At the start of the season, we put together a ‘hop on, hop off’ modified Season Ticker.

The aim of this piece was to isolate the best runs of fixtures we could find for all 20 Premier League sides in the first half of 2023/24.

With a third of the campaign almost gone, we’ve revised this ticker for Gameweek 13 and beyond.

We’ve identified mostly favourable stretches of games (a minimum of four matches) but often there will be a less appealing fixture among an otherwise strong sequence.

We’ve gone as far as Gameweek 28, as a big blank is expected in the following round. Gameweek 26 will also be a mini-Blank Gameweek, it should be said, as it clashes with the EFL Cup final.

Some players – Erling Haaland (£14.0m), for instance – will also be deemed fixture-proof by many of us but hopefully, this overview will help Fantasy managers decide when they want to increase or decrease the number of assets they own from each club.

TICKER OVERVIEW: BEST FIXTURE RUNS

There’ll be more fixture analysis in the coming days with Frisking the Fixtures.

VIDEO LATEST