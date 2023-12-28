737
  1. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Captain one from:

    A) Son (BOU)
    B) Bowen (BHA)
    C) Foden (SHU)

    1. Eze Really?
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Dip into the lucky bag mate.

      1. SmasherLagru
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        A

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      See how Son does tonight against a decent team.

    3. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Foden for me

  2. ClassiX
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Hi all - on my WC. Gabriel v Zinchenko v Saliba? I have Saliba and Zinch, but would like to only retain one in order to get 2 attacking Arsenal players. Any thoughts would be appreciated. (The FFS Comparison tool seems to indicate Zinch is marginally the best choice).

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Not enough between 'em, imo

      I'm on Gabriel because he's cheap and nailed. His set piece goal threat is a nice bonus to add to that

      1. TheBiffas
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Is Gabriel definitely nailed now?

        1. AC/DC AFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 18 mins ago

          He's almost nailed I guess.

    2. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Cheapest is the best!

    3. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Zinchenko will continue to get rotated due to his poor defensive performances, it’s a coin toss between Gabriel and Saliba because it’s too late in the season to change CBs, both offer similar goal threat so I would favour the cheaper option as that’s the only thing separating them.

    4. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Gabriel for me.

      Eye test and all that.

      Good luck and let's see how Arsenal get on this evening.

  3. Greg Frost
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    So best defence is now...?

    Trent Gabriel Porro Gusto Branthwaite

    Maybe...

    1. Ze_Austin
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Konsa over Branthwaite for me, but agree with the rest

      1. Paul Psychic Octopus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Not convinced by Villa's defence. Conceded the same number of goals as Everton and Man U. Branthwaite and Maguire offer more goal threat, and are cheaper.

      2. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        2 hours ago

        I'm still not convinced by Villa's defence, as I pointed out to you after the City and Arsenal games.

    2. Paul Psychic Octopus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Quite possibly.

      Although if you have Andersen, he's only outscored by TAA, and marginally by Porro.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        CPAL have been a bit underwhelming recently, wouldn't be buying for sure.

      2. Randaxus
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 43 mins ago

        Andersen is the 8th highest scoring defender.

        1. Greg Frost
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          He's not gonna keep scoring goals, or at least it's unlikely.

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Not 100% certain that Gabriel is better than Zinchenko in easy fixtures.

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Gabriel at 4.7 over 5.2 Zinchenko is a close call indeed.

        1. Wonderful Wizard Hazard
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Gabriel is 5.0

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 44 mins ago

            Not in my team.

        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Gabriel is 5.0 now and I bought Zinch at 5.0. I am happy to have both though.

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Good going forward for sure. I've got Saka/Odegaard/Gabriel.

    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Solid group.
      Interested in Estupinan soon as they have great fixtures and he had pretty much the highest xGI of defenders before his injury (211 mins per xGI).
      Moreno similar story - definitely interesting if Digne is out.
      Man City defender - surely 2 or 3 clean sheets from the run with SHU, BUR, BRE in next 4 games and potential DGW

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Moreno and Estupinian are quality players to be in thr mix for sure.

    5. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Branthwaite and Gusto both better than Zinchenko?

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Absolutely not but are you not playing 3-4-3/3-5-2?

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          This week I played 5-2-3 😉 47 pts now with 3 to go. Next week I'll bench Trippier and play 4-3-3.
          TAA, Trippier, Porro, Zinch, Gabriel 🙂

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            blimey insane defence. I sold Trippier to Gusto today.

    6. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      I have

      Trent, Virgil, Saliba, Taylor, Mengi

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        I've sold Saliba twice now. Started season with him, sold for 5.1m. Bought back for 5.2m and sold for 5.3m when he was 5.5m. Probably because of Zinchenkos price and now gone for Odegaard. Had I had Saliba still at 5m he would be going absolutely nowhere.

        Big Virg looking like an actual good player again this season, I thought he'd regressed with age but apparently not.

    7. Da_Peachtree
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Surprised no one has mentioned Mykolenko...

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        I'm not sure why but Mark was very dismissive of him on blackbox, it might of been a negative bps reason. He was 4.3m then as well.

        1. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Mykolenko is a good shout if you don't already have Branthwaite.

          Everton often go with wing backs when they need a goal. But that usually means the clean sheet is already lost.

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 42 mins ago

            I've got Tarko at 4.4m currently. Will switch back to Branthwaite if I need the 0.3m.

        2. fedolefan
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          If Mark was dismissive of him it probably was because he couldn't afford him even at that price or didn't have free transfers for him.

          1. Greg Frost
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            No I don't think so, it was a numbers thing.

    8. FDMS All Starz
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Not sure how Spurs will be as a defensive unit without Romero

      1. Greg Frost
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        I watch a lot of games and I don't think I could watch Spurs without owning Porro.

  4. Muscout
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Darwin and Archer to Alvarez and Solanke? 2FT, 6.4itb

    Turner
    Porro Branthwaite Andersen
    Salah Son Saka Palmer Gordon
    Watkins Darwin

    Dubravka Cash Taylor Archer

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      good moves

    2. OptimusBlack
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Yaaay

    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Prefer Gordon to Bowen and Darwin to Alvarez/Solanke.

    4. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Y

  5. STONEROSES
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Areola
    Porro Gabriel Trippier
    Palmer Saka Son Salah
    Watkins Darwin Solanke
    (Turner, Taylor, Tsimikas, Gordon)
    2FT £1.0M ITB

    Best move
    A. Trippier & Gordon -> Saliba & Foden
    B. Trippier & Darwin -> TAA & Alvarez
    C or anything else?
    Thanx

    1. Onana Whatsmyname
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Would go A out of those 2

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      B imo

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        TAA is better than Saliba and I prefer Alvarez over Foden. Foden is English, is that the reason people want him?

    3. KunDogan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

  6. drughi
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    bench one out of

    A. Richarlison
    B. Solanke
    C. Palmer

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      C

    2. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      c

      1. Sun God Nika
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        but the obvious richi blank and palmer will happen 🙂

  7. adey70
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    RMWCTP(lease)
    Hello. What do you think of this lot?

    Ederson (Areola)
    TAA, Gabriel, Porro, Gusto, Taylor
    Salah, Saka, Foden, Bowen, Palmer
    Watkins, Alvarez, Solanke.

    Route to Haaland via Salah and whichever striker is in worst form…

    1. Onana Whatsmyname
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Very solid indeed.

      Like the Foden and TAA picks.

      Are there other potential differentials?

      Not sure on Porro as think Spurs will struggle for clean sheets.

      1. adey70
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Thank you. Didn’t even consider not having Porro…

  8. Onana Whatsmyname
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    “Looks like Phil Foden jest realised he is Phil Foden.”

    My favourite tweet from last night….he is dangerous in that 10 spot.

    Gordon to Foden (C) for Sheff U?

    1. Onana Whatsmyname
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      *just

    2. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Good move.

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      It's tempting but he still clocked like 0.4 XGI. I am just not sure he's ever consistently threatening enough.

      1. Onana Whatsmyname
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Have been stung by him before!

        But based on the eye test I am very tempted

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Alvarez 1.7 - 0.41 Foden
        Anytime goalscorer odds:
        Alvarez 2.0
        Foden 2.3
        Both have 5 goals, Alvarez 8 assists and Foden 4.

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 3 mins ago

          For us who have sold Alvarez he has to be priority pick now imo.

    4. Øgaard it's Haa…
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Doing Diaby > Foden(C) myself, fwiw.

    5. Sun God Nika
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      im trying to fit in bilva instead ! goes under the radar and cheaper

  9. Elideus
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Start Robinson or Gabriel? Don't own any Arsenal attacker. Also have Gusto as an alternative

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Gabriel

  10. Slurpy
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Play Mykolenko (wov) or Trippier (liv)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Myk

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Trippier

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Myk

  11. FPL Blow-In
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I have 2ft and 1m itb but unsure what to do. Any advice?

    Raya
    Trent, White, Andersen
    Salah, Son, Saka, Bowen, Palmer
    Watkins, Solanke

    Areola, Porro, Taylor, Archer

    1. Onana Whatsmyname
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Either Alvarez or Foden in is the move I would suggest

      1. FPL Blow-In
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Would involve losing one of those mids for Foden (who I sold last gw stupidly) or Watkins/Solanke for Alvarez.

        1. gkoc
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          I wouldn't do neither of those moves with that team. Just sell Taylor or Andersen for Gusto and roll the second FT.

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Andersen > Gusto

  12. Paul Psychic Octopus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    In which order of reappearance do we see these Chelsea full backs?
    (until they get injured again).

    A. James
    B. Cucurella
    C. Chilwell

    1. Greg Frost
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      CBA and I can be arsed.

    2. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      If you are looking at Chelsea defenders then Gusto and Colwill are the ones for you.

  13. egan
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Guys, should I buy Foden or Bowen for this GW?

    1. Orion
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Foden

    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Bowen

    3. RoyaleBlue
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Bowen

  14. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    Think I'm set on shipping Trippier out, but can't get TAA. Zinchenko maybe depending on tonight and how he fares. Would like a full/wing back no matter what.

  15. v3n0m
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Rate my WC:
    Raya (Dubravka)
    TAA Porro Walker (Gabriel Gusto)
    Ode Bowen Foden(c) Rich (Palmer)
    Watkins Solanke Alvarez
    GW 21 Alvarez -> Haaland

    1. Alisson WondHaaland
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Yeah very good. Would be tempted to captain Alvarez though

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      59 mins ago

      Gw21 plan is simply stupid.

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        57 mins ago

        But team looks good. I'd still get Saka over Ode.

      2. v3n0m
        • 2 Years
        51 mins ago

        Why is that? Alvarez may get benched when Haaland and KDB back.

  16. Inter Me Gran
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    GW 20. Who to start?
    A) Trippier & Solanke
    B) Palmer & Gusto

    1. Big Mike
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      Definitely B

    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      49 mins ago

      Solanke and Palmer

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        48 mins ago

        B, sorry

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          48 mins ago

          if not Gusto and Solanke

  17. Alisson WondHaaland
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Thinking of rolling the FT unless there's a move anyone can spot?

    Areola
    Porro Trent Konsa Gabriel
    Salah Son Palmer Martinelli
    Solanke Watkins

    Dubravka Gordon Taylor Archer

    5.8 itb

    1. Feanor
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Martinelli to Foden

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        47 mins ago

        Archer to Alvarez is better

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Martenelli or a keeper switch up?

  18. KirkhamWesham
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    What would you do?
    Gordon out for Richarlison or Bowen?

    Turner
    Porro TAA Gabriel
    Saka Gordon Salah Palmer Son
    Solanke Watkins

    Leno Branthwaite Taylor Archer

    4m itb
    1ft

  19. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2023/12/28/fpl-gameweek-20-the-big-numbers/

  20. Corgz Dark side of the Loon
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Guys, which should I do.
    A, Gordon to Bernardo Silva.
    Or.
    B, Darwin to Alvarez
    Or Neither

  21. Dynamic Duos
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Play Braithwaite or do Livramento to Konsa -4? I think the hit pays for itself long term and I don't have fts anytime soon to make the move.

    Thoughts please

