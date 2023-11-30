112
  1. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Anyone tempted by Gibbs-White over Mbeumo?

    1. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Already have mbeumo, and g-white is and option for diaby spot

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 4 Years
      56 mins ago

      No, prefer to fit MGW in as the 5th mid before transitioning to Palmer.

    3. Stimps
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I actually did Gibb-White to Mbuemo. Held onto MGW for so long with nothing but disapointment. His haul last weekend was a nice send off

  2. dansmith1985
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Luiz and Lamptey to Palmer and Lascelles

    B) Luiz and Cash to Palmer and Zinchenko

    1. rjcv177
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      B

    2. Dazzler
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      Bold decision to get rid of Luiz this week vs Bou. He might haul. And do you think New will keep a clean sheet?

      1. dansmith1985
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        It’s either that or sell Son for Mbeumo and upgrade Lamptey to Saliba

    3. antis0cial
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      B

  3. rjcv177
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Who scores more over the next three

    A) Taylor (14), h-chan (15+16)
    B) gibbswhite (14+15+16)

    Thkx in adv

  4. duke313
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      When is the optimal time to get Nkunku? I'm thinking GW18 to replace Alvarez.
      Chelsea fixtures from GW16-21 are great.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        When he's back to full fitness. Hard to put an exact timeframe on it but GW16 looks too soon

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          3 mins ago

          For my team, Haaland & Darwin are going nowhere & I think I want Watkins back for his SHU/mun/BUR run from GW18, then will consider Watkins - Nkunku at some point after that. Does mean missing this Chelsea fixture run you like but I'm still slightly wary that they struggled to break down low blocks & have only really been firing against the bigger sides, so perhaps the fixtures aren't as important as having Nkunku back..?

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        When he has actually had some game time under his belt.

      3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
        • 3 Years
        59 mins ago

        Give him time. I've punted on players early after returning from layoffs and not even once has it gone well. Need to ensure he doesn't have any further setbacks and see how he settles

      4. x.jim.x
        • 9 Years
        41 mins ago

        Really don't understand people pencilling in a transfer for a bloke who's not even kicked a ball this season, never mind the fact Chelsea haven't had a striker do well since Diego Costa.

        1. Andy_Social
          • 11 Years
          38 mins ago

          I'd expect him to come on as a sub once or twice, then start and come off early once or twice. Too early to stick him on a watchlist.

        2. duke313
            17 mins ago

            Because he's a good player? He looked great in pre-season before he got injured? Plays for a team that has great fixtures coming up? Nobody else has him?

            1. x.jim.x
              • 9 Years
              7 mins ago

              1. Good players from the Bundesliga flop all the time + Chelsea strikers flop all the time.
              2. Looking good against Wrexham in pre-season is not even worth mentioning.
              3. They've shown they aren't a team you can trust for great fixtures (Brentford at home recently).
              4. No one else has Jimenez either - still wouldn't consider him.

            2. Harold99
                3 mins ago

                As long as there are better options like Watkins, Darwin, Isak, Solanke and even Cunha and Ferguson, it just isn't worth it to go in on an unfit, untested player in a relatively poor attacking outfit no matter the fixtures.

        3. Ibralicious
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          Have 2 FTs and would not be able to afford this after upcoming price changes:

          Bowen + Cash —> Mbeumo + Saliba (2 FT). Yay or nay?

          Areola
          Trippier - Cash - Tsimikas
          Salah - Son - Gordon - Bowen**
          Haaland - Darwin - Alvarez

          (Turner) (Taylor - Laymptey - Anderson**) - 2 FT - 0.2 ITB

          Cheers!

          1. rjcv177
            • 8 Years
            1 hour ago

            Do it

            1. Ibralicious
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Only thing I'm worried about is Alvarez being a bigger issue and Bowen returning sooner than expected... still worth moving early?

          2. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            55 mins ago

            I'd do it.

            Would go Gabriel over Saliba though to free up some funds for a potential Alvarez > Isak next week.

          3. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            45 mins ago

            Sound good moves

          4. Dazzler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            43 mins ago

            Yeah, do it. I don't think Alvarez is as big an issue as folk are making out but, as Camzy says, you could switch to Isak next week

        4. Nate(U)dog(ie)
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          I'd like to get Isak but I'm always worried about him when he's the only available striker. Hasn't exactly got the best availability record himself (even when sometimes being managed) and there's still the possibility of him getting a benching here and there even while Wilson is out with Gordon able to play CF. 8 games in the next 25 days and not really any there that I'd think Howe would be happy to say he'd rotate in

          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            55 mins ago

            Yeah I get the sense that Howe will rotate him anyway, even (or perhaps especially) with no Wilson available, as he seems to be very careful about overplaying him

          2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
            • 3 Years
            55 mins ago

            *8 games in 25 days

          3. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            53 mins ago

            Yeah I don't like that he's not very durable.

            Would rather just keep Watkins.

          4. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            50 mins ago

            I think he could be worth the risk. Underlying data is there when he gets mins and on pens. However he is competing against Watkins and Darwin for the 2nd FWD spot.

          5. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            33 mins ago

            He played every league game from GW23 last season. Wilson's starts over him in the league were two midweek games. Difficult to tell if rotation is due to his durability or to keeping Wilson happy.

            I think Howe is going to have to somehow manage the minutes of his attacking three options, or sacrifice the high press.

        5. dshv
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          If bowen is out, would you go for sterling?

          1. Camzy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            58 mins ago

            The midfield to get is Salah, Son, Saka, Mbeumo, Palmer/Gordon/Fodder/

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 13 Years
              58 mins ago

              But as a differential, I do like Sterling. He is nailed and good fixtures.

            2. CRAZY TRAIN
              • 12 Years
              40 mins ago

              I've got the first 4 of those with 1FT remaining and 1.2 itb. Still deciding whether to use it to upgrade Chuk to Palmer, Alvarez to Isak or roll.

            3. Karan14
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Bowen if fit?

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            57 mins ago

            I don't mind it but it depends if you also have Palmer

          3. Wild Rover
            • 13 Years
            57 mins ago

            If he's out, I'm doing Eze and Bowen to Doku and Sterling -4. Bit risky, but could be great whilst they are both under 10% ownership.

            1. Wild Rover
              • 13 Years
              23 mins ago

              Maybe Boomo instead of Doku

              1. Hairy Potter
                • 8 Years
                1 min ago

                Doku could be great this coming GW against the Spurs defence, but it's the rotation in December that puts me off.

          4. Dazzler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            57 mins ago

            Nah

          5. Hairy Potter
            • 8 Years
            35 mins ago

            Sterling is a bit of a flat track bully, so could be a good choice with Chelsea's fixtures. He also a player who can be rubbish for most of a game and still get a return from nothing.

        6. Dazzler
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Help please guys...

          Can't afford to do both this week without taking a hit so would you go:

          A) Mitoma > Mbeumo
          B)Cunha > Isak
          C) A+B+Luiz > Palmer (-4)

          Cheers

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 4 Years
            44 mins ago

            C is tempting but I don't mind holding Cunha for fixtures in 15 & 16

            Open Controls
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              26 mins ago

              yeah, i had wanted to keep Luiz for 18 too but Palmer is just too tempting...

              Open Controls
            • 5 Years
            42 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          What to do here? 1FT, £2M ITB

          A. Turner to Kelleher
          B. Cash to Tsimikas
          C. Bowen to Saka
          D. Watkins to Nunez
          E. Roll
          F. Combo of 2 for -4

          Areola
          Cash Lascelles Gabriel
          Salah Son Gibbs-White Mbuemo Bowen
          Haaland Watkins

          Turner Guehi Branthwaite Mubama

          1. antis0cial
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            C

          2. Cojones of Destiny
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            I did C

        8. Shark Team
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          59 mins ago

          Cash to lose his starting place?

          1. sankalparora07
              35 mins ago

              Don't think so...he was subbed at halftime as he got a YC... although Villa were better when he was subbed, don't think that is a good enough excuse for Cash to lose his starting place

              1. Wild Rover
                • 13 Years
                32 mins ago

                Well there's also the excuse that he's been a bit crap for a while.

                1. sankalparora07
                    just now

                    He's been crap because Watkins has failed to convert the chances that he has supplied....things would have been a lot different had Watkins converted the chances he got....still think he is a good enough asset to hold especially against BOU

                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 4 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  YC contributed to the early sub but it wasn't the main reason.

                  “We were struggling on the right side and tactically it was my correction. I needed to make a decision to correct it. Offensively as well, we weren’t attacking on the right like we were on the left. Cash was a risk on a yellow card, and the solution was Leon Bailey and Youri Tielemans, trying to get two players different. One did the passes and the other for the running. They did it.” – Unai Emery

              2. CRAZY TRAIN
                • 12 Years
                33 mins ago

                Not immediately I don't think, but rumours linking Frimpong with Villa in January may suggest he's a long term risk. I'm letting him go after this gw anyways

                1. Babit1967
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Frimpong would be an amazing buy for Villa, hopefully a good fee involved as my team get a good percentage.

              3. Hairy Potter
                • 8 Years
                28 mins ago

                Maybe. He feels like a bit of a Doherty type player, he does a job in a system, and when the system works he profits, but he actually isn't that good individually. Can see both Konsa and Bailey impacting his minutes over the coming period.

            • ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
              • 7 Years
              51 mins ago

              What would you do here? 1FT, 0.2 ITB

              Areola (Johnstone)
              Trippier Gabriel Cash (Taylor) (Guehi)
              Salah Gordon Saka Son Palmer
              Haaland Alvarez Archer

              A) Son to Mbeumo
              B) Cash/Guehi to Tsimikas
              C) Trippier to Saliba

              Leaning towards A as then i'll have funds to Alvarez to Darwin next week

              1. antis0cial
                • 7 Years
                17 mins ago

                I still think Son is good value so I'd go B

                1. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  True, I prefer that too just that i'll have nowhere to go from Alvarez next week and he's someone I want to lose next week

                  Open Controls
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                B

            • antis0cial
              • 7 Years
              50 mins ago

              2FT 0 itb.

              A) Bowen Luiz to Doku Palmer
              B) Bowen Luiz to Mbeumo Palmer
              C) Bowen to Mbeumo roll a free

              Open to alternative suggestions

              Areola
              Trippier Saliba Tsimikas
              Salah Son Bowen* Luiz
              Watkins Alvarez Haaland

              Turner Taylor Cash McAtee

              1. MG13
                • 6 Years
                16 mins ago

                B

              2. Camzy
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 13 Years
                12 mins ago

                B

                Good week to get on Palmer and Mbeumo.

                1. antis0cial
                  • 7 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Thanks all

              3. GreennRed
                • 12 Years
                5 mins ago

                C

              4. Cojones of Destiny
                • 5 Years
                4 mins ago

                B

              5. Hairy Potter
                • 8 Years
                4 mins ago

                C

              6. _Gunner
                • 8 Years
                just now

                C

            • Babit1967
              • 7 Years
              49 mins ago

              Gtg lads? Only question is Cash or Taylor for this gw

              Areola
              Cash/Taylor Gabriel Tsimikas
              Salah Son Saka Mbeumo
              Haaland (C) Darwin Alvarez

              1. MG13
                • 6 Years
                15 mins ago

                probably Cash

              2. CRAZY TRAIN
                • 12 Years
                1 min ago

                Same team as mine (and probably many others). I'm playing Cash fwiw

            • MG13
              • 6 Years
              49 mins ago

              play one:

              A) Taylor (SHU)
              B) Archer (bur)

              1. antis0cial
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Tough, I'd side with Taylor, but guess depends who you think will win the game

            • Cojones of Destiny
              • 5 Years
              40 mins ago

              play:
              a. Andersen vs why
              b. Cash vs bou

              1. VGD
                  4 mins ago

                  a

              2. Atimis
                • 7 Years
                40 mins ago

                So Isak, Darwin or Alvarez?

                1. Hairy Potter
                  • 8 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Think I'm doing Alvarez to Darwin this week. I really like Liverpool's fixtures.

                2. Harold99
                    15 mins ago

                    With Jota out Darwin seems like the go to option

                  • Atimis
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Actually would you sell Watkins ahead of Alvarez?

                3. x.jim.x
                  • 9 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  I play for a mid-table team and haven't scored a single goal from open play this season, yet I'm still getting touted as a good FPL pick - who am I?

                  1. Tsparkes10
                    • 5 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Cole palmer?

                  2. Harold99
                      31 mins ago

                      Well it can't be Gibbs-White, Forest are more relegation candidate than midtable

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        I hadn't even clocked Gibbs-White had only scored his first goal last week, oh dear

                    • Hairy Potter
                      • 8 Years
                      30 mins ago

                      He was pretty poor last Saturday against Newcastle.

                    • antis0cial
                      • 7 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      Palmer?

                    • CRAZY TRAIN
                      • 12 Years
                      29 mins ago

                      I didn't realise King Crimson played for a mid table PL team

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Yeah, they play for A-Man-A City

                    • I Member
                      • 8 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Are you also cheap as chips, on penalties and putting up good underlying numbers with a great run of fixtures to come?

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 9 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Getting Jorginho flashbacks here

                  3. Tsparkes10
                    • 5 Years
                    35 mins ago

                    2.4m itb 2FT

                    Onana
                    Trippier Baldock Saliba
                    Son Gordon Salah Saka Bowen
                    Watkins Alvarez
                    (Turner, Digne, Archer, Schar)

                    A) Onana to Raya
                    B) Schar to Lascelles/Livra
                    C) Alvarez, Son, Schar to Haaland, Palmer, Lascelles (-4)

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 4 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      Surely a transfer option with Bowen out has to be considered

                      1. Tsparkes10
                        • 5 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        If out then defo. Easy swap to Doku or Martinelli.

                        Or Archer, Bowen to Nunez, Garnacho

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 4 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Surprised you have no interest Mbeumo

                          1. Tsparkes10
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Decent option tbf but not fully convinced

                  4. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Is there any definite news on Bowen yet. Still looks a contender for Palace game.

                    1. Tonyawesome69
                      • 4 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Nope. Hasn't travelled for the EL game today

                  5. KeanosMagic
                    • 1 Year
                    22 mins ago

                    Son, Alvarez, Archer to Gordon, Isak, Darwin for a -8?
                    The hit isn't great, but the right hand side looks fun (and allows me to bench Bowen)

                    1. GreennRed
                      • 12 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      No.

                    2. Tonyawesome69
                      • 4 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      A - 8 and it doesn't involve selling an injured player...

                  6. Erez Avni
                    • 7 Years
                    20 mins ago

                    Have no idea what to do…

                    1 FT 0.4 ITB

                    Areola
                    Cash Trippier Taylor
                    Son Salah(c) Eze Martineli Gordon
                    Haaland Watkins

                    Turner Archer Maguire Kabora

                    A. Martineli to Bomo and play Archer
                    B. Eze to Palmer
                    C. Martineli to Bomo & Eze to Palmer (-4)
                    D. Son & Eze to Saka & Bomo (-4)

                    1. denial
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 14 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Any of those moves could work tbf. I have Martinelli too and he's a pain. Tempted to keep and see if he does anything but also tempted to get rid for Saka.

                      1. Erez Avni
                        • 7 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Yes although he scored yesterday and assisted twice…

                        1. denial
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Excatly. This is what is putting me off getting rid of him.

                  7. denial
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 14 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    Could do Mart&JWP out for Palmer&Saka -4?

                    Decent hit?

                    1. VGD
                        1 min ago

                        Yes

                    2. VGD
                        14 mins ago

                        What's the opinion on Kelleher for the next three weeks while Alisson is out?

                        1. I Member
                          • 8 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          If you don't have any pressing concerns it's a good short term move.

                      • And nothing else Mata'…
                        • 10 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        Is getting Darwin worth a -4 hit in combination?:

                        Eze --> Gordon or Elanga or Garnacho
                        Edouard --> Darwin

                        Thanx

                      • Jet5605
                        • 9 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Salah v Haaland for captain? Zat is ze question...

                      • Tonyawesome69
                        • 4 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        Looks good for Tsimikas current/ potential new owners

                        On Tsimikas’ recent performances…
                        Kosti needed obviously rhythm as well, it’s not that he was now flying since he came into the team but he knows that himself and it’s very important for a player who was waiting that long for a run of games, stuff like this, then you think just because you have the run of games, now it will work out. But it’s not like this. But he improved now, the last two games were really good. The game before the international break, Brentford, you could see how big the change was after he set up the goal, he was involved in Diogo’s goal as well and, yes, was much more stable as well. And we all know if he is stable then he can produce some beautiful things, especially crosses, set-pieces and all these kind of things, we need that. So, yeah, really, really happy.

                        https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/jurgen-klopp-press-conference-lask-kelleher-chance-tsimikas-form-and-more?s=09

