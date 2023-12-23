Six of the eight Premier League teams in action this afternoon are in the bottom half of the table, the exceptions being Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United:

And it’s the Magpies who are the headline-grabbers when it comes to the team news.

Fabian Schar and Anthony Gordon are both passed fit to start against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, so Eddie Howe’s starting XI shows only two changes from Gameweek 17.

There’s a notable alteration at full-back, as Kieran Trippier comes in for Tino Livramento.

Joelinton hasn’t recovered from a hamstring injury, so teenager Lewis Miley is back in the line-up after his goal against Fulham.

Alexander Isak is on the bench after missing the last two competitive matches with a niggling groin injury.

Gabriel Osho is in for the recuperating Tom Lockyer in the one and only Hatters change from the abandoned match against Bournemouth.

At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ange Postecoglu makes two enforced changes to his side.

Yves Bissouma and Destiny Udogie are both suspended, so in come Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp.

And compared to Gameweek 17, there are also two alterations to the Everton starting XI.

Vitaly Mykolenko and Jarrad Branthwaite are back from injury and suspension respectively, with stand-ins Ben Godfrey and Michael Keane dropping back down to the bench.

New Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t opted to make too many tweaks to Steve Cooper’s final line-up.

The changes he has made are very attack-minded, however, with Divock Origi and Chris Wood brought into the side.

Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate both drop to the bench.

Two is again the magic number when it comes to Forest’s opponents, Bournemouth.

Philip Billing and Dango Ouattara are the beneficiaries as Justin Kluivert is benched and Milos Kerkez misses out.

Marco Silva has, you guessed it, also made a couple of changes from his last Premier League line-up.

Rodrigo Muniz is in for the banned Raul Jimenez up top, while Calvin Bassey is illness-free and returns to oust Issa Diop at centre-half.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has followed suit.

Charlie Taylor is back from suspension and Lyle Foster gets his first start since returning from his recent absence, so out go Hannes Delcroix and Jay Rodriguez.

GAMEWEEK 18 LINE-UPS

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Bassey, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Palhinha, Carney, Wilson, Andreas Pereira, Iwobi, Rodrigo Muniz.

Subs: Rodak, Tete, Reed, Ballo-Toure, De Cordova-Reid, Lukic Vinicius, Diop, Harris.

Burnley XI: Trafford, Vitinho, Beyer, O’Shea, Taylor, Larsen, Berge, Brownhill, Odobert, Foster, Amdouni.

Subs: Muric, Rodriguez, Roberts, Redmond, Zaroury, Cullen, Tresor, Delcroix, Obafemi.

Luton Town XI: Kaminski, Mengi, Osho, Bell, Kabore, Barkley, Lokonga, Doughty, Townsend, Brown, Adebayo.

Subs: Krul, Andersen, Clark, Chong, Giles, Ruddock Mpanzu, Ogbene, Woodrow, Morris.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Trippier, Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Guimaraes, Miley, Almiron, Wilson, Gordon.

Subs: Karius, Dummett, Botman, Murphy, Krafth, Hall, Livramento, Ritchie, Isak.

Nottingham Forest XI: Turner, Williams, Boly, Murillo, Toffolo, Yates, Mangala; Gibbs-White, Elanga, Origi, Wood.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Tavares, Kouyate, Hudson-Odoi, Dominguez, Niakhate, Danilo, Montiel, Aina.

Bournemouth XI: Neto, Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Dango, Cook, Christie, Tavernier, Philip, Semenyo, Solanke.

Subs: Travers, Mepham, Brooks, Rothwell, Scott, Sinisterra, Kluivert, Moore, Greenwood.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Royal, Sarr, Skipp, Johnson, Kulusevski, Son, Richarlison

Subs: Forster, Hojbjerg, Gil, Dier, Lo Celso, Phillips, Veliz, Donley, Dorrington

Everton XI: Pickford, Patterson, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Harrison, Onana, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Virginia, Lonergan, Keane, Danjuma, Beto, Andre Gomes, Godfrey, Chermiti, Hunt