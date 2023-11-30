122
  1. The Knights Template
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    Someone said Son was a differential the other day.

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      He is now. Liads of sellers.

      1. KirkhamWesham
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        Loads*

        1. The Knights Template
          • 10 Years
          24 mins ago

          It was you wasn't it?

    2. Bobby Digital
      • 6 Years
      25 mins ago

      Yeah I'm buying next GW

  2. balint84
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    A) Bowen to Mbeumo
    B) Eze to Gordon

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      A

    2. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      29 mins ago

      Can you not do both?

    3. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      28 mins ago

      B until we know more about Bowen.

    4. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      B

  3. R.C
    • 6 Years
    57 mins ago

    Who to play?

    1. Sanchez v BHA (H)
    2. Areola v CRY (H)

    1. KirkhamWesham
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      1 for me

    2. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      25 mins ago

      2. Only cause Chelsea defence can implode.

    3. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      1

  4. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    55 mins ago

    Am I GTG?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel Tsimikas Taylor
    Saka Gordon Salah Mbeumo Son
    Haaland(C) Watkins

    Turner Archer Lascelles Branthwaite

    0.3m itb

    1. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      24 mins ago

      Yep. I might start Lascelles over Taylor but all good.

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      play lascelles over taylor maybe

  5. Bun Rab
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    53 mins ago

    West Ham XI: Fabianski; Johnson, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Fornals; Benrahma, Mubama, Paqueta

    https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/west-ham-xi-vs-backa-topola-starting-lineup-confirmed-team-news-injury-latest-jarrod-bowen-europa-league-today-b1123762.html

  6. SomeoneKnows
    • 7 Years
    52 mins ago

    With 2FT + 1.9itb who should I "sacrifice" in order to get Saka?

    Areola
    Gabriel, Andersen, Tsimikas
    Salah, Son, Gordon, Mbeumo
    Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

    (Turner, Cash, Lamptey, Chukwuemeka)

    A) Son + Cash > Saka + Trippier
    B) Mbeumo + Cash > Saka + Lascelles
    C) Chuck + Alvarez + Cash > Saka + Archer + Lascelles (-4)

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      How about Andersen to Saliba?

    2. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      B. Just.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        I wouldn't. Mbeumo more likely to score than Saka this week.

    3. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      Reluctantly, option A.
      Would not want to lose Mbuemo at all, most are bringing in so can’t understand why you’d get rid especially with the upcoming fixtures.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      10 mins ago

      C actually looks fine to me

    5. Artilleryman
      • 1 Year
      just now

      What about Son and Chuk to either Saka and Soucek (see above); Saka and Palmer; or Saka and Luiz

      Luiz is, however, on 4 yellows.

      I would then go 3-5-2 benching Alvarez (listen to today's FPL Pod re how City are now playing Alvarez). I would then subsequently look to move on from Alvarez given blank GW18 to reduce the number of City / Brentford players

  7. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    52 mins ago

    Not sure to roll transfer or move Bowen > Doku or perhaps Palmer to free up funds.

    Johnstone
    Gabriel | Guehi | Livramento
    Saka | Salah | Son | Mbuemo
    Watkins | Darwin | Alvarez

    Areola / Bowen / Ait Nourri / Branthwaite

    Thanks

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      49 mins ago

      Roll looks good this week

    2. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      Roll

    3. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      44 mins ago

      Roll it.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      27 mins ago

      Roll, but it's Gabriel start that worries me this week and isn't Ait-Nouri injued?

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Thanks, all Ait Nourri transfer was an idiotic move by me. Lesson learned not to rush transfers because of price drops!!

    5. Artilleryman
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Bowen is a hold for me, so roll - I prefer Areola over Johnstone in goal though

    6. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      How much money do you have in the bank? I'd sell Guehi for Tsimikas.

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        1.5M ITB

        I also was thinking getting Raya in for Johnstone?

  8. BENOIT
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Best pick from these (for a draft league) ???

    A) Mitoma
    B) Adingra
    C) Doku

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      25 mins ago

      A

    2. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      C

    3. Bun Rab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      For FPL A.
      For others C.

  9. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Does anyone know the qualification score for the ffs members cup please

  10. Silecro
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Isnt risky bringing Tsimikas? Fixtures are good short term but rotation beckons

    1. The Knights Template
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      I liked Klopp's comments about him. Happy to own and hold and play.

    2. drughi
      • 14 Years
      25 mins ago

      5 out of the next 6 looks good and he should start most of them

    3. GreennRed
      • 12 Years
      25 mins ago

      Caoimhín wouldn't inspire me on CS front either and they're poor enough for CS. Still carries a decent attacking threat though, good for that price.

      1. ZimZalabim
        • 7 Years
        17 mins ago

        hes better than half the first choice keepers in the league

        1. VGD
            13 mins ago

            Agree. I brought him in on 3 gameweek punt

    4. Big Weng
      • 5 Years
      49 mins ago

      2FT 0.3ITB
      Areola | Turner
      Guehi | Trips | Saliba (Kabore, Tsimikas)
      Saka | Salah | Son | Diaby (Bowen)
      Watkins | Darwin | Alvarez

      GW 14) Son > Mbuemo
      GW 15) Watkins, Trips, Diaby > Haaland, Livra, Gordon -4

      Good moves or wait for Bowen news?

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Wait for Bowen news.

        1. Big Weng
          • 5 Years
          22 mins ago

          Son might go down tonight though

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            21 mins ago

            Let him.

      2. Artilleryman
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Son to Mbuemo and if it looks like Bowen is fit, go to 3-5-2 with Alvarez as 1st sub in case Bowen does not play

    5. RICICLE
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      All looking ok here gents?
      Already taken a -4 and double WHU defence is for this week only.

      Areola
      Gabriel - Trippier - Zouma
      Palmer - Salah - Son - Saka - Mbuemo
      Haaland - Watkins
      _________________________________
      Turner: Baldock: Archer: Kabore

      Cheers 😉

      1. The Knights Template
        • 10 Years
        24 mins ago

        What are your concerns?

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Areola for a start haha, he’ll need to go at some t point soon along with Zouma hopefully, and maybe bulk up the bench a little if I decide to sell Trippier as he’s limiting more of a balanced squad, other than that not too massively concerned.

      2. drughi
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        weak bench but starting 11 looks great

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          Cheers, indeeed it is weak, as I say above though, Trippier may have to go to spread funds elsewhere for over this Xmas period, or at a push Son might need to go but really unsure about either tbh.

          1. GreennRed
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            I like your bench. Best 11 starts and will help you maximise points and your bench are regular starters. Having a better bench weakens your 11 and creates a benching headache at times. But only one keeper sub so would look to upgrade Turner.

            1. RICICLE
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Cheers man! Tis true…..does maximise main 11 and minimises bench points, would just ideally like to bulk it out a smidge with Xmas period coming fast now but yeah an upgrade on Thrner would be ideal.

      3. goriuanx
        • 13 Years
        12 mins ago

        I would fix that bench ASAP.

        1. RICICLE
          • 1 Year
          just now

          I hear ya haha!
          My moves for this GW was Cash + Diaby + Bowen > Baldock + Saka + Mbuemo for exact funds before price changes dictated otherwise.
          So my bench wasn’t that much better really previous with Zouma just replacing Baldock.
          But will look to bolster is slightly with a potential Trips/Son sale maybe.

    6. Steavn8k
        39 mins ago

        Struggling to find a proper Cash alt. Got Gabriel-Tsimi-Trip-Taylor. Any ideas?

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          Branthwaite

        2. Bobby Digital
          • 6 Years
          29 mins ago

          Udogie
          Robinson
          Zinchenko

        3. Artilleryman
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Lascelles or Maguire (at the cheap end) or perhaps Luke Shaw

      • FCH
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Selling Cash to do Chukwuemeka to Palmer. Got 4.6 for:
        A - Pinnock
        B - Mykolenko
        C - Coufal (got Areola)
        D - other?

        1. GreennRed
          • 12 Years
          17 mins ago

          Get a 4m fodder defender.

      • donbagino
        • 2 Years
        37 mins ago

        Reposting
        1FT, 1.3itb
        Areola (Turner)
        Gabriel, Trippier, Tsimikas, Lamptey (inj. ), Kabore (inj. )
        Son, Salah, Mbuemo, Hwang, Sarr
        Haaland, Watkins, Solanke

        What would you do?
        a) Son -->Saka
        b) Son, Sarr --> Saka, Gordon/Palmer (-4) and bench Hwang for gw14 but than benching dilemma for gw15 (Hwang,Gordon,Solanke)
        c) Lamptey -->Lescalles (other chip def) - cause it's maybe a risk to have just 3 defs who sometimes get rests
        d) Solanke -->Darwin
        e) Turner - >Kelleher
        f) ??

        1. Bucket Man
          • 5 Years
          30 mins ago

          I’d roll or tempted by Hwang to Palmer myself. Son still a good pick IMO. Solanke me been in decent form as well and nailed over Xmas unlike Darwin

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          D

      • Wheato182
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Anyone else considering Gibbs-White or a bit too spicy?

        1. Walter White (WW)
          • 2 Years
          16 mins ago

          Already in my team for the next few. We feast!

          1. The Knights Template
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Did somebody say feast?

          2. Wheato182
            • 11 Years
            8 mins ago

            You goddam right!

        2. goriuanx
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          So many midfield options.

          I think the best 5 to own are Salah Son Saka Bowen Mbeumo.

          Then Palmer, Sterling. Then the likes of MGW in my opinion.

        3. VGD
            14 mins ago

            Only got his first goal of season last week

            1. VGD
                10 mins ago

                I have Hwang as a nice cheap, high-returning mid at the moment. I think he's been under the radar for some time now. And on pens as we saw last gw

            2. Nate(U)dog(ie)
              • 3 Years
              12 mins ago

              I live for spice, but if I'm ordering something spicy I want to be confident it delivers!

          • Bucket Man
            • 5 Years
            29 mins ago

            Hwang to Plamer worth using the 1FT. 0.3ITB?

            Areola
            Gabriel, Cash, Taylor
            Salah, Son, Saka, Mbuemo
            Haaland (C), Watkins, Archer
            Turner, Hwang, Mitchell, Udogie

            1. goriuanx
              • 13 Years
              24 mins ago

              Do that. Next week Cash out.

            2. GreennRed
              • 12 Years
              22 mins ago

              No.

              Hwang returns could also improve with Neto expected back for Forest game.

              1. Bucket Man
                • 5 Years
                8 mins ago

                Thanks both. Palmer has looked good but Hwang has ticked along nicely.

                1. VGD
                    6 mins ago

                    Agree

              2. VGD
                  20 mins ago

                  I'd be prioritising an exit for Cash. After next week Wolves fixtures are really good and output will be increased when Neto returns. The price for a defender who can't keep a clean sheet even with easy fixtures is a concern. Villa unfortunately doing like Brighton, scoring in every game, but conceeding too.

                  1. GreennRed
                    • 12 Years
                    5 mins ago

                    Great to watch but not if you've a defender from either team.

                • The Mentaculus
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Think I prefer Hwang actually. Would start him over Archer too

                  1. VGD
                      17 mins ago

                      Would you start him over Palmer or bench vs Arsenal? I'm tempted to bench this week then play for next few

                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        If you have both already I'd play Palmer this week

                        1. VGD
                            just now

                            Yep that's the plan

                        2. Bucket Man
                          • 5 Years
                          12 mins ago

                          Thanks. I would play Palmer over Archer if I get him, and Archer over Hwang if I roll the FT.

                          I agree I need to sell Cash maybe next week no idea who to though haha. Saliba if I free up some cash.

                          Is it a good idea to start selling Hwang though with the Asian cup and 3/4 others who will play in AFCON as well or is it safe to keep a little while longer.

                          1. The Mentaculus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            8 mins ago

                            I would want to keep him for 15-17 at the very least, maybe all the way to 20 if you can manage that.

                            Don't really rate SHU attack at all & expect Wolves to score this week

                            1. Bucket Man
                              • 5 Years
                              just now

                              Just seen Wolves fixtures looks decent so may be worth saving. Just think even how poor Sheffield United attack has been there is a better chance of a goals for them then Wolves at Arsenal if I keep him.

                  2. Bishopool
                    • 12 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Would u do it for free?

                    Eze, Son -> Mbuemo, Saka

                    1. waltzingmatildas
                      • 13 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      No. Can you just do Eze to Mbeumo?

                      1. Bishopool
                        • 12 Years
                        just now

                        No. 0.3m short.

                    2. Bucket Man
                      • 5 Years
                      6 mins ago

                      Is there any other move to free up the cash. If not Eze to Palmer?

                    3. Bishopool
                      • 12 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I can do Eze, Reguilon -> Mbuemo, Taylor/Lascelles

                      I have Trippier.

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 5 Years
                        1 min ago

                        That looks pretty decent so long as Taylor/Lascelles are mainly bench fodder. Man United fixtures getting tough and Regulion not playing regularly either.

                  3. waltzingmatildas
                    • 13 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Which one to bench?
                    A) Son
                    B) Soucek
                    C) Alvarez

                    1. RICICLE
                      • 1 Year
                      20 mins ago

                      B or C, probably B for me there

                    2. GreennRed
                      • 12 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      C.

                      Not sure why but I think Son is such a PL performer he can rise above poor form once again.

                    3. Tonyawesome69
                      • 4 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      Am I correct in saying Palace are poor at defending set pieces

                      1. waltzingmatildas
                        • 13 Years
                        12 mins ago

                        I feel like they might be....

                      2. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        7 mins ago

                        Used to be under Vieira but not so much anymore. Think they rank somewhere around 6th-8th (best) for chances conceded from SPs

                        1. Tonyawesome69
                          • 4 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Cheers Menta.

                          Bench Soucek

                    4. Bucket Man
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      B

                  4. OptimusBlack
                    • 10 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    Who to get ??
                    A- Sterling
                    B- Mbeumo

                    1. Bucket Man
                      • 5 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      B probably more consistent

                      1. OptimusBlack
                        • 10 Years
                        1 min ago

                        Thx

                    2. Dirk Diggler
                        12 mins ago

                        Can I say neither?

                        1. OptimusBlack
                          • 10 Years
                          2 mins ago

                          You already said
                          So Who to get if U have
                          Son Salah Gordon Saka
                          With Selling Adingra
                          Budget till 7 M or less

                        2. The Knights Template
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Yes.

                          1. OptimusBlack
                            • 10 Years
                            just now

                            What about U ?

                      • Revival
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        9 mins ago

                        B - Next 3 fixtures look great for attacking returns

                        1. OptimusBlack
                          • 10 Years
                          3 mins ago

                          Thx

                    3. Bevan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      £1.3m itb and 2 free transfers, happy with mid and attack but thinking to make a defensive change.

                      Current: Gabriel, Cash, Porro (Lascelles, Turner)

                      A: Cash+Porro -> Trippier+Maguire
                      B: Cash -> Saliba
                      C: Porro -> Saliba
                      D: Cash+Porro -> Saliba+James (possibly over 2 weeks for suspension to clear)

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        I like B. Porto looks so attacking and Spurs defence will get Romero back soon. Arsenal fixtures very good and been good this season and last.

                        1. Bucket Man
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Porro sorry

                      2. The Ilfordian
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        B. Porro is posting midfielder stats

                    4. SomeoneKnows
                      • 7 Years
                      7 mins ago

                      Rephrasing my previous post...
                      With 1FT + 2.5itb what should I do?

                      Areola
                      Gabriel, Andersen, Tsimikas
                      Salah, Saka, Gordon, Mbeumo
                      Haaland, Alvarez, Watkins

                      (Turner, Cash, Lamptey, Chukwuemeka)

                      A) Cash > Trippier
                      B) Cash > Lascelles
                      C) Other ideas?

                      B leaves me with enough money to transfer out Chukwuemeka for Bowen next week if he's fit

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 5 Years
                        just now

                        Roll this week.

                    5. The Pep Revolution
                      • 12 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      If you had to sell one, which one would you pick
                      A. Saka
                      B. Son

                      1. Bucket Man
                        • 5 Years
                        3 mins ago

                        Son. Slightly harder fixtures and Asian cup to deal with in the next few GWS

