Gameweek 14 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is nearing, which allows us to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Brentford, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur, who we think have the potential to make an impact in the coming weeks.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

BEN MEE

FPL ownership: 1.4%

1.4% Price: £4.8m

Brentford defender Ben Mee (£4.8m) has just returned from injury but looked back to his best against Arsenal in Gameweek 13.

He impressed aerially, winning four of his five duels, and did well covering the left-hand side of the pitch when Vitaly Janelt (£5.3m) ventured forward.

The Bees have a favourable upcoming schedule, with four of their next seven opponents (LUT/shu/cry/NFO) ranked among the worst six sides for goals scored and expected goals (xG), so there is real clean sheet potential.

They do, however, have a Blank Gameweek 18, but provided you plan well, that needn’t be an issue.

Mee, Brentford’s player of the year in 2022/23, also carries a bit of an attacking threat, having combined three goals with two assists last term.

The fact Gameweek 14 opponents Luton Town are rock-bottom for headed chances allowed and efforts from set plays conceded in the last six Gameweeks only adds to his appeal, and you get the feeling this matchup could be defined by aerial duels and set-pieces.

Taking a brief look at the stats, Brentford sit joint-seventh for goals conceded and eighth for expected goals conceded (xGC) so far this season. Top-half totals that could improve further given The Bees’ next three fixtures, plus the fact Mee will be partnering Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) during that run.

TOMAS SOUCEK

FPL ownership: 1.6%

1.6% Price: £4.9m

Tomas Soucek (£4.9m) has rediscovered his goalscoring touch this season, scoring four times in his last six starts.

It’s coincided with the Czech international starting higher up the pitch, with Edson Alvarez (£5.0m) and James Ward-Prowse (£6.2m) anchoring the midfield behind him.

In the last seven Gameweeks, Soucek has averaged 5.7 points per start, with his 16 shots in the box unbeaten by any other FPL midfielder, including Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) and team-mate Jarrod Bowen (£7.6m). Seven of those efforts have been Opta-defined ‘big chances’.

It’s a reminder of the form that the 28-year-old initially showed when he joined West Ham, when he netted 10 goals in the 2020/21 campaign.

David Moyes has even suggested Soucek is almost undroppable right now, a promising sign given the schedule.

“… Tomas is certainly in form. If it’s the goals you’re talking about, he has six this season already, so that alone is a really good starting point [for him and to justify his place]. I thought when he got that chance [against Burnley], he took it like somebody who is in a confident mode of scoring. He’s doing great.” – David Moyes

West Ham face Crystal Palace, Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the next four Gameweeks. If Moyes continues to play Soucek just behind the striker in a 4-2-3-1 formation he’ll be a threat, given his heading ability and Ward-Prowse’s creative balls into the box.

At just £4.9m, Soucek can be a nice under-the-radar differential who you can easily bench in tougher fixtures.

GIOVANI LO CELSO

FPL ownership: 0.1%

0.1% Price: £4.8m

Gameweek 13 was Giovani Lo Celso’s (£4.8m) first Premier League start under Ange Postecoglou, and he marked it with a goal and maximum bonus.

It was Tottenham Hotspur’s third defeat in a row, but there were positives to take, having dominated possession, struck the woodwork twice and had three goals ruled out for offside.

Overall, Lo Celso attempted two shots and made three key passes, with his 92% passing accuracy a match-leading total. He played deeper than in his customary no 10 role, but still gave an excellent account of himself.

Lo Celso probably won’t start every game in December, given his past injury problems, but he’ll no doubt be called upon in the weeks to come and at just £4.8m, playing in this Spurs side, can offer value.

“Yeah I thought Gio did really well today in the role we had him. He was creative and scored a good goal. He was always threatening and he worked hard. He hasn’t played a lot of football. The reality of it is that we’re not going to get too many back. We’ll get Bissouma back for next week but we might have lost Bentancur. We only had six or seven on the bench so everyone who is here at the moment is going to have to play a part.” – Ange Postecoglou

Lo Celso has struggled to make his mark since signing for Spurs, but the 27-year-old is a quality playmaker and remains a key player for his country, having started for Argentina during the recent international break, so there is potential to do well.

Three of Spurs’ next four home fixtures are particularly appealing, too, with games against West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth before the end of the year. It’s in these types of matches you’d expect Lo Celso to shine, making him an interesting midfield enabler.