • 8 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    Arsenal are much better defensively than Chelsea.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Yeh totally agree but 0.3m saving

                      Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 42 mins ago

                    Depends if you want a slice of Arsenal's defence. You could cover with an Arsenal defender instead of Raya.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 3 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Currently got saliba but May downgrade to Gabriel

                      Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Alisson target return date is the United game so potentially miss 3 league games

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 43 mins ago

              3 reasonable games for kelleher then use other budget keeper

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Depends what you consider as "budget" keeper

                Open Controls
                1. Stranger Mings
                  • 3 Years
                  1 hour, 26 mins ago

                  4.4-4.6 so Sanchez good shout but need to check GW16 onwards in case kelleher only plays GW14&15

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 12 mins ago

                    Sanchez away to Everton in GW16 is fine

                    Open Controls
                    1. Stranger Mings
                      • 3 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Cheers and then SHU GW17

                      Open Controls
          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Kell + 3.9? Nah I wouldn't do that. You'd be booking a GK transfer right in the middle of the fixture crunch where you're likely to pick up injuries

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Ok cheers mate. Maybe a 4.5/4.6 keeper like Sanchez plus kelleher

              Open Controls
          4. Kane Train
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            Yes. Him & Areola would be fine on wildcard

            Open Controls
            1. Stranger Mings
              • 3 Years
              5 mins ago

              Cheers

              Open Controls
        4. haydwingo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Hi lads, what transfer should i do this week:
          Digne > Saliba
          Diaby > Mbuemo
          Alvarez > Nunez

          only got one transfer but cant decide which one to make

          Open Controls
          1. NoThomasNoPartey18
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            If u can navigate the blank just fine then B

            Open Controls
        5. Dirk Diggler
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Tempted by Maupay, I need an intervention.

            Open Controls
            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              58 mins ago

              Consider this the intervention you seek. You do not need Maupay.

              Open Controls
            2. Stimps
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              56 mins ago

              Naupay, you need to rethink

              Open Controls
            3. I Must Break You
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              51 mins ago

              Good lord

              Open Controls
            4. Threat Level Midnight
              • 5 Years
              47 mins ago

              Gross

              Open Controls
            5. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              37 mins ago

              You know what? I don't hate it. At Everton / last season I might have laughed it off, but he seems like he might be a much better fit at Brentford, is getting chances, has the fixtures & potential DGW. At 4.9m for an 8th attacker, what's the worst that could happen?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                30 mins ago

                If you are of vindictive disposition, I suggest you bookmark your post for GW20, if/when Brentford double but Mbeumo leaves mid-GW* & everyone is clamouring for a piece of Maupay

                * not confirmed

                Open Controls
                1. The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Or perhaps I'm just a terrible enabler interrupting your intervention to ask whether doing coke for breakfast is really that much worse than drinking coffee...? 😉

                  Open Controls
          • I Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Moyes not doing a presser before the Europa League game then?

            Open Controls
            1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              30 mins ago

              Nope, fresh orange juice for the whole team is not his job.

              Open Controls
            2. Skonto Rigga
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 6 Years
              27 mins ago

              I expect it'll be later today once West Ham touch down in Serbia.

              Open Controls
          • Manic M
              1 hour, 24 mins ago

              Another good article. Thanks SR

              Open Controls
            • Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 19 mins ago

              If you had to pick one:

              A) Darwin
              B) Bowen

              I can only have one of the two as part of a move to get Mbeumo.

              Open Controls
              1. Tonyawesome69
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 14 mins ago

                Uncertainty with Bowen's injury and Jota out likely increases Darwin's xMins, surely a straightforward pick here

                Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 11 mins ago

                If Bowen were fit I guess it'd be close but I love the thrill of Darwin. And I don't expect a clear answer from Moyes so would just hold off on Bowen for now

                Open Controls
                1. Camzy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 8 mins ago

                  Yeah I'm leaning Darwin. I already have Bowen. It's worded that way because my plan for Mbeumo would be different depending on who I pick.

                  If I want Bowen, I'd do Alvarez + Chukwuemeka > Mbeumo + Mubama.
                  If I want Darwin, I'd do Bowen > Mbeumo and Alvarez > Darwin

                  Open Controls
              3. shorey143
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I'm doing Son/Ferguson to Mbuemo/Darwin as long as I have no injuries from the rest of the Euro games

                Open Controls
              4. Threat Level Midnight
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Darwin just truly due to Bowen's uncertainty.

                Open Controls
            • Threat Level Midnight
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 10 mins ago

              1.6 ITB and one free transfer. Plan is to roll and do Diaby/Chukwu to Sterling and Gordon next week. Then I'll have coverage through the festive periods as well. Thoughts?

              Pickford (I know)
              Guehi-Saliba-Coufal
              Salah (C)-Saka-Diaby-Mbuemo
              Haaland-Alvarez-Watkins

              Turner-Porro-Beyer-Chukwuemeka

              Open Controls
            • DannyDrinkVodka
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Cash>Gabriel, Alvarez>Nunez with two FTs?

              Open Controls
            • ShaunGoater123
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 7 mins ago

              Really tempted to move Anderson on for Elanga instead of the obvious Palmer move.

              Fixtures over the next 3 weeks are better for Elanga but looking at the player comparison over last 4 weeks, Palmer is outscoring on most metrics. i would move Elanga on for Palmer in GW 17, but is it not worth chasing the differential / potential upside and just go straight to him now?

              Open Controls
              1. 4 Touchdowns for Polk High
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                20 mins ago

                If you are looking for a differential to replace Palmer, I would go for Gallagher.

                If you are looking to bring in a Forest player, I would chose Gibbs-White as he is on pens.

                Open Controls

            You need to be logged in to post a comment.