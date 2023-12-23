200
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Benched Areola to start Dubravka. What was I thinking. Luton at home > United home or away.

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Right move wrong outcome

    2. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same.

    3. Ron_Swanson
      • 13 Years
      just now

      Home to Man Utd is a confident clean sheet. Bad move

  2. pundit of punts
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Did Areola ➡ Dubravka with the FT this gw 🙄

  3. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    At least some justice for Livramento benching

    1. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
      • 14 Years
      1 min ago

      Hopefully he comes on to give you a 1 pointer

  4. Happy Rotter
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Trippier > Porro incoming

  5. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 7 Years
    8 mins ago

    Did Areola to Dubravka as Flekken was my other GK 🙂

  6. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Kudos to kudus..dude reconfirming his form

    Heechan or kudus?

    1. Alan The Llama
      • 14 Years
      3 mins ago

      Asia Cup v Afcon

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      You've missed the boat on both of those. They're both going away for internationals in 2 weeks.

      1. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Ok

      2. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Been wanting kifus but had other fires

    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      Both are off to tournaments?

    4. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Heechan ive had past 10 gw so hes been good

  7. Ginkapo FPL
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Newcastle looking for a way to get this game abandoned

    1. Happy Rotter
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Almiron is running like he's in shock

    2. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Newcastle collapse at Luton

  8. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Best mid going forward, given risk/reward/fixtures

    1 heechan
    2 kudus
    3 dare i say richarlison

    1. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      What about Mitoma? He is also leaving for Asia Cup.

  9. Gizzachance
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    No surprise new conceded, Luton have scored v pool, city, ars

    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Chelsea are clear tbh

    2. Content creators are for Ki…
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Opposition players get distracted by looking into local people's windows

    3. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Yeah I'm still surprised so many were desperate to get Newcastle players in this week, especially given their form and availability issues

  10. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Son and richy double up! Lovely jubly

  11. FATHERLESS SON
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Trippier G please or we riot and Xmas is ruined

    1. have you seen cyan
      • 4 Years
      just now

      trippier doesnt do goals this season

  12. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Barkley again almost

  13. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Darwin benched.

    1. Thanos
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eh!?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      2 mins ago

      oh wow. that's notable. lucky break as a seller.

    3. BobbyDoesNotLook
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Ofc. Source?

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        https://twitter.com/TheKopHQ/status/1738583858843373625?t=mmUbE3ohmRB0LYXDIm1kdA&s=19

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      As expected

    5. Free Hat
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Not so unsuprising tbh after midweek and form

    6. Nate(U)dog(ie)
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Selling to Watkins for -4 last week continues to pay off

    7. Sprinterdude
      • 3 Years
      just now

      He likes to score from the bench

    8. F4L
      • 9 Years
      just now

      nice and rested for burnley, lets go

  14. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    If Turner and Areola both keep a CS today...

  15. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    2 mins ago

    NewC are to the taking

  16. wakenbagel
    • 2 Years
    1 min ago

    Lascelles down after dribbling with the ball

    1. wakenbagel
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Botman coming in

  17. g40steve
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Pen

    1. Supersonic_
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Where

    2. Pumpkinhead - I'm ITK …
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Lol probably better if you say who for and what game ?

  18. Von Lipwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Is a Solanke Hatrick really too much to ask for for Christmas?

    1. FantasyTony
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I’d be happy for his match to finish

  19. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Lascelles injured, Botman coming on

  20. Thanos
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Lascelles subbed

  21. WVA
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Trippier is pure trash, do not get him

  22. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Isak coming on, Miley off

